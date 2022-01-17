U.S. markets closed

ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES MONTHLY CASH DISTRIBUTION

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or the "REIT") (TSX: AX.UN) announced that its trustees have declared a monthly cash distribution of $0.05 per trust unit ("Unit") of Artis for the month of January, 2022. The cash distributions will be made on February 15, 2022 to Unitholders on record as of January 31, 2022.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Logo (CNW Group/Artis Real Estate Investment Trust)
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Logo (CNW Group/Artis Real Estate Investment Trust)

As at the date hereof, there are an aggregate of 123,715,278 Units issued and outstanding.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis' vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

