Artium Accelerates Growth with Opening of New Central Region Office in Chicago

0
·2 min read

Artium brings its expertise in extreme programming to the central region to further grow its reach in helping organizations develop a software-first offering.

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artium is excited to expand its footprint in the U.S. with the debut of a new central U.S. region, beginning with a regional lead office in Chicago, Illinois, and coverage of the entire central time zone. This latest edition of Chicago serves as Artium's fifth office joining San Francisco, New York, Boise, and Artium's Los Angeles Headquarters.

Artium Logo
Artium Logo

"Chicago continues to be a showcase city that values people dedicated to their crafts while also leveraging technology to improve people's lives and our collective communities. Our growing team of artisans are eager to share our passion for the craft of accelerated software development, inclusive collaboration, and technology expertise with the people and businesses of this great city." Artium Central Regional General Manager Brian Specht said of the announcement.

Over the past 20 years, the most disruptive companies in Chicago have been searching for ways to accelerate custom software development. Artium's expertise is in extreme programming, which enables companies to achieve their accelerated goals and timelines and develop a software-first offering.

This region will be led by General Manager Brian Specht and Vice President Of Technology Michael McCormick, who both bring extensive leadership experience at global software consultancies.

Says Michael of the announcement, "Our CEO Ross Hale says that 'Artium's mission is to serve the creators, visionaries, and entrepreneurs to help them develop the software capabilities they need to achieve their vision of the future.' I really identify with this as part of who Artium is and what we do. There are some incredible people and organizations who we believe can make a real impact on their industry, and we want to enable them to be able to do so."

The investment in the central region is being rounded out by industry experts Shikhar Rastogi and Kurtis Seebaldt, who will lead regional engineering practices in Chicago and Austin, as well as Quinn Butler, who will serve as the Director of Strategy and Innovation for the region.

About Artium

Artium is a leading provider of software development services and creates internal capabilities to build and maintain high-performing technology organizations in perpetuity. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Artium is committed to advancing the craft of software development for creators, visionaries, and humanity. For more information, please visit www.thisisartium.com

Contact: Sarah Astley, sarahastley@thisisartium.com, 773-355-9815

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artium-accelerates-growth-with-opening-of-new-central-region-office-in-chicago-301631422.html

SOURCE Artium

