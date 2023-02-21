U.S. markets open in 11 minutes

The Arts Center at Fountain Park Selects Perkins Eastman/Pfeiffer to Design the Performing Arts Center

Internationally acclaimed Pfeiffer will help raise the profile of ACFP

ROCK HILL, S.C., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arts Center at Fountain Park proudly announced today the choice of Pfeiffer, a specialty design studio of Perkins Eastman, to design the performing arts center in the revitalized Fountain Park area of Rock Hill, SC. The multi-year design project officially kicked off this month and will begin by gathering community input.

Pfeiffer went through a rigorous vetting process to earn the project beginning in September. The Selection Committee comprised ACFP Board Members Matt Dosch, Grazier Rhea, and Justin Smith, along with John Taylor, Director of Parks, Recreation & Tourism for City of Rock Hill, and Todd Leahy, Executive Director of ACFP.

Seventeen firms responded to the posted RFP, and six finalists came to Rock Hill for in-person interviews, during which they presented their capabilities and vision for the project. The selection committee focused on samples of work and the prospective team of designers and consultants assembled. ACFP sought a talented design firm that included local experts when needed. After months of evaluation, Pfeiffer was notified they had won the project in December.

"We had more than a dozen architecture firms from which to choose, but Pfeiffer quickly rose to the top of our list," says Mr. Leahy. "They understand the dynamic impact this performing arts center can have on our region, and their portfolio is impressive, especially in similarly sized communities. Pfeiffer's process is collaborative and transparent. We are thrilled to partner with them."

Pfeiffer also has local connections to the community. Their team of consultants includes Robert Long with Theatre Consultants Collaborative. Mr. Long grew up in Rock Hill and has become one of the most accomplished designers of performance spaces.

"The Pfeiffer team gave an honest assessment during the interview of the opportunity in front of us," says Justin Smith. "They are solutions-oriented and understand how their role can support fundraising efforts, which is critical for a visible community project like this."

The process now continues with the help of the Building Committee, which includes Mr. Dosch, Mr. Leahy, Mr. Smith, ACFP Board Member Lori Robishaw, and Wes Tuttle, President of Tuttle Company.

"We are excited to be awarded the opportunity to work with The Arts Center at Fountain Park to create what will be a landmark civic performing arts center that will build community and inspire support for the performing arts in Rock Hill and the surrounding area," says William Murray, FAIA, Principal, Pfeiffer Arts and Culture Practice Leader and Project Director. The team also includes Alberto Cavallero, AIA, Design Principal, Jean Gath, Principal Programmer and Planner, and Dan Hartenstine, AIA as Project Manager. The team will be working out of their Los Angeles, New York, and Charlotte offices.

Over the next few months, the Pfeiffer-led team will conduct several community events to collect input that will inform the design process. ACFP's Facebook and LinkedIn pages will provide updates as the design progresses. The entire building team is committed to involving the community throughout the design.

"When I joined ACFP, I said I wanted every part of the community to feel like they could participate," says Mr. Leahy. "Pfeiffer shares that vision and will partner with us to create an inclusive experience for our region and beyond."

Pfeiffer for The Arts Center at Fountain Park

Pfeiffer, a specialty design studio of Perkins Eastman, is among the most experienced arts planning and design practices in the country. With team members in Los Angeles and New York City, Pfeiffer is known for its depth of experience in the arts, libraries, historic preservation, renovations, adaptive reuse, and interior design as well as creative design solutions. Our 2021 merger with Perkins Eastman, a global architecture and design firm with 24 studios worldwide, unites our creative energies and offers the perfect combination of regional management with national design capability. Together we share a strong commitment to client service, mentoring, research, and design innovation.

The Arts Center at Fountain Park

Located in the center of the multifaceted innovation district, The Arts Center at Fountain Park promises to be the premier innovative arts center for the performing arts, arts education, and entertainment in the tri-county region and beyond. Emphasizing inclusivity, accessibility, and community, ACFP will exemplify the area's innovative and collaborative spirit and its long history of community strength and shared experience. ACFP will complement the local sports tourism industry, providing a well-rounded cultural experience for the local community.

For more information about ACFP and how you can become involved, visit www.theartscenterfp.org.

Media contact:
Todd Leahy
354060@email4pr.com
704-724-4040

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-arts-center-at-fountain-park-selects-perkins-eastmanpfeiffer-to-design-the-performing-arts-center-301751129.html

SOURCE The Arts Center at Fountain Park

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street banks are profiting from the billions of dollars shaking up the world’s most popular sport.Most Read from BloombergInvestors Say They Want $3 Million in Savings for Comfortable RetirementThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaFrom advising on takeovers of historic clubs, to providing funding for top l