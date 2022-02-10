U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,504.08
    -83.10 (-1.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,241.59
    -526.47 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,185.64
    -304.73 (-2.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,051.16
    -32.34 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.98
    +0.32 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.70
    -8.90 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    23.20
    -0.14 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1432
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    +0.1020 (+5.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0910
    +0.5660 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,033.87
    -635.39 (-1.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.94
    -3.24 (-0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,672.40
    +28.98 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Artiphon's Orbacam app now lets you record music without its $99 instrument

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
Artiphon / Taetro

In October, Artiphon released an iOS app to allow owners of its quirky Orba musical instrument to create and share music videos. A suite of built-in visual effects make the software a fun and easy way to create musical “selfies” and clips you can upload to places like TikTok and Instagram. If you want to check out the app, you can now do so without first buying the $99 Orba.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TAETRO (@taetro)

Artiphon has updated the software to add optional onscreen controls. Now all you need to do is tap the eight keys displayed on-screen to make music. At the top of the interface, there’s a toggle to switch between drum, bass, chord and lead modes, adding plenty of flexibility to your beatmaking. The app automatically generates visual effects that sync to the music you’re creating, and you have a variety of effects to choose from via a selection carousel. You’re also free to use either the front- or rear-facing camera on your phone to record footage.

You can download the updated Orbacam app starting today for free from the App Store.

