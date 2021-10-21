ARTonline | NFT-Oriented Mining Setup with No-Restrictions

CLEVELAND, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, ARTonline has announced the launch of its NFT-Oriented mining Setup with no-restrictions. ARTonline is an automated platform simulating a mining system without designing an expensive setup and consuming high electricity, including CPUs and GPUs. ARTonline does not involve any physical mining; rather, it uses an ERC1151 non-fungible token-oriented ARTonline Graphics Card to facilitate mining. The users buying these graphic cards can mine ARTonline just as it is done with Bitcoin and combined with decentralized burning will help the community generate profits from multiple fronts.



ARTonline PreSale Is Over

The ARTonline presale is over, and people who invested more than 1 BNB received a GPU NFT as a gift. And the new GPU NFT pool is filling up rapidly.

ARTonline Competition Is Here – Raffle – 5 Limited Edition NFT GPU’s Can Be Won

ARTonline are hosting a raffle competition and the winners will be announced on their discord. From 14th October, for 2 weeks raffles can be earnt for purchasing and holding ARTonline till the end of the competition period. On the final day 5 raffles will be drawn and winners will be announced and receive their new Limited Edition NFT GPUS to kickstart the Mining Pool. A Limited amount will be able to be purchased for BNB which will not be burnt and will go towards Marketing.

Virtual Mining Powered by ARTonline Graphics Card

The ARTonline Graphics Cards are NFTs that are free from any limitations posed by physical mining equipment. In addition to this, users need not spend anything on electricity and use up physical space. An ARTonline's Graphic card can be stored in the user's wallet, including MetaMask.

Every ARTonline's Graphic Card comes with its unique NFT or ERC1151 token that will be unique to that card. Similarly, every graphics card released will also have its dedicated mining pool, and only users who have that card can participate in the pool.

The rarer graphics card will have a higher mining rate because fewer people can participate in it and vice versa.

Trading the NFTs on the Market

Since every new version of the graphic card is unique, a market of NFTs will be opened for the community. The users will be able to buy and sell NFTs on our platform, either on OpenSea or any other platform of their choice. It must also be noted that once the ARTonline Graphics is Sold, the user will also lose access to the mining pool. The ART used to purchase ARTonline NFT’s automatically gets burned.

Decentralized Burning

Decentralized burning is another way of providing a similar service to the users in a unique manner.

2% share from every transaction is sent to a wallet where the tokens are burned. The process is automated, and it has been programmed to run continuously.

About ARTonline

ARTonline provides a solution for mining with NFTs, programmed with ARTonline Graphics Card. The platform has moved to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) blockchain to save cost, but the long-term plan is to finish building our bespoke blockchain for ARTonline which can mine blocks using the NFT’s. The shift to BSC and using ETH as a test net is a temporary mechanism. With its approach, ARTonline is bringing a new way of using the NFTs. It aims to develop a more inclusive and open system for the users when it comes to staking and mining tokens without depending on high-end infrastructure and electricity costs.

Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArteonToken

Discord: https://discord.gg/arteon

Telegram: https://t.me/ARTEONDEFI

