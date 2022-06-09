U.S. markets closed

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports May 2022 Assets Under Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.
·2 min read
  • APAM

MILWAUKEE, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of May 31, 2022 totaled $144.0 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $69.2 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $74.8 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2

 

 

 

 

 

As of May 31, 2022 - ($ Millions)

 

 

Growth Team

 

 

Global Opportunities

$    20,190

 

Global Discovery

1,769

 

U.S. Mid-Cap Growth

11,884

 

U.S. Small-Cap Growth

3,352

 

Global Equity Team

 

 

Global Equity

825

 

Non-U.S. Growth

16,065

 

Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth

7,320

 

China Post-Venture

203

 

U.S. Value Team

 

 

Value Equity

4,097

 

U.S. Mid-Cap Value

3,484

 

Value Income

11

 

International Value Team

 

 

International Value

32,068

 

International Explorer

32

 

Global Value Team

 

 

Global Value

24,641

 

Select Equity

390

 

Sustainable Emerging Markets Team

 

 

Sustainable Emerging Markets

1,056

 

Credit Team

 

 

High Income

7,441

 

Credit Opportunities

145

 

Floating Rate

49

 

Developing World Team

 

 

Developing World

4,586

 

Antero Peak Group

 

 

Antero Peak

3,361

 

Antero Peak Hedge

1,008

 

EMsights Capital Group

 

 

Global Unconstrained

12

 

Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities

21

 

 

 

 

Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")

$    144,010

 

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $78 million

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.


