U.S. markets open in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,280.75
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,254.00
    +90.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,490.00
    -22.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,320.60
    +4.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.13
    +0.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.20
    -5.50 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    26.13
    -0.12 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1889
    -0.0040 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4780
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.73
    +0.11 (+0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3826
    -0.0058 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6870
    +0.0920 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,783.71
    +1,505.18 (+4.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    873.65
    +50.24 (+6.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,102.36
    +29.39 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.61
    -235.39 (-0.81%)
     

Artisan home decor retailer The Citizenry raises $20M in Series B funding

Amanda Silberling
·3 min read

The Citizenry announced today that it raised $20 million in Series B funding in partnership with NextWorld Evergreen. A direct-to-consumer home decor retailer, The Citizenry works with artisans from around the world to produce limited-edition runs of handcrafted, hand-numbered home goods. In October, The Citizenry opened its first brick-and-mortar store in New York City, and with this round of funding, The Citizenry hopes to accelerate its development into a whole-home brand.

Co-Founder Rachel Bentley got her start at Bain & Company, where she worked in strategy consulting in global supply chains.

"I saw a lot of the challenges that were coming as a result of that, tied to income inequality, human rights, and the environment," Bentley told TechCrunch. "But I also saw the tremendous opportunity that connections of global supply chains can create to hopefully move communities forward."

Bentley and fellow co-founder Carly Nance, a brand strategist, noticed that there was a gap in the market for premium, thoughtfully crafted home goods. They took the leap to leave their corporate jobs to start The Citizenry with the aim to make a positive global impact and set more socially conscious standards for the home decor industry.

These are lofty goals, but Bentley's experience in global supply chain strategy helped her develop a business model that prioritizes the fair treatment of workers.

Image Credits: The Citizenry

"One of the biggest challenges in working with artisan communities is that companies are there for one season, they place a large order, and their goal is to get a really high volume at a very low price," Bentley says. "We came in and took the opposite approach. We tried to identify groups we saw a long term potential with, that we could partner with for the next ten, twenty, fifty years, to really help grow their businesses. Having sustainable income day in and day out, not just seasonally, is where you really start to see change happen."

The Citizenry is a member of the World Fair Trade Organization (WFTO), and for over eighteen months, they've been going through the process to become fully verified through the WFTO's Guarantee System. This means that the WFTO reviews every partner and conducts several day, in-person examinations of the artisans' working conditions. On average, The Citizenry pays its artisans double the local minimum wage.

Image Credits: The Citizenry

"Social responsibility is much more important to our generation than previous generations," Bentley said. "We want to feel good about the way a product was made, because we know we're going to be living with the ramifications of how it was made, whether that's environmentally or in terms of human rights."

Bentley says that the rise in farm-to-table food shopping is indicative of consumers' transition in values. But spending an extra few dollars on organic produce isn't quite the same as shelling out $695 for a Portuguese leather headboard. So, The Citizenry may not undercut retailers like IKEA, but their price points are often cheaper than luxury home competitors like Williams-Sonoma, for example. The fact that The Citizenry can even compete with larger retailers while paying livable wages to artisans is a testament to their business model.

Since closing its Series A in 2019, The Citizenry has grown sales over 200%, with repeat customers driving 45% of sales. Over the same period, the company has supported 3,000 global artisan jobs. With its Series B funding, The Citizenry hopes to expand its furniture section -- the most shopped category on its website -- and invest in expanding its brick-and-mortar business after its SoHo store's successful launch.

Ethical fashion is on the rise

Recommended Stories

  • Fired by Bot at Amazon: ‘It’s You Against the Machine’

    (Bloomberg) -- Stephen Normandin spent almost four years racing around Phoenix delivering packages as a contract driver for Amazon.com Inc. Then one day, he received an automated email. The algorithms tracking him had decided he wasn’t doing his job properly.The 63-year-old Army veteran was stunned. He’d been fired by a machine.Normandin says Amazon punished him for things beyond his control that prevented him from completing his deliveries, such as locked apartment complexes. He said he took th

  • Housing Prices Are Going Up. Must They Crash?

    There are many reports of homebuyers getting into bidding wars and many cities where home prices have appreciated by well more than 10% over the past year. This naturally leads to a concern about market volatility: Must what goes up come down? Are we repeating the excesses of the early 2000s, when housing prices surged before the market crashed?

  • Microsoft’s CEO Says Hybrid Work Will Be the ‘Biggest Shift’ in a Generation

    In a wide-ranging Q&A, Satya Nadella told Barron's that productivity will need to be redefined after the pandemic.

  • Oil Slides With Covid Concerns Resurfacing Ahead of OPEC+ Meet

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell as a coronavirus resurgence raised concerns about demand ahead of an OPEC+ meeting this week that could see the alliance boost some halted output.Futures in New York extended declines toward $72 a barrel. The infectious delta variant of the virus has resulted in a spike in U.K. cases and is taking a toll on mobility in some parts of Asia. While the crude market has tightened, the latest flare-up could play a part when OPEC+ gathers Thursday to decide on output levels in A

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Have Gone Parabolic

    Natural gas markets have rallied significantly to break above the $3.60 level in a sign of significant momentum to go parabolic after the major breakout.

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q3 2021

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q3 2021.

  • Dogecoin Mining 2021: Everything You Need to Know

    Much mining. So computer.

  • Volta co-founder on bringing EV trucks to last mile delivery

    Volta co-founder and executive chairman Carl-Magnus Norden on boosting its production targets for its medium-duty EV trucks, and why these trucks are crucial for urban-based, last mile delivery.

  • OPEC+ expected to move to cool overheating oil market

    The OPEC+ group of oil-producing countries will meet on Thursday and are expected to agree to boost production in August in order to meet demand and dampen recent price rises.

  • How P90X maker Beachbody is taking on Peloton

    Home workout video and fitness program company Beachbody went public under the ticker sign 'BODY' on Monday. The Beachbody Company Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO Carl Daikeler joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's success amid the pandemic and outlook for the fitness and nutrition space post-COVID.

  • North American Crane Bureau Expands its Training Footprint with Several Fortune 500 Companies

    North American Crane Bureau Group (NACB), a subsidiary of ProBility Media Corp, (OTCPK: PBYA), an education company building the first full-service training and career advancement brand for the skilled trades, has initiated new training programs for Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA), Marathon (NYSE: MRO) and BAE Systems (OTC: BASEY).

  • FTC antitrust case against Facebook dismissed by judge

    Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan breaks down what's next for Facebook.&nbsp;

  • IBM Hybrid Cloud platform Senior VP on expanding 5G

    Howard Boville, Senior Vice President, IBM Hybrid Cloud Platform, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss IBM broadening 5G deals with Verizon and Telefonica by offering new cloud services.

  • Top Growth Stocks for July 2021

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies whose earnings or sales are expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • New Takes on Advertising Could be Set to Go Wild

    Photo by Pedro da Silva on Unsplash. Is normalcy coming back to much of consumer activities in the United States? Quite possibly yes, with some caveats — one being that things are looking even more intense than they were before. An example of this effect might be the rapidly growing digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising industry. DOOH using digital billboards, smart signs and interactive kiosks is a common sight along many highways, in malls, airports, train and bus stations, and much more. Fro

  • Goldman, Blankfein, Cohn Fail to Shake 1MDB Shareholder Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc., former chief executive officer Lloyd Blankfein and former chief operating officer Gary Cohn must face a shareholder lawsuit over the 1MDB global bribery scandal.U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick in Manhattan on Monday denied requests from Goldman, Blankfein and Cohn to dismiss the lawsuit, led by Swedish pension fund Sjunde AP-Fonden, but dropped former co-Chief Operating Officer Harvey Schwartz from the case.Shareholders sued Goldman Sachs in late 201

  • Facebook valuation soars above $1 trillion for first time as judge rejects antitrust lawsuit

    Company’s stocks jumped 4.2% to $355.64 on Monday and continued to rise

  • Facebook joins $1 trillion club after antitrust win

    Facebook has reached a $1 trillion valuation, becoming the last of the “big five” American tech giants to pass the milestone following a victory in two antitrust cases. The social media giant’s shares jumped as much as 4.4pc - the biggest intraday gain since April 29 - after a judge granted its request to dismiss complaints filed last year by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and a coalition of states. They claimed Facebook violated antitrust laws by buying Instagram and WhatsApp to starve e

  • Physical Oil Markets Run Hot Before OPEC+ Meets on Crude Output

    (Bloomberg) -- The physical oil market, in which millions of barrels of crude are bought and sold each day, is screaming for more supply in the run-up to a pivotal meeting of OPEC+ producers this week.Whether it’s in the North Sea, the Cushing storage hub in Oklahoma, or the Middle East, futures and swaps in the world’s leading pricing locations are trading deep in a pattern called backwardation. In short, it means traders are willing to pay big premiums to secure physical barrels. The structure

  • ‘Drill, Baby, Drill’ Is the Future

    Fracking techniques could be used to generate energy with no carbon emissions.