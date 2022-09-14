U.S. markets open in 43 minutes

Artivion to Present at the Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference

·1 min read

ATLANTA, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artivion, Inc. (NYSE: AORT), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, today announced that it will present at the upcoming Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The Company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:20 a.m. MST.

(PRNewsfoto/Artivion, Inc.,CryoLife, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Artivion, Inc.,CryoLife, Inc.)

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible through Artivion's website, www.artivion.com, on the Investors page. An archived copy of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the same website.

About Artivion, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, Artivion, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing simple, elegant solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons' most difficult challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Artivion's four major groups of products include: aortic stent grafts, surgical sealants, On-X mechanical heart valves, and implantable cardiac and vascular human tissues. Artivion markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about Artivion, visit our website, www.artivion.com.

Contacts:




Artivion

Gilmartin Group LLC

D. Ashley Lee

Brian Johnston / Lynn Lewis

Executive Vice President &

Phone: 332-895-3222

Chief Financial Officer

investors@artivion.com

Phone: 770-419-3355


 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artivion-to-present-at-the-deutsche-bank-30th-annual-leveraged-finance-conference-301624044.html

SOURCE Artivion, Inc.

