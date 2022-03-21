U.S. markets closed

ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST PUBLISHES LETTER TO UNITHOLDERS FROM PRESIDENT AND CEO

·1 min read

WINNIPEG, MB, March 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or the "REIT") (TSX: AX.UN) announced today that it has published a letter to unitholders from Samir Manji, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artis.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (CNW Group/Artis Real Estate Investment Trust)
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (CNW Group/Artis Real Estate Investment Trust)

The letter to unitholders is available on Artis' website at www.artisreit.com/investor-link/letter-to-unitholders/. In addition, Artis will publish its 2021 Annual Report on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. A copy the Annual Report will be made available on the REIT's website at www.artisreit.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

*********

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis' vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

SOURCE Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/21/c9622.html

