ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM THE 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF UNITHOLDERS

WINNIPEG, MB, June 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or the "REIT") (TSX: AX.UN) announced today the results of matters voted on at its annual meeting of unitholders held on June 9, 2022 (the "Meeting").

The total number of units represented by unitholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 77,155,440, representing 64.66% of Artis' outstanding units.

Each of the nominees for election as trustee listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 2, 2022, was elected as trustee of Artis for the ensuing year to hold office from the close of the Meeting until the close of the next annual meeting of unitholders. Proxies were tabulated as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Heather-Anne Irwin 75,517,645 98.45 1,191,933 1.55 Samir Manji 75,712,105 98.70 997,473 1.30 Ben Rodney 74,315,380 96.88 2,394,198 3.12 Mike Shaikh 74,880,381 97.62 1,829,197 2.38 Aida Tammer 75,548,816 98.49 1,160,772 1.51 Lis Wigmore 74,331,852 96.90 2,377,736 3.10 Lauren Zucker 76,019,163 99.10 690,415 0.90

All other matters set out in the Management Information Circular dated May 2, 2022, were approved by a majority of unitholders, including fixing the number of trustees at seven, the reappointment of Deloitte LLP as external auditor of the REIT, the advisory vote on executive compensation and the termination of the Fourth Amended and Restated Unitholder Rights Plan Agreement.

Final results on all matters voted on at the Meeting are available on Artis' SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis' vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

