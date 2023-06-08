Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Could Be Riskier Than It Looks

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 2x Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) is a stock worth checking out, seeing as almost half of all the Medical Equipment companies in the United States have P/S ratios greater than 3.8x and even P/S higher than 9x aren't out of the ordinary. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

What Does Artivion's Recent Performance Look Like?

With revenue growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Artivion has been relatively sluggish. The P/S ratio is probably low because investors think this lacklustre revenue performance isn't going to get any better. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

How Is Artivion's Revenue Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the industry for P/S ratios like Artivion's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 4.9%. The solid recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 16% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has actually done a good job of growing revenue over that time.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 9.3% during the coming year according to the five analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be similar to the 8.4% growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this in consideration, we find it intriguing that Artivion's P/S is lagging behind its industry peers. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Bottom Line On Artivion's P/S

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

It looks to us like the P/S figures for Artivion remain low despite growth that is expected to be in line with other companies in the industry. When we see middle-of-the-road revenue growth like this, we assume it must be the potential risks that are what is placing pressure on the P/S ratio. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future revenue could see some volatility.

