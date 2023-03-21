U.S. markets open in 1 hour 40 minutes

ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST PUBLISHES LETTER TO UNITHOLDERS FROM PRESIDENT AND CEO

CNW Group
·1 min read

WINNIPEG, MB, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or the "REIT") (TSX: AX.UN) announced today that it has published a letter to unitholders from the REIT's President and Chief Executive Officer, Samir Manji.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Logo (CNW Group/Artis Real Estate Investment Trust)
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Logo (CNW Group/Artis Real Estate Investment Trust)

The letter to unitholders is available on Artis's website at: https://ax-un.com/letter-to-unitholders.

In addition, Artis will publish its 2022 Annual Report on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. A copy the 2022 Annual Report will be made available on the REIT's website at www.artisreit.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis' vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

www.artisreit.com 
AX.UN on the TSX

SOURCE Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/21/c4229.html

