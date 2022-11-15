U.S. markets closed

ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES MONTHLY CASH DISTRIBUTION

·1 min read

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or the "REIT") (TSX: AX.UN) announced that its trustees have declared a monthly cash distribution of $0.05 per trust unit ("Unit") of Artis for the month of November, 2022. The cash distributions will be made on December 15, 2022 to Unitholders on record as of November 30, 2022.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

As at the date hereof, there are an aggregate of 115,787,822 Units issued and outstanding.

*********

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis' vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

Suite 600 – 220 Portage Avenue
Winnipeg, MB   R3C 0A5
T 204.947.1250   F 204.947.0453

 www.artisreit.com
AX.UN on the TSX

SOURCE Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/15/c4337.html

