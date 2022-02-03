U.S. markets open in 53 minutes

Artivion Announces Release Date and Teleconference Call Details for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

·2 min read
  • AORT

ATLANTA, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artivion, Inc. (NYSE: AORT), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, announced today that fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results will be released on Thursday, February 17, 2022 after the market closes. On that day, the Company will hold a teleconference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results, followed by a question and answer session hosted by Pat Mackin, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artivion.

(PRNewsfoto/Artivion, Inc.,CryoLife, Inc.)

To listen to the live teleconference, please dial 201-689-8261 a few minutes prior to 4:30 p.m. ET. The teleconference replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event and can be accessed by calling (toll free) 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415. The conference number for the replay is 13725524.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Artivion website at www.artivion.com and selecting Webcasts & Presentations. In addition, a copy of the earnings press release, which will contain financial and statistical information for the completed quarter and full year, can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Artivion website.

About Artivion
Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, Artivion, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing simple, elegant solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons' most difficult challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. This multinational company's four major groups of products include: aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. Artivion markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about Artivion, visit our website, www.artivion.com.

Contacts:




Artivion
D. Ashley Lee
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
and Chief Operating Officer
Phone: 770-419-3355

Gilmartin Group LLC
Brian Johnston / Lynn Lewis
Phone: 631-807-1986
investors@artivion.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artivion-announces-release-date-and-teleconference-call-details-for-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-financial-results-301474702.html

SOURCE Artivion, Inc.

