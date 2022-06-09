Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports May 2022 Assets Under Management
MILWAUKEE, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of May 31, 2022 totaled $144.0 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $69.2 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $74.8 billion.
PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2
As of May 31, 2022 - ($ Millions)
Growth Team
Global Opportunities
$ 20,190
Global Discovery
1,769
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth
11,884
U.S. Small-Cap Growth
3,352
Global Equity Team
Global Equity
825
Non-U.S. Growth
16,065
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth
7,320
China Post-Venture
203
U.S. Value Team
Value Equity
4,097
U.S. Mid-Cap Value
3,484
Value Income
11
International Value Team
International Value
32,068
International Explorer
32
Global Value Team
Global Value
24,641
Select Equity
390
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team
Sustainable Emerging Markets
1,056
Credit Team
High Income
7,441
Credit Opportunities
145
Floating Rate
49
Developing World Team
Developing World
4,586
Antero Peak Group
Antero Peak
3,361
Antero Peak Hedge
1,008
EMsights Capital Group
Global Unconstrained
12
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities
21
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")
$ 144,010
1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $78 million
ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.
Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.