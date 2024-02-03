Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $1.02 on the 29th of February, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 6.5%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Artisan Partners Asset Management was earning enough to cover the previous dividend, but it was paying out quite a large proportion of its free cash flows. By paying out so much of its cash flows, this could indicate that the company has limited opportunities for investment and growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 9.1%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 99%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $1.72 total annually to $2.78. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.9% per annum over that time. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Earnings have grown at around 2.7% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 2.7% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. This isn't bad in itself, but unless earnings growth pick up we wouldn't expect dividends to grow either.

Our Thoughts On Artisan Partners Asset Management's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While Artisan Partners Asset Management is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Artisan Partners Asset Management that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

