U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,110.41
    +43.05 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,381.34
    +229.63 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,266.41
    +154.10 (+1.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,906.09
    +23.24 (+1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.13
    +1.34 (+1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.80
    +7.20 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    19.76
    +0.99 (+5.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0127
    +0.0080 (+0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3620
    +0.0410 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1684
    +0.0097 (+0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.8400
    +0.2760 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,418.42
    +866.47 (+4.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    527.58
    +11.43 (+2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.03
    +121.96 (+1.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,542.11
    +327.36 (+1.16%)
     

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports August 2022 Assets Under Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.
·2 min read

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of August 31, 2022 totaled $132.7 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $63.5 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $69.2 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2

 

 

 

 

 

As of August 31, 2022 - ($ Millions)

 

 

Growth Team

 

 

Global Opportunities

$20,016

 

Global Discovery

1,687

 

U.S. Mid-Cap Growth

11,991

 

U.S. Small-Cap Growth

3,389

 

Global Equity Team

 

 

Global Equity

543

 

Non-U.S. Growth

13,683

 

Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth

6,803

 

China Post-Venture

188

 

U.S. Value Team

 

 

Value Equity

3,717

 

U.S. Mid-Cap Value

3,195

 

Value Income

10

 

International Value Team

 

 

International Value

28,867

 

International Explorer

47

 

Global Value Team

 

 

Global Value

21,554

 

Select Equity

355

 

Sustainable Emerging Markets Team

 

 

Sustainable Emerging Markets

975

 

Credit Team

 

 

High Income

7,036

 

Credit Opportunities

137

 

Floating Rate

45

 

Developing World Team

 

 

Developing World

4,223

 

Antero Peak Group

 

 

Antero Peak

3,250

 

Antero Peak Hedge

945

 

EMsights Capital Group

 

 

Global Unconstrained

15

 

Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities

42

 

Emerging Markets Local Opportunities

10

 

 

 

 

Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")

$132,723

 

 

 

 

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $81 million.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.


Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Is Exploding Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock exploded this morning and was trading nearly 10.3% higher as of 11 a.m. ET Monday. An analyst who closely tracks the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market just singled out the hot stock as his top EV pick in China and sees Nio shares doubling in value over the next 12 months, backed by two big growth catalysts. Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu has two reasons why Nio could outperform and emerge as the leader among EV start-ups, according to The Fly.

  • Warren Buffett Is Piling Into These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway has invested in some stocks this year trading at rock-bottom valuations.

  • Why Asana Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN), the workflow solutions software company, were climbing today as the tech stock continued to rally following last week's smashing second-quarter earnings report and news that CEO Dustin Moskovitz was buying $350 million in stock. As of 1:45 p.m. ET, Asana stock was up 10.5%. In a press release last Wednesday evening, Asana said it had sold $350 million to Moskovitz in a private placement, raising money for the company for working capital and general corporate purposes.

  • President Biden ramping up China export restrictions, analysts slash semiconductor estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that President Biden is ramping up China export restrictions.

  • Russia’s cash reserves run dry as West shuns Putin’s energy

    UK teeters on edge of recession after ‘feeble’ rebound FTSE 100 jumps 1.3pc; Pound slumps against euro Roger Bootle: We face a succession of Black Wednesdays – but good things can come out of bad Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Gets Nod for Rolvedon Injection

    Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) receives FDA approval for its drug candidate, Rolvedon (eflapergrastim), for treating chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

  • EV Roundup: HMC's Electrification Strides, NIO's Q2 Loss & More

    While Honda (HMC) revs up its e-mobility game by collaborating with Hanwa for the procurement of EV batteries, NIO incurs a loss of 25 cents per ADS in Q2, despite improved deliveries.

  • 3 Absolute Bargain Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    In today's volatile market, there's a lot to be said for seeking out boring businesses at cheap prices.

  • Peloton Co-Founder John Foley is out in leadership shakeup

    Peloton Co-Founder John Foley is stepping away from the company he founded.

  • The Next Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks Down 68% and 74% to Buy Now

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is currently 24% off its high, putting the index in bear market territory, and many individual stocks have fallen even further. For instance, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are down 68% and 74%, respectively. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico as measured by viewing hours.

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation stays white hot

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • A second leg down for the bear market in stocks would expose 3 ‘naked swimmers.’ That won’t be pretty.

    Miller Tabak + Co.'s chief market strategist Matt Maley has his eye on three troubled areas of financial markets right now. He thinks investors need to be looking at them too.

  • 10 Best Penny Stocks to Buy in September

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best penny stocks to buy in September. If you want to skip our discussion on the current US economic situation, go directly to the 5 Best Penny Stocks to Buy in September. The US equity markets have been experiencing a sell-off in the past three […]

  • Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a Solid Combination of Yield and Value

    Some analysts argue that the oil sector is experiencing the tobacco market treatment in the 1990s. The public sentiment is negative, yet most are still consuming those products. However, despite all the efforts and sustainability plans, global economies are still very much addicted to oil and natural gas – enabling companies like Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) to pay out hefty dividends to their shareholders.

  • Oracle Quarterly Results Mixed; Includes Cerner Acquisition

    ORCL stock wavered after it reported quarterly results late Monday that beat on revenue but fell short on earnings.

  • Still Down 50%, This Explosive Growth Stock Looks Like a Screaming Buy

    Shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) ended last week with a bang. The cloud security stock rocketed nearly 30% on the heels of its strong fiscal fourth-quarter results. Zscaler's unstoppable growth was on full display during its fiscal fourth quarter.

  • 10 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best energy stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our industry introduction and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on to the 5 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now. The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine led […]

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital LP

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital LP. You can skip our detailed analysis of Icahn’s investment strategy and his performance in the past, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital LP. Carl Icahn started […]

  • It's Time for Me to Jump Into Intel. Yes, Intel

    The Biden Administration had sent letters to Nvidia requiring a license to sell its A100 and H100 chips that are designed to speed machine learning and artificial intelligence to those three regions. Nvidia stated at the time that the restriction likely jeopardized... for the firm, up to $400M in annual revenue. Advanced Micro Devices was similarly informed that a similar restriction would be placed on that firm's MI250 chips.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rally to start the week as investors await CPI report

    U.S. stocks kicked the week off higher Monday as Wall Street inched closer to highly-anticipated inflation data this week.