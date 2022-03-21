ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST PUBLISHES LETTER TO UNITHOLDERS FROM PRESIDENT AND CEO

WINNIPEG, MB, March 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or the "REIT") (TSX: AX.UN) announced today that it has published a letter to unitholders from Samir Manji, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artis.

The letter to unitholders is available on Artis' website at www.artisreit.com/investor-link/letter-to-unitholders/. In addition, Artis will publish its 2021 Annual Report on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. A copy the Annual Report will be made available on the REIT's website at www.artisreit.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis' vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

