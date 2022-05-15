U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,023.89
    +93.81 (+2.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,196.66
    +466.36 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,805.00
    +434.00 (+3.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.67
    +53.29 (+3.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.49
    +4.36 (+4.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.30
    -14.30 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    21.12
    +0.35 (+1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0417
    +0.0032 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9350
    +0.1180 (+4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2262
    +0.0065 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1850
    +0.7920 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,147.20
    +744.65 (+2.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.47
    -8.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,418.15
    +184.81 (+2.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,427.65
    +678.95 (+2.64%)
     

artnet AG: Artnet Publishes Quarterly Report, Showing Accelerated Revenue Growth

·3 min read

- 19% total revenue increase to 6.2 million USD in the first Quarter

- 111% revenue growth in Media Segment

- Artnet Price Database relaunch on schedule for late Q2 2022 release

NEW YORK, NY and BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2022 / Artnet AG, the leading platform for art market data and media, and the global marketplace for fine art, today published its Quarterly Statement for the first quarter of 2022. As reflected in the Statement, Artnet accelerated its growth, with total revenue increasing 19% to 6.2 Million USD. Operating Income for the first quarter of 2022 was -786k USD. The result is due to continued investment in product development as well as sales and marketing. "We're following a growth strategy and this is reflected in the continued investment in product development as our team," says Artnet's CEO Jacob Pabst. Harnessing the unique synergies between the Company's Media, Marketplace, and Data segments, Artnet is positioned to capture the nascent shift in purchasing behavior towards online transactions by providing a holistic online ecosystem for the global art market.

The Media segment recorded-record breaking growth, an 111% increase YoY within the first Quarter. This was driven by an increase in Luxury Advertising, with recurring clients such as Hermes, Saint Laurent, and JP Morgan Private Bank choosing Artnet as their trusted advertising partner. Luxury Advertising increased by 89% YoY within the first Quarter of 2022.

Artnet's Marketplace segment saw revenues increase 3% YoY, with Artnet Auctions revenue increasing 12% YoY. Top lots during the first quarter of 2022 include Roy Lichtenstein's Nude with Yellow Pillow (from the Nude series), which realized 425,000 USD including premium, significantly above its high estimate of 300,000 USD; Light artist Dan Flavin's ‘Untitled (to Brad Gillaugh), which hammered down at 275,000 USD including premium; as well as Ed Ruscha's iconic ‘Mocha Standard,' which realized 150,000 USD including premium. Data revenue declined by 2% YoY, with the release of the redesigned and improved Price Database at the end of Q2 set to drive growth in the second half of the year.

Further Investor-relations related news and publications can be found here:
http://www.artnet.com/investor-relations/

About Artnet
Artnet has an unparalleled 55 million users annually, making it the largest global platform for fine art. Founded in 1989, Artnet has revolutionized the way people discover, research, and collect art today. Artnet's Data provides mission-critical resources for the art industry, encompassing more than 15 million auction results and AI- and ML-driven analytics, further driving transparency and insight into the art market. Artnet's marketplace connects leading galleries and auction houses with its global audience, offering a curated selection of over 250,000 artworks for sale worldwide. Artnet Auctions, the pioneering online-only auction platform, offers unprecedented reach, liquidity, and efficiency for buyers and sellers. Artnet News covers the events, trends, and people shaping the global art market with up-to-the-minute analysis and expert commentary. It is the single most-read news publication in the fine art industry, with a rapidly growing, dedicated audience. Together, Artnet's broad synergistic product offering provides a comprehensive ecosystem that drives and informs the modern art market.

Artnet AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency standards. The majority of operations are headquartered in New York at its wholly-owned subsidiary, Artnet Worldwide Corporation, a New York based entity founded in 1989. Artnet Worldwide Corp. owns a London based subsidiary, Artnet UK Ltd.

ISIN: DE000A1K0375
LEI: 391200SHGPEDTRIC0X31
Contact:
Sophie Neuendorf
sneuendorf@artnet.com

SOURCE: artnet AG


artnet AG, Sunday, May 15, 2022, Press release picture
artnet AG, Sunday, May 15, 2022, Press release picture



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/701421/artnet-AG-Artnet-Publishes-Quarterly-Report-Showing-Accelerated-Revenue-Growth

Recommended Stories

  • South Terrebonne overcomes obstacles to win first baseball championship

    South Terrebonne defeated defending champion North Vermilion for the Class 4A baseball title at McMurry Park in Sulphur.

  • The Stock Market Nearly Entered a Bear Market. What History Says Happens Next.

    A Friday rally saves the S&P 500 from a technical bear market, but leaves questions hanging: How long will this last, and will it end in recession?

  • This idiot-proof portfolio has beaten traditional stocks and bonds over 50 years

    Do you have the right portfolio for your retirement savings? When it comes to long-term investing, the biggest issue — by far — is overall asset allocation: How much to stocks, sectors, assets and so on. Picking individual securities within those asset classes — individual stocks or bonds, for example — usually turns out to be much less important.

  • 3 Big Reasons to Buy Upstart on the Dip

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is an explosive financial technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to originate loans for banks. After reaching an all-time high of $401 per share in 2021, Upstart stock has progressively fallen, at one point by as much as 93% since. Investors took particular issue with the company's recent Q1 2022 earnings report, sending the stock down more than 50% on the day results were released.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Extremely Safe Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Meanwhile, things are even worse for the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). Following its all-time high in November 2021, the Nasdaq has tumbled 27%. The Nasdaq's tumble officially places it in a bear market.

  • $11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be Over

    (Bloomberg) -- A mass exodus of money, an $11 trillion wipeout, and the worst losing streak for global stocks since the 2008 financial crisis. The bad news is that it may not be over yet.Most Read from BloombergWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After Transfers$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverCathie Wood Just Keeps Buying Coinbase and Getting More InflowsNATO Lauds Historic Moment as Finland Asks to Join AllianceTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a N

  • Coinbase Expects More Pain Ahead

    Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), the cryptocurrency exchange platform, had a bumpy ride over the last 12 months. Once worth more than $80 billion in market capitalization, the fintech has lost more than 80% of its value. Coinbase has been a beneficiary of the pandemic.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in a Market Crash

    Warren Buffett has guided Berkshire Hathaway to market-crushing returns through good times and bad, and the Oracle of Omaha's investment conglomerate has now posted a total return of roughly 3.5% year to date. With a tip of the hat to Buffett's impressive market-beating mojo, a panel of Motley Fool investors has identified a trio of great stocks in the Berkshire portfolio that have what it takes to deliver fantastic performance. Read on to see why they identified Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Kroger (NYSE: KR), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) as stocks that can help you crush the market over the long term.

  • George Soros Backs Bet on Rivian as Ford Delivers Bad News

    Rivian got scared but the electric vehicle maker made up for it well. The young manufacturer of electric SUVs and pickups has just cleared some of the many doubts hanging over its short-term future. The Irvine, Calif.-based company confirmed its production target of 25,000 vehicles in 2022, despite supply chain disruptions, chip shortages and soaring raw material prices.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 4.4% to 11.9%, can generate some serious wealth for patient investors.

  • Is Cash Trash? This Should Be Your Cash Allocation in a Bear Market

    Cash serves a valuable purpose in many investment portfolios, but when the stock market dives, many investors turn to cash in a knee-jerk reaction to avoid losses. However, depending on the reason, moving all your investments from equities to cash … Continue reading → The post Is Cash Trash? This Should Be Your Cash Allocation in a Bear Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • World's Richest Family Bet on Munis, Japanese Stocks, Coinbase

    (Bloomberg) -- An investment firm for the Walton family ramped up its position in a U.S. municipal bond fund and added a sizable stake in Japanese equities, while also betting on small-cap stocks and Coinbase Global Inc. before tumultuous declines. Most Read from BloombergWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After Transfers$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverCathie Wood Just Keeps Buying Coinbase and Getting More InflowsNATO Lauds Historic Moment as Finland A

  • Crypto investor Barry Silbert offers sympathy and advice to those who have lost fortunes this week

    Billionaire crypto investor, Barry Silbert, the founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group, on Saturday offered sympathy and advice to those who have lost fortunes recently. It’s been a tough six months to be a crypto investor.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy During the Tech Sell-Off

    Investors have herded to value stocks and safer assets of late in response to rising interest rates, historically high inflation levels, and fears connected to the war between Russia and Ukraine. The market may continue to face downward pressure for the foreseeable future; however, that doesn't mean we should postpone buying stocks for the time being. Let's examine three promising growth stocks today that could generate fortunes for investors down the road.

  • Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money?

    Where do millionaires keep their money? High net worth individuals put money into different classifications of financial and real assets, including stocks, mutual funds, retirement accounts and real estate. Most of the 20.27 million millionaires in the U.S. did not … Continue reading → The post Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • It’s Time to Go Bargain-Hunting in Tech. 2 Stocks That Look Impossibly Cheap.

    Micron could be the cheapest tech stock in the market, based on its price/earnings ratio. Western Digital isn’t far behind.

  • Faangs Find Little Comfort in What Charts Suggest Lies Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- There might be more punishment in store for the big tech Faang companies licking their wounds after a $2 trillion-plus tumble, technicals show.Most Read from BloombergWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After Transfers$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverCathie Wood Just Keeps Buying Coinbase and Getting More InflowsNATO Lauds Historic Moment as Finland Asks to Join AllianceTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeThe group -- Face

  • Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The Nasdaq Composite, a closely watched index comprised of leading tech growth stocks, is down about 24.6% so far in 2022. Several household names have seen their share prices fall even more than that. Strong companies with massive growth prospects are already down more than 50% from their all-time high.

  • SoFi Is Down 66% This Year. Is It Time to Buy?

    The digital banking company has gotten crushed this year along with many other tech and fintech stocks.

  • Why Ford Stock Stomped on the Gas Friday

    On a bright, promising day for the stock market, with the Dow up 1.5% and the S&P 500 closing 2.4% higher, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock raced higher than most, advancing an amazing 8.5% through the closing bell. You can thank Morgan Stanley for that. Investors were ebullient in general today, and no doubt that optimism -- after more than a week of nearly nonstop selling -- helped to jump-start Ford stock moving higher.