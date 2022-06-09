Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports May 2022 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of May 31, 2022 totaled $144.0 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $69.2 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $74.8 billion.



PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of May 31, 2022 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $ 20,190 Global Discovery 1,769 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 11,884 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,352 Global Equity Team Global Equity 825 Non-U.S. Growth 16,065 Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 7,320 China Post-Venture 203 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 4,097 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 3,484 Value Income 11 International Value Team International Value 32,068 International Explorer 32 Global Value Team Global Value 24,641 Select Equity 390 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 1,056 Credit Team High Income 7,441 Credit Opportunities 145 Floating Rate 49 Developing World Team Developing World 4,586 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 3,361 Antero Peak Hedge 1,008 EMsights Capital Group Global Unconstrained 12 Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 21 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $ 144,010

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $78 million

Story continues

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com

Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.



