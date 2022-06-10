ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM THE 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF UNITHOLDERS
WINNIPEG, MB, June 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or the "REIT") (TSX: AX.UN) announced today the results of matters voted on at its annual meeting of unitholders held on June 9, 2022 (the "Meeting").
The total number of units represented by unitholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 77,155,440, representing 64.66% of Artis' outstanding units.
Each of the nominees for election as trustee listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 2, 2022, was elected as trustee of Artis for the ensuing year to hold office from the close of the Meeting until the close of the next annual meeting of unitholders. Proxies were tabulated as follows:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Heather-Anne Irwin
75,517,645
98.45
1,191,933
1.55
Samir Manji
75,712,105
98.70
997,473
1.30
Ben Rodney
74,315,380
96.88
2,394,198
3.12
Mike Shaikh
74,880,381
97.62
1,829,197
2.38
Aida Tammer
75,548,816
98.49
1,160,772
1.51
Lis Wigmore
74,331,852
96.90
2,377,736
3.10
Lauren Zucker
76,019,163
99.10
690,415
0.90
All other matters set out in the Management Information Circular dated May 2, 2022, were approved by a majority of unitholders, including fixing the number of trustees at seven, the reappointment of Deloitte LLP as external auditor of the REIT, the advisory vote on executive compensation and the termination of the Fourth Amended and Restated Unitholder Rights Plan Agreement.
Final results on all matters voted on at the Meeting are available on Artis' SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis' vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.
