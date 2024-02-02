Artswave campaign kicks off with P&G's Jon Moeller and Lisa Sauer at the helm

P&G CEO Jon Moeller

Looking for a post-COVID-19 rebound, ArtsWave has tapped the ultimate power couple as co-chairs of its annual campaign to jolt funding for local arts organizations: Procter & Gamble CEO Jon Moeller and his wife, Lisa Sauer, also a P&G veteran executive and former chair of the nonprofit.

“COVID-19 was not friendly to the arts,” Moeller said, recalling how physical distancing during the height of the outbreak hurt attendance for the arts and added that even with patrons back in galleries and theaters, inflation has made things harder. “The annual giving amount is … well below pre-COVID levels, adjusted for inflation. And we need to make that up.”

“The purpose is to make sure that we have a thriving arts community,” she said. “Oftentimes the hardest money to raise is the general operating budgets. Nobody likes to give money to keep the lights on, so that's the money that ArtsWave raises. … The goal is a more vibrant economy and a more connected community through the arts.”

Cincinnati needs a 'thriving art scene'

Tapping a donor network of 25,000, Sauer, a retired P&G senior vice president of product supply and former ArtsWave board chairwoman, said ArtsWave is critical for funding 50 local arts organizations in the community, which in turn enriches Cincinnati as a whole.

Moeller and Lisa Sauer joined The Enquirer's "That's So Cincinnati" podcast to talk about what brought them to Cincinnati and why they believe in ArtsWave's mission. The campaign kicks off Feb. 6.

“We need to be able to attract, develop, and retain the best talent in the world. And it's difficult to do that without a thriving art scene,” he said. “Think about New York without the Met (Metropolitan Museum of Art), without Lincoln Center, without Broadway without MOMA (Museum of Modern Art), without the Statue of Liberty – it's not the same thing.”

They both know this firsthand: They were lured to Cincinnati after she was first offered a job at P&G and told him to apply – even as he was exploring work on Wall Street.

Lisa Sauer

“(Actually,) it was a little more direct than that,” Moeller recalled about that period when they were dating.“ Lisa Sauer told him, ‘I've received a full-time offer from Procter & Gamble. I'm moving to Cincinnati. You need to decide what you were going to do.’”

Moeller: AI a 'tool' for P&G, like spreadsheets

With P&G’s stock approaching its all-time high, Moeller praised the company’s ability to adapt to disruptions around the world, including the war in Ukraine, inflation and currency fluctuations. He admitted new emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and blockchain may create new and potentially disruptive opportunities in business. But ultimately they were just new “tools.” He recalled early in his career that spreadsheet software was seen as the death of the accounting department.

“When I started with P&G, we were just starting to understand the potential of spreadsheets, and there was a lot of, concern … the finance organization, which Lisa and I were entering, was destined for the dustbin,” Moeller said. “But no, what happened. Spreadsheets ... enabled finance individuals and others to do things they weren't able to do before. And as a result, those people became more valuable, not less.”

