U.S. markets close in 2 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,537.51
    +17.88 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,645.79
    +188.48 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,134.05
    +4.96 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,294.21
    +18.30 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.62
    +0.66 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.20
    +16.70 (+0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    24.49
    +0.60 (+2.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1660
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    +0.0010 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3831
    +0.0038 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1400
    -0.2200 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,425.62
    +3,150.85 (+4.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,546.94
    +66.14 (+4.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.10
    +5.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

How ArtistOnGo Is Combining Cutting Edge Technology With The Need To Help Small And Medium Sized Businesses. Find Out Their Story Below

·4 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / The partnership between business and technology has always been a close relationship with many pioneering technologies first getting their test runs in the business world. Whether it is product development, new softwares, or other technological advancements, many businesses look to the tech world to help them stay ahead of the curve and their competition.

ArtistOnGo is a business that combines the leading services in technology while delivering products to consumers. The business helps small & medium business owners (i.e. salon owners) and independent beauty professionals to use their resources and skills in an optimum way so they can make three times more income with zero investments. The users are working the same hours and without having the burden of increased hours or clientele or amount of work. ArtistOnGo enables every single user to make three times the money and experience the freedom and convenience of being an independent business owner because they are not linked to a larger infrastructure like they normally would be.

During COVID, when a lot of creators and professionals saw their incomes dry up, ArtistOnGo provided them a way to be employed and continue to contribute to the economy in a safe and responsible manner. The technology behind ArtistOnGo enables both the salon owners and the creators to help each other, be economically benefited, and have the freedom and control over their work environment. This is especially important for care takers and single parents, amongst many other people, who had to forgo help and had the additional burden of caring for family and earning a living to support themselves and contributing to the economy.

The ArtistOnGo team realizes how crucial a haircut is, but how hard it can be to schedule one or find the right fit for your style and needs. The website allows the user to pick a number of options that fit their comfort measures and or let them connect to wifi to not miss that work meeting while getting their haircut. Though these may seem like small adjustments, the ArtistOnGo platform is combining technology with the power of the beauty industry to make both customer and salon owner feel empowered and connected to a larger group of people that they originally may not have been able to reach due to a more closed off traditional clientele system. In other words, AOG allows creators to rent spaces in existing salons and spas, work independently and enjoy full creative and financial freedom. Think of it as Wework + shopify for beauty and wellness creators. AOG is live in NYC and Miami.

The creator of AOG is Aarti Manwani. Though you may think that someone who created a profile based on technology, marketing, and business would have some kind of background in the world of entrepreneurship, you would be wrong when it comes to Aarti. Instead, her unique background has allowed her to see business and technology in a new and unique way, which has helped facilitate the success of ArtistOnGo.

"I am one of the few people who has a tech background and uses technology and my expertise to build products and that is unique. Usually, people are either tech or consumer or marketing. The combination I have is unique and highly needed to be a leader. I take old business models and use tech to entirely change and redefine those industries. My work is super important because I work on massive problems and use innovative technologies to build game-changing products. All the work I have done is super important in the technology landscape," Aarti explains.

AOG's next projects include helping other founders and product people bring their vision to life and in turn help build tech and products. They do so by being an advisor to companies, participating in judging competitions and mentoring young technologists.

To find out more about ArtistOnGo, you can check out their website here.

CONTACT:

Paula Henderson
561-768-4444
phendersonnews@gmail.com

SOURCE: ArtistOnGo



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668952/How-ArtistOnGo-Is-Combining-Cutting-Edge-Technology-With-The-Need-To-Help-Small-And-Medium-Sized-Businesses-Find-Out-Their-Story-Below

Recommended Stories

  • Exxon board debates dropping several major oil and gas projects - WSJ

    Activist investor Engine No. 1 in May shocked the oil-and-gas industry when three of its four nominees were elected to the board by Exxon shareholders, who were frustrated by weak returns and the company's flagging attention to climate concerns. The board members expressed concerns about some projects, including a $30 billion liquefied natural gas development in Mozambique and another multibillion-dollar gas project in Vietnam, the WSJ report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Exxon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • The Elizabeth Holmes Trial: Former Product Manager Details Shortcuts as Devices Failed

    Testimony from a former Theranos product manager has shed light on the startup’s race to court investors and business partners and shortcuts it took when its blood-testing devices failed.

  • Why Accenture is giving VR headsets to thousands of new hires

    Accenture CEO Julie Sweet joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to share how her company is adjusting to the 'new normal' in the workplace.

  • I failed at retirement. How to avoid my mistakes.

    OUTSIDE THE BOX It’s embarrassing to admit in a public forum that I failed at retirement. But I’m doing so — because I think people can learn from me, and thereby avoid making the same mistakes. I spent my entire 38-year career in the banking industry.

  • After FedEx's Warning, What Can Investors Expect From UPS?

    FedEx's (NYSE: FDX) earnings shocked the market in late September, and there's a real fear that UPS (NYSE: UPS) will follow suit when it reports results on Oct. 26. A lot is going on, so here's a brief summation of what investors need to look out for when UPS shares its third-quarter earnings. The key number to focus on is the U.S. domestic package segment profit margin.

  • Micron considering new U.S. memory chip factory as it gears up spending

    Micron Technology Inc said on Wednesday it is considering building a new memory factory in the United States but that state and federal subsidies will be needed to offset costs that are higher than its factories in Asia. The Boise, Idaho-based company is the only American firm that makes both key types of memory chips, competing against South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix and Japan's Kioxia, Toshiba's former memory chip unit. Micron has pilot manufacturing lines for developing new technologies at its Idaho headquarters and a factory in Virginia that turns out special high-reliability chips for automobiles.

  • Exxon Debates Abandoning Some of Its Biggest Oil and Gas Projects

    Members of the company’s remade board of directors are questioning several major investments as the company reconsiders its investment strategy in a fast-changing energy landscape.

  • Micron Plans to Spend $150 Billion to Meet Chip Demand. That’s Not Why the Stock Got Downgraded.

    Micron says it will spend more than $150 billion to build plants and for research and development over the next 10 years.

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped by Nearly 5% Today

    Judge James Donato of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California issued a fresh order in a lawsuit Nikola filed in 2018 against fellow EV maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). The judge is allowing the case to go forward, after Nikola responded to an earlier ruling that the company show cause as to why it should continue. The company did so, and as a result Donato's new order stipulates that the case will not be dismissed.

  • Enterprise Products planning another $435M project in Mont Belvieu

    Enterprise’s Mont Belvieu manufacturing complex is already home to six propane/propylene splitter units.

  • Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

    Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.

  • The #AppleToo organizer Apple just fired didn't expect to be terminated — but isn't sorry about speaking out

    Janneke Parrish talked to the Business Journal about how she got involved in #AppleToo, why she deleted apps from her phone and what the movement means for Apple.

  • U.S. needs more mines to boost rare earths supply chain, Pentagon says

    The United States and ally nations should mine and process more rare earths to ensure adequate global supply of the strategic minerals for military and commercial uses, a U.S. Department of Defense official said on Tuesday. The remarks underscore the Pentagon's rising interest in public-private mining partnerships to counter China's status as the top global producer of rare earths, the 17 minerals used to make specialized magnets for weaponry and electric vehicles (EVs). "We know we cannot resolve our shared exposure to supply chain risk without a close partnership with industry," Danielle Miller of the Pentagon's Office of Industrial Policy told the Adamas Intelligence North American Critical Minerals Days conference.

  • EIA reports an unexpected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

    MARKET PULSE The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell for the first time in four weeks, down by 400,000 barrels for the week ended Oct. 15. That compared with an average 2 million-barrel climb expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.

  • Two Popular Retirement Products Are Frankensteining Into One: Want In?

    Nationwide thinks that its new product can change retirement planning for the majority of Americans who do not have access to traditional pension plans. The financial services company is working with Capital Group (the home of American Funds) and Annexus Retirement Solutions to … Continue reading → The post Two Popular Retirement Products Are Frankensteining Into One: Want In? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Helium: South Africa strikes new 'gold'

    In a grassy plain in South Africa, once the world's largest gold producer, prospectors have stumbled upon a new treasure: helium.

  • Saudi Arabia Says OPEC+ Is Powerless to Ease Gas Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia said any extra oil from the OPEC+ cartel would do little to bring down surging natural-gas prices.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace Racism“We see our role as extremely limited,” Saudi Energ

  • Russia Is Worried Surging Gas Prices Risk Destroying Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is becoming increasingly concerned that surging gas prices risk demand-destruction in its biggest export market.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace Racism“Such a situation, at the end of the day, i

  • Try these ways to feel younger and find meaning in retirement

    If you become insignificant in retirement, you lose identity, purpose, and a part of yourself. Here are some ways to avoid that.

  • Labor market mayhem 'is a great reset for every business,' Infosys president says

    Employers are struggling to hire with some news outlets dubbing 2021 being the year of the "Great Resignation." But there's a silver lining to this pain, one company head says.