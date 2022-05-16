Artisan Partners Launches International Explorer Fund

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc

MILWAUKEE, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners announced the launch of the Artisan International Explorer Fund (Advisor Class: ARDBX, Institutional Class ARHBX) on May 16, 2022, as a new vehicle managed to the existing International Explorer strategy which launched in November 2020. The Fund is managed by Co-Portfolio Managers Beini Zhou and Anand Vasagiri who are members of the Artisan Partners International Value Team, led by Portfolio Manager David Samra. The Fund leverages the same investment philosophy and process architected by Mr. Samra who serves in an advisory capacity to Mr. Zhou and Mr. Vasagiri. The Fund primarily invests in non-US equity securities with a market capitalization of less than $5 billion at purchase.



Regarding the new Fund, Mr. Zhou and Mr. Vasagiri said, “We are delighted with the International Explorer strategy’s success thus far. Artisan’s infrastructure and the guidance provided by David Samra allows both of us to spend 100% of our time focusing on what we enjoy most—researching people and businesses and picking stocks in an inefficient corner of the public equity market. We believe we are off to a great start and extending investor access to our strategy via a mutual fund vehicle is a logical next step for our team.”

About The International Value Team

The Artisan Partners International Value Team is composed of idiosyncratic investors who share a passion for investing in companies with unrecognized value. The team seeks to invest in high-quality, undervalued companies with strong balance sheets and shareholder-oriented management teams.

The Artisan Non-U.S. Small-Cap Value strategy was renamed Artisan International Explorer strategy as of 31 March 2022.

About Artisan Partners

Artisan Partners, adviser to the Artisan Partners Funds, is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners’ autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

