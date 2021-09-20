U.S. markets close in 1 hour 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,315.19
    -117.80 (-2.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,689.12
    -895.76 (-2.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,562.77
    -481.20 (-3.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,163.59
    -73.28 (-3.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.37
    -1.60 (-2.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.60
    +11.20 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    22.16
    -0.18 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1730
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3060
    -0.0640 (-4.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3650
    -0.0088 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3300
    -0.5650 (-0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,433.73
    -4,352.42 (-9.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,082.07
    -52.31 (-4.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,903.91
    -59.73 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

ARTonline | NFT-Oriented Mining Setup With No-Restrictions Staking Solution

·3 min read

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / ARTonline is an automated platform simulating a mining system without architecting an expensive setup and consuming high electricity, including CPUs and GPUs. ARTonline does not involve any physical mining; rather, it uses an ERC721 non-fungible token-oriented ARTonline Graphics Card to facilitate mining. The users buying these graphic cards can mine ARTonline just as it is done with Bitcoin. The user's NFTs can be listed on Opensea, and an evolved staking mechanism combined with decentralized burning will help the community generate profits from multiple fronts.

ARTonline PreSale is Up and Running

The ARTonline presale is up and running, it will continue till late September. One ART token is worth $0.01 and there is 600 BNB hard cap. Any investor can have up to 50 BNB. Furthermore, a person investing more than 1 BNB will receive a GPU NFT as a gift.

Virtual Mining Powered by ARTonline Graphics Card

The ARTonline Graphics Cards are NFTs that are free from any limitations posed by a physical mining equipment. In addition to this, users need not spend anything on electricity and use up physical space. An ARTonline's Graphic card can be stored in the user's wallet, including MetaMask.

Every ARTonline's Graphic Card comes with its unique NFT or ERC721 token that will be unique to that card. Similarly, every graphic card released will have its own NFT. Every graphics card released will also have its dedicated mining pool, and only users who have that card can participate in the pool.

The rarer graphics card will have a higher mining rate because fewer people can participate in it and vice versa.

Trading the NFTs on the Market

Since every new version of the graphic card is unique, a market of NFTs will be opened for the community. The users can also buy and sell NFTs on the market, either on OpenSea or any other NFT of their choice. It must also be noted that once the ARTonline Graphics is Sold, the user will also lose access to the mining pool. The cards sold by ARTonline will be sent to a UniSwap liquidity pool.

Decentralized Burning and Staking/Farming

ARTonline's staking mechanism is different from the other altcoins. While other altcoin platforms have an initial fee for staking and have strict rules, including the maturity period and lock-in time, ARTonline has no such limitations.

The users can stake ARTonline as they want. Higher the staked amount means higher returns, and there are no early withdrawal fees, as well as there is no entry fee. Decentralized burning is another way of providing a similar service to the users in a unique manner.

0.001% share from every transaction is sent to a wallet where the tokens are burned. The process is automated, and it has been programmed to run continuously.

About ARTonline

ARTonline provides a solution for mining with NFTs, programmed with ARTonline Graphics Card. The platform is moving to the BNB blockchain to save cost, but the long-term plan is to build a bespoke blockchain for ARTonline. The shift to BNB and using ETH as a test net is a temporary mechanism. With its approach, ARTonline is bringing a new way of using the NFTs. It aims to develop a more inclusive and open system for the users when it comes to staking and mining tokens without depending on high-end infrastructure and electricity costs.

Media Contact:

Julian Smethwick
Email - Tears@arteon.org
PR - Cryptoshib.com
Email - info@cryptoshib.com

SOURCE: Arteon



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664821/ARTonline-NFT-Oriented-Mining-Setup-With-No-Restrictions-Staking-Solution

Recommended Stories

  • Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were trading lower at midday on Monday, amid a broad-based sell-off driven by investor concerns about the deeply indebted Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNF). As of noon EDT, Ford's share price was down about 5.6% from Friday's close. Investors are concerned about Evergrande: The giant property developer has huge debt that it probably can't service, bankruptcy appears likely, and the Chinese government has hinted that no bailout will be forthcoming.

  • Evergrande fears sink stock market: Here’s what investors need to know about what happens next

    Evergrande, a Chinese property giant, is on the brink of default. Here's what investors need to know.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Lower Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower on Monday morning amid a broad-based sell-off driven by concerns around the heavily indebted Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNF). At 11:30 a.m. EDT, NIO's American depositary shares were down about 5% from Friday's closing price. You've probably heard that Evergrande is thought to be close to bankruptcy, that the Chinese government is thought to be unwilling to bail it out, and that its failure could have broad effects on stocks in China and possibly beyond.

  • Evergrande isn’t the only reason the stock market is headed for its worst day in 2 months. Here are 7 other reasons

    Monday's sharp downturn in stocks precipitated partly by the highly leveraged Evergrande in China isn't the only problem buffeting markets on Monday.

  • Why Evergrande has suddenly exploded into a potential global financial market crisis

    On Monday, this somewhat obscure, overseas risk suddenly shook up financial markets from Asia to Europe and the U.S., where all three major benchmark stock indexes, the S&P 500 (SPX) Dow industrials (DJIA) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) appeared to be headed for the worst one-day drop in more than two months. On one level, Evergrande—which reportedly faces at least $83.5 million in interest payments due on Thursday, with a 30-day grace period — is raising concerns about a liquidity crisis among all Chinese and Hong Kong property companies, as markets quickly turn off access to dollar funding. In a more macro way, the firm’s woes are bringing to the fore China’s wide-scale regulatory crackdown across most of its businesses, starting with technology giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) which is rattling confidence in the world’s second-largest economy.

  • Here's the biggest risk from the Evergrande crisis, says Goldman Sachs

    Fear contagion from the Evergrande crisis, warns Goldman Sachs.

  • ‘It wouldn’t be a big surprise to see the market drawdown to continue’: Strategist

    Brian Levitt, Invesco Global Market Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the market sell-off, outlook on the Fed taper, and the debt ceiling debate amid China property market fears.

  • Why Atea Pharmaceuticals Is Up 17% Today

    Orally administered treatments of COVID-19 infections are coming into focus as vaccine stocks lose their luster.

  • Why Monday’s selloff will be a ‘blip’ by year-end

    Baird PWM Market Strategist Michael Antonelli&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the hectic actions taking place in the market right now, how Chinese stocks are affecting the market, and what to expect from Congress debt ceiling as they debate the debt ceiling.

  • Tesla’s Elon Musk Took Another Jab at Biden. It’s a Bad Time for a Fight.

    There is a lot going on at Tesla these days. There are new models, new capacity and new features for investors to consider.

  • Average U.S. Retirement Savings By Age: How Do Yours Compare?

    How do your retirement savings compare to savings by other people in your age group? Are you keeping up with the proverbial Jones?

  • Analysts Say ‘Buy the Dip’ in These 3 Stocks

    Simple physics tells us that what goes up must come down – but sometimes, market forces take what’s gone down and pushes it back up. And that fact helps to outline the basic opportunities investors should look for. In short, what’s needed are stocks that have hit a hard time – but remain fundamentally sound. Prices can rise and fall for a wide range of reasons, and while many times those reasons bode ill for the stock, they don’t always. A bad sales month coinciding with a quarterly report; a se

  • China Evergrande Is a Big Problem for the Market. These Charts Show Just How Big.

    Advisors should keep an eye on credit-default swaps to gauge the risk of broader market impact from Evergrande’s debt woes. Looking at CDS for HSBC is one good proxy for estimating contagion. For investors, the weather has turned ominous.

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In AT&T Inc.'s (NYSE:T) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a...

  • Dow skids over 2% points as implosion of China’s Evergrande rattles stock market

    U.S. stocks trade sharply lower Monday afternoon, as investors parse the potential impact of the collapse of a debt-laden property developer in China and traders position ahead of a two-day meeting of Federal Reserve policy makers that begins Tuesday.

  • Analysts Are Upgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts are upgrading. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts Are Upgrading These 5 Stocks. The United States (US) economy has recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic faster than expected. According to a data depository maintained by the Department […]

  • 2 Great Stocks You Can Buy on Sale Right Now

    It can be unnerving to watch a stock drop 30% (or more), but it's something you'll likely encounter many times, especially if you invest in growth stocks. With that in mind, Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) are down 39% and 40%, respectively, from their all-time highs. Pinterest blends visual search and social media, enabling users to engage with content like articles, images, and videos.

  • The Stock Market Is Tanking. These 5 Stocks Are Not.

    Fears of contagion over China’s indebted property market sent U.S. markets tumbling on Monday as investors piled out of some of the riskier stocks. The final decision from the Food and Drug Administration on Covid-19 booster shots is expected later this week and while most of the makers of antiviral treatments received a shot in the arm on Wall Street Monday Atea Pharmaceuticals (ticker: AVIR) stood out with a 13% jump.

  • 3 Winning Stocks Down 33% (or More) to Buy Hand Over Fist

    For nearly 18 months, investors have enjoyed a historic bounce-back rally in the stock market. The following trio of stocks are all down at least 33%, if not more, from their 52-week highs, but can be confidently bought hand over fist by investors. The first winning stock that's been beaten down of late is technology-driven real estate company Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN).

  • Covid Vaccine Leads To Antibodies In Children — Here's Why BioNTech, Moderna Fell

    Pfizer and BioNTech said Monday their Covid vaccine led to a robust antibody response in young children, but the vaccine stocks toppled.