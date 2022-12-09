U.S. markets closed

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports November 2022 Assets Under Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.
·2 min read

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of November 30, 2022 totaled $133.5 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $63.0 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $70.5 billion. In November, Artisan Funds made their annual income and capital gains distributions. November month-end AUM includes the impact of approximately $300 million of Artisan Funds distributions not reinvested.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2

 

 

 

 

 

As of November 30, 2022 - ($ Millions)

 

 

Growth Team

 

 

Global Opportunities

$19,996

 

Global Discovery

 

1,467

 

U.S. Mid-Cap Growth

 

11,516

 

U.S. Small-Cap Growth

 

3,561

 

Global Equity Team

 

 

Global Equity

 

460

 

Non-U.S. Growth

 

13,833

 

Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth

 

6,917

 

China Post-Venture

 

177

 

U.S. Value Team

 

 

Value Equity

 

3,386

 

U.S. Mid-Cap Value

 

3,060

 

Value Income

 

10

 

International Value Team

 

 

International Value

 

30,236

 

International Explorer

 

58

 

Global Value Team

 

 

Global Value

 

22,324

 

Select Equity

 

370

 

Sustainable Emerging Markets Team

 

 

Sustainable Emerging Markets

 

982

 

Credit Team

 

 

High Income

 

7,126

 

Credit Opportunities

 

137

 

Floating Rate

 

46

 

Developing World Team

 

 

Developing World

 

3,815

 

Antero Peak Group

 

 

Antero Peak

 

3,145

 

Antero Peak Hedge

 

854

 

EMsights Capital Group

 

 

Global Unconstrained

 

16

 

Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities

 

44

 

Emerging Markets Local Opportunities

 

10

 

 

 

 

Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")

$133,546

 

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $57 million.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.


