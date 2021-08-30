U.S. markets open in 5 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,507.50
    +2.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,421.00
    +18.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,435.00
    +8.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,279.30
    +4.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.16
    -0.58 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.10
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.74
    -2.10 (-11.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3758
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8260
    +0.0160 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,940.00
    -616.80 (-1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,204.62
    +36.72 (+3.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.15 (+0.54%)
     

artnet AG: Artnet Auctions Launches Buy Now Business; Hires Emma Fastenberg to Lead the Charge

  • Artnet Auctions expands into the Buy Now space

  • Gallery veteran to lead the business

  • New channel to offer fixed price works

BERLIN, GERMANY / New York, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Artnet AG, the leading provider of art market data and online-only fine art auctions, announced that Emma Fastenberg has joined Artnet Auctions as the Head of Buy Now. In addition to the company's existing online auctions business, the Buy Now division is a new sales channel that will be focused on offering fixed price works across collecting categories. Ms. Fastenberg will also lead the charge on developing releases and timed sale opportunities for historical and newly released prints and editions.

Ms. Fastenberg joins the Artnet Auctions team from Pace Prints where she most recently served as Director. In her time at Pace Prints, Ms. Fastenberg developed close relationships with clients and artists as well as a broad experience in the contemporary printmaking and publishing industry. Ms. Fastenberg holds a Bachelor of Arts in Art History from Tulane University.

"There is no one better equipped to envision and execute on this new channel for the business than Emma", said Colleen Cash, Vice President, Auctions. "Emma's years of experience in bringing to market historical and new works in innovative and commercially savvy ways are a unique advantage for us in this increasingly competitive space. She has strong market instincts and a wide global network; that coupled with the power of the Artnet suite of products is a recipe for success."

"I am thrilled to join Artnet to develop and scale the Buy Now Feature. Purchasing art digitally has become more desirable than ever and a Buy Now feature built on Artnet's foundation of transparency & reliability will provide an edge in the growing art e-commerce space." said Emma Fastenberg, Head of Buy Now, Auctions. "I look forward to working with Artnet on new and profitable initiatives. The Buy Now experience will complement Artnet's growing business while shaping the future of how people buy art."

This new channel expands transactional opportunity for buyers and sellers alike by building out a business focused on curated offerings available at a set price. The channel will be instrumental in ensuring Artnet Auctions has a varied consignment pipeline across private client and institutional bases, and ample opportunities for buyers with varied collecting interests to transact across price points and outside of Auction parameters.

Artnet Auctions is a pioneer of the digital art market, and was the first to launch online sales dedicated to fine art. Today, it hosts more than 70 curated sales a year featuring a range of sought- after contemporary art , prints, and photographs, offering collectors strategic opportunities to buy and sell year round. Artnet Auctions fee-based revenue increased significantly by 23% to 3.0 million USD in the first six months of 2021, as compared to 2020, and is aiming for another record year.

Emma joined the team in August 2021 and is available to discuss sale opportunities for the fall season.

About Artnet

With 24/7 worldwide bidding, Artnet Auctions is the leading online-only marketplace for buying and selling fine art. New bidders, buyers, and consignors across categories, geographies, and demographics entrust artnet Auctions with their needs. More artworks are offered and traded digitally than ever before and Artnet Auctions' efficiency, digitally native operation, quick turnaround, and continuous sales throughout the year are unmatched in the industry. The auction platform allows for immediate transactions, with a seamless flow between sellers, specialists, and collectors. Complementing the online auctions, artnet is the leading resource for researching art online. Founded in 1989, Artnet's suite of industry-leading products has revolutionized the way people discover and collect art today. The Price Database contains more than 14 million auction results from 1,900 auction houses dating back to 1985, providing an unparalleled level of transparency to the art market. The Gallery Network platform connects leading galleries with collectors from around the world, offering the most comprehensive overview of artworks for sale. Artnet News covers the events, trends, and people shaping the global art market with up-to-the-minute analysis and expert commentary.

Artnet AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency standards.

ISIN: DE000A1K0375

LEI: 391200SHGPEDTRIC0X31

Contact:
Sophie Neuendorf
sneuendorf@artnet.com

SOURCE: artnet AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661929/artnet-AG-Artnet-Auctions-Launches-Buy-Now-Business-Hires-Emma-Fastenberg-to-Lead-the-Charge

Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

    It’s tempting to just buy into big names, and trust the herd wisdom to bring market returns. And that can work – there’s no doubt that shareholders in companies like Apple or Microsoft are happy with their long-term holdings. But those stocks come with baggage, in the form of high share prices. Investors seeking an easier point of entry need to look elsewhere. Smaller cap companies bring other advantages, too, besides lower initial buy-in costs. Simple mathematics dictates that a smaller company

  • Are These 2 Chinese Tech Giants Worth the Risk?

    Thanks to the unpredictable influence of politics in China, fear has crept into the minds of investors holding and/or considering stocks of many Chinese companies. Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) and Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) are two of China's most powerful technology companies, but these recent fears have sparked stock price declines of about 40% for each since mid-February. The general notion among investors is that there is often a buying opportunity when quality companies drop in price.

  • Why Nvidia Is a Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has delivered impressive returns to investors so far this year thanks to a string of terrific quarterly results that have established the graphics specialist as a top tech play. Investors have come to expect outstanding growth from the chipmaker quarter after quarter due to the tailwinds in the video gaming and data center markets, its two largest segments. Nvidia crushed Wall Street's expectations.

  • Five potential bubbles that may be about to burst

    If you own your home, you may have noticed that the roof above your head has been growing more valuable at a startling rate.

  • Chinese Tech Stocks Rally to Start Week as Investors Eye Bottom

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares climbed on Monday after recording their best weekly advance since January as bargain hunters continued to load up on the beaten-down sector.The Hang Seng Tech Index rallied as much as 1.5%, led by live streaming giant Kuaishou Technology and Ping An Healthcare and Technology Co. Food delivery company Meituan swung between gains and losses ahead of its results later. Analysts expect a jump in its second-quarter revenue and a net loss to continue. The rally

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Shows Broad Strength, Affirm Surges On Amazon Deal; Shopify, Palantir Near Buys

    After last week's strong rally, Snap, Shopify and Palantir are near buy points. Affirm skyrocketed on an Amazon deal.

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2029

    In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that demonstrated just how dominant dividend stocks are, relative to public companies that don't pay a dividend. Since most dividend stocks are profitable and have time-tested operating models, they're the ideal place for long-term investors and income seekers to park their money. The quandary for income seekers is that they want the most income possible with the least amount of risk.

  • Will Pinterest Be Worth More Than Snap by 2030?

    The stock price of social media platform operator Snap (NYSE: SNAP) has staged a dramatic comeback in recent years. While the company struggled to manage competition with Facebook's Instagram in the period just after Snap's initial public offering in 2017, it soon figured out how to better drive revenue and daily active user (DAU) growth. Competing social media stock Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) had less-than-exciting stock performance following its IPO in April 2019, at least until the coronavirus pandemic was declared in March 2020.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks to Buy Now

    Fund manager Cathie Wood -- the founder and CEO of Ark Invest -- has become a source of inspiration for many young investors. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to write about Cathie Wood tech stocks. Keep reading to see why Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Square (NYSE: SQ), and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) made the list.

  • The Stock Market Got the Green Light From Powell. Why It Keeps Hitting Record Highs.

    Speaking at the Jackson Hole, Wyo., conference, he said the central bank would probably start winding down its bond purchases by the end of the year, but that rate hikes wouldn’t be in the offing long time.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Picking growth stocks for the ultra-long term can be even more challenging, as companies in the category typically have valuations with strong future performance already baked in. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) as stocks that are likely to deliver excellent returns for patient investors. Keith Noonan (Airbnb):  Growth-focused companies often start out delivering innovative new products and solutions that can help them achieve market dominance.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Just Crushed Earnings

    Intuit and Bill.com are heavily exposed to the small business world. That makes investing in them a great way to bet on the U.S. economic recovery.

  • Mobius Says Hold 10% in Gold as Currencies Will Be Devalued

    (Bloomberg) -- Veteran investor Mark Mobius said investors should have 10% of a portfolio in gold as currencies will be devalued following the unprecedented stimulus rolled out to fight the coronavirus pandemic. At this stage, “10% should be put into physical gold,” said Mobius, who set up Mobius Capital Partners after more than three decades at Franklin Templeton Investments. “Currency devaluation globally is going to be quite significant next year given the incredible amount of money supply th

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • China tightens scrutiny on $9.3 trillion fund industry

    China's top securities regulator pledged on Monday to crack down on mismanaged private funds and weed out fake ones, as the government becomes more assertive in dealing with an industry worth 60 trillion yuan ($9.28 trillion). China has been seeking to channel more household savings into the capital markets to fund innovation and aid its economic recovery, while reducing the economy's reliance on bank lending. Fund managers should align their interests more closely with investors, and refrain from hyping their products, Yi Huiman, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission said.

  • Fortescue logs record bumper profit, dividend but management bonuses cut

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Fortescue Metals Group Ltd reported its highest ever annual profit and dividend on Monday due to sky-high iron ore prices but senior management received a surprise cut to bonus payments. The steep cut in expected bonus payments, which analysts described as unusual, will affect some 30 people. For some executives it comes on top of cuts to a separate bonus scheme after a cost blowout and delays at Fortescue's Iron Bridge magnetite project.

  • Autodesk Drops After Q2 Earnings: Why Investors Shouldn't Be Worried

    Tons of software companies whose quarters ended in July are set to report results over the next two weeks. One of the first to report was Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK), which sells design and build software to engineers, architects, and construction workers. The company posted solid Q2 results, but investors sold off the stock heavily on the news, and shares are now down 9% the day after the report.

  • Stocks, Futures Steady on Dovish Powell Stance: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe and U.S. futures were steady on Monday, bolstered by Jerome Powell’s signal that pandemic-era Federal Reserve policy support will be withdrawn cautiously and gradually. Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were little changed after a record Wall Street close in the wake of Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech, while the Stoxx Europe 600 index hovered close to an all-time high. Powell said the Fed may start paring bond purchases this year but is in no hurry to rai