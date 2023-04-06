Artizan Joyeria Launches Special Edition Herradura Bangle for Mother's Day: A Token of Good Luck for Moms Everywhere

Artizan, the Miami-based jewelry brand known for empowering individuality and defying conventions, is launching a special edition Herradura Bangle just in time for Mother's Day. The bangle, featuring the brand's iconic Herradura symbol of good luck and fortune, is a heartfelt tribute to mothers as our ultimate lucky charms.

Mother's Day Hero





With the tagline "Mom, you are my lucky charm", Artizan's campaign celebrates the many roles and adventures that define motherhood. The brand recognizes and celebrates that mothers embody the spirit of not settling for the conventional and continuously seeking the best for their children. Designed as a steadfast companion through the unique adventures of motherhood, this new jewelry piece highlights the true essence of being a mother.

In their Mother's Day campaign, Artizan showcases the bangle's universal appeal by featuring authentic images of mothers navigating daily life with their little ones. The new Herradura bangle, made of 18k gold and silver-plated stainless steel, offers a hypoallergenic and tarnish-resistant solution for moms seeking a stylish and durable accessory.

Starting April 13, the special edition Herradura Bangle will be available for purchase at artizanjoyeria.com. To make this Mother's Day gift even more memorable, customers can select a gift-wrapped option that arrives ready for their mom to cherish.

This Mother's Day, everyone can express their gratitude for mom's unwavering love and support by gifting the beautiful and symbolic Herradura Bangle from Artizan Joyeria. The Herradura Bangle serves as a thoughtful tribute to a mother's strength, love, and dedication, acknowledging the fortunate experience of having her presence in one's life.

About Artizan Joyeria

Artizan Joyeria is a Miami-based jewelry brand known for its commitment to empowering individuality and defying conventions. Since its inception in 2008, the brand has focused on creating unique, high-quality jewelry pieces that inspire and encourage women to embrace their unapologetically authentic selves. With exceptional quality materials and designs, Artizan Joyeria seeks to make luxury accessible to all, fostering a strong connection with its customers and continuing to grow and evolve as a beloved brand in the industry. Learn more at artizanjoyeria.com/mothersday.

