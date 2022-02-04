U.S. markets open in 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,441.25
    -27.75 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,778.00
    -193.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,375.25
    -117.00 (-0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,968.20
    -18.20 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.99
    +1.72 (+1.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.20
    -8.90 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    22.16
    -0.22 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1457
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9120
    +0.0850 (+4.65%)
     

  • Vix

    25.90
    +3.81 (+17.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3526
    -0.0076 (-0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1560
    +0.1950 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,530.68
    +900.80 (+2.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    881.36
    +22.31 (+2.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,507.80
    -21.04 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
JUST IN:

U.S. employers added 467,000 jobs (125,000 expected), unemployment rate rose to 4%

Payrolls unexpectedly rose in January despite Omicron; previous months' data revised upward

Artisanal Ventures closes $62M fund, takes ‘connected capital’ approach to investment

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Cloud is the big buzzword these days, with people talking about why it’s a smart move for companies, and lots of venture-backed startups developing easy ways for companies to make the shift.

Artisanal Ventures, a Bay Area venture capital firm investing in B2B cloud startups, closed on its first fund, the oversubscribed $62 million Artisanal Ventures I. The inaugural fund is backed by more than 50 founders and senior executives from companies like Square, Atlassian, CrowdStrike, AppDynamics, Snowflake, Splunk, UiPath and MuleSoft.

The firm is led by Andy Price, general partner, and also founder of cloud-focused executive search firm Artisanal Talent. He has brought in Andrew Van Nest as a partner. Van Nest was previously a venture investor at Blumberg Capital.

"We sit in a unique spot in the B2B software landscape as both investors and recruiters," Van Nest said. "Our lens into the flow of great talent allows us to monitor and invest in spaces that are truly at the cutting edge. We've been focused on ML/NLP, cloud security and automation. We're excited to be supporting companies leading the charge."

Meanwhile, Price expects most of the check sizes to be between $500,000 and $1.5 million for early-stage companies and $2 million to $3.5 million in later-stage companies.

Rather than compete with the VC ecosystem, Price’s strategy is to complement the biggest VC firms by building companies with them, he said. That includes combining the expertise of the firm’s limited partners with Artisanal Talent’s executive search capabilities to help portfolio companies build best-in-class teams.

“Much of the success of these ventures has to do with the dynamics of the people supporting the founders,” he added. “If that dynamic works, and you know that you're a part of that group that has a constructive approach, lots of intellectual value to bring to the table, a track record and a bunch of brand power, it makes company building so much easier. That's really our formula and what we already have been doing intentionally.”

For every company like Meta, there are 5 million “flameouts” in the consumer landscape. However, with B2B, the win rate is a lot higher, he said. That’s why he likes investing in cases that correlate to public markets, a strategy he doesn’t think many venture capitalists think about — how Wall Street is ultimately going to embrace or not embrace what a company is doing.

So far that strategy has worked in Artisanal Ventures’ favor. The firm has invested in 14 companies so far, and Price says the fund has won allocation in over 90% of deals it has pursued.

Among the portfolio of companies, the firm has invested in email security company Abnormal Security, which raised $50 million back in 2020; biotech software developer Benchling, which raised $100 million in Series F funding last November; and Transmit Security, which took in a $543 million Series A last year on a pre-money valuation of $2.2 billion to rid the world of passwords.

Price started fundraising for the fund early last year, and while his vision for a second fund will be going after about $200 million, he is not yet ready to go for a second fund.

“We'll likely do it in the next two to three years, but for the next 12 months, we are singularly focused on deploying capital intelligently, as the market is getting utterly destroyed in the public markets,” he added. “What's happening is that is starting to correlate with startups, and we're waiting to see how that affects the pricing dynamics of private companies. Before going into another big batch of investments, we will play a wait-and-see approach and tap the brakes to see if we can't get more great assets at more fairer prices.”

Billion-dollar B2B: Cloud-first enterprise tech behemoths have massive potential

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Red Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has been a frustrating stock to own for most investors. AT&T gradually reduced its leverage by selling 30% of DirecTV, spinning off WarnerMedia through a merger with Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) (NASDAQ: DISCK), and divesting its other non-core assets to raise fresh cash. Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 18, AT&T's stock price rose 11% as the S&P 500 dipped 4%.

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks That Can Soar 216% to 257% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Analysts' lofty price targets imply some serious upside for these popular, fast-paced companies.

  • Ford shares dip after Q4 earnings report, revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Ford's quarterly earnings and why the stock is falling.

  • A Meta-morphosis of sentiment that may turn again: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Friday, February 4, 2022.

  • Why PayPal Stock Keeps Crashing

    It's been a little over a week since I warned investors -- ahead of PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) fourth-quarter earnings report, I might add -- that this stock was far from cheap. Now that earnings are out, PayPal stock has plunged 25%, and some folks on Wall Street are questioning precisely how much PayPal is worth. Barclays Bank has cut its price target on PayPal to $200.

  • Amazon stock soars 15% after earnings, will hike Prime membership fee

    Amazon (AMZN) reported fourth quarter results on Thursday and announced a fee hike for its Prime membership. The stock is soaring in after-hours.

  • Facebook wasn’t Thursday’s only big loser — these 16 other Nasdaq-100 stocks dropped at least 5%

    Investors have been very sensitive to any weakness shown by large tech players, especially Meta Platforms.

  • PayPal stock still offers ‘four silver linings’ after ‘epic’ selloff, says analyst

    Shares of PayPal Holdings Inc. have been pummeled in recent days after the e-commerce company gave a disappointing forecast and announced a change in its business strategy, but one analyst still sees shine in PayPal's story.

  • AT&T’s Dividend Cut Puts It in an Unenviable Club

    Companies that have cut their dividends after a spinoff—including International Paper and Abbott Laboratories—have a history of mixed performance.

  • Ford Stock Falls After Earnings. What Wall Street Thinks.

    Ford’s fourth-quarter earnings, reported Thursday evening, came in a little light and financial guidance for 2022 didn’t blow investors away. The stock was trading lower Friday and it could be a tough day for Ford bulls since Wall Street isn’t defending shares following the earnings miss. Ford Motor (ticker: F) stock was at $18.72 in premarket trading Friday, down 5.9%.

  • Market conditions could warrant 'potential bounce' in meme stocks, strategist says

    Evercore ISI Senior Managing Director of Equity, Derivatives & Quantitative Strategy Julian Emanuel joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss whether meme stocks will make a comeback in the market.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Small-Cap Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    How do you make sense of the current market conditions? We came off a strong bull year for stocks with the worst January in a long time – but the month ended, and February started with the best two-day action since April 2000. And in a quirk, that investors should note, small-cap stocks are showing strong signs of being heavily oversold. Small-caps took a harder hit in January’s swoon than the market giants, and according to JPMorgan's Chief Global Markets Strategist Marko Kolanovic, investors s

  • Cathie Wood Targets Illiquid Assets and Limits Exits in New Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood is upping her big bet on disruptive tech companies via a new fund targeting less-liquid markets with limits on how quickly investors can exit.Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledW

  • How Rivian Rescued Amazon Earnings—but Not Ford

    Amazon.com 's huge earnings beat was mostly driven by gains on its Rivian Automotive holdings. Ford Motors owns Rivian stock too. Ford shares didn't get the Rivian bounce Amazon stock did.

  • Why Investors Slammed the Brakes on Nikola Stock Today

    Not for the first time in its rather eventful life as a publicly traded company, Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) took a solid hit to its share price on Wednesday. After a monster rival indicated it would spend more than previously disclosed on its electric vehicle (EV) efforts, Nikola's stock fell by almost 6% on the day. General Motors also said that it aims to spend more than the originally planned $35 billion through 2025 to get its EVs off the factory floor and onto the road.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    The past month has seen some hefty swings in the markets. The main indexes are down since 2022 began, although they ended January and started February with a couple of strongly positive trading sessions. High volatility makes it difficult for investors to predict what’s likely to happen, and investors always crave predictability. Without it, the stock market is just a guessing game. But when markets are stable and predictable, investors can make more rational choices. So what’s needed here is a

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of BP p.l.c. ( LON:BP...

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Have Crashed More Than 60%

    Here are three growth stocks to buy that have crashed more than 60%. Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) have plummeted close to 70% from the peak set in early 2021. Investors worried that the virtual care provider's valuation got too frothy after a huge run-up fueled by COVID-19 lockdowns.

  • 2 Cash-Burning Growth Stocks to Stay Far Away From

    Growth stocks can be great long-term investments to hang on to. A couple of stocks that are on a challenging path right now that I would stay away from are Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH). Ocugen is a risky stock for many reasons.

  • Facebook Earnings: 3 Big Disappointments

    Meta stock deservedly crashed after its fourth-quarter earnings report. Here are some of the lowlights from the quarter.