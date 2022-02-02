U.S. markets close in 2 hours 55 minutes

Arturia discounts its software instruments, effects and sound banks by 50 percent

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
Arturia

Arturia has launched a new promotion to help those who are just starting their musical journey. Until February 17th, the company has discounted individual software instruments, effects and presets by 50 percent.

The highlight of the sale is Arturia’s Pigments software. At 50 percent off, you can get the company’s original virtual synth for $99, instead of $199. Outside of the fact it’s discounted, now is also a great time to pick up Pigments because Arturia recently released an update to add support for Apple’s M1 chips. Among other additions, the 3.5 update also added a new cross-modulation feature that makes it possible to dial in results that range from weird to full-out sonic freakouts.

We’ve used some of Arturia’s software in the past. For the most part, the company’s instruments, effects and presets are easy to use and surprisingly close to the synths and devices they attempt to emulate. They may not be the real thing, but you’ll pay far less for Arturia’s software than you would for a Moog synth or Rhodes piano — not to mention the fact tracking down some of those classic instruments can be a challenge and they take up a lot of space. When you add a discount to that software, it makes it an even easier decision for those just starting out in music production. 

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Recommended Stories

  • You can now use 'Pokémon Diamond' and 'Pearl' audio in personal projects

    You can legally use 'Pokémon Diamond' and 'Pokémon Pearl' audio in personal music and videos — but you can't make money from them.

  • Google Maps explains how it tackles review bombing

    Machine learning systems examine content and look for patterns like a burst of one-star reviews.

  • Regulators find Europe’s ad-tech industry acted unlawfully

    Europe's data protection regulators have found that the ad-tech industry on the continent has been acting unlawfully.

  • Bird will expand access to electric scooters for public transit in Nashville

    The city is hoping to boost adoption of eco-friendly transit options.

  • The best Valentine's Day gifts for gamers

    Here's a list of the best gifts to give gamers this Valentine's Day, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE review: Good phone, wrong time

    The Galaxy S21 FE is a solid remix of the original S21 and S21+ at a good price. Sadly, it's arrived a bit too late.

  • The creator of 'Shovel Knight' is making a new action-adventure game

    It's a top-down "bone-chilling action adventure" entitled Mina the Hollower that's inspired by Gothic Horror.

  • Sony drops PlayStation 5 sales forecast again due to chip shortage

    Sony is still struggling to make enough PlayStation 5 consoles to keep up with demand.

  • This Is the Only Metaverse Stock You Need

    No matter what you think the metaverse will look like, it's likely to include more digital objects, improved social digital spaces, and new technologies like virtual and augmented reality in one shape or form. No matter what the metaverse looks like, the company positioned to profit from its growth is Unity Software (NYSE: U). Unity is already the most popular tool for developers of mobile games with 61% of developers using its software.

  • Forget the 4 for $4, Wendy's Has a New Deal on Its Menu

    The home of the square hamburger, the Frosty, and the Baconator wants to drive its customers to adopt one specific behavior.

  • 3 Stocks I Am Buying During This Tech Selloff

    Each of these fundamentally strong stocks has suffered a mild pullback in January 2022, making them attractive picks for retail investors.

  • Google CEO Sundar Pichai Name-Dropped Blockchain. It Could Shake Up Cloud Computing.

    In what was one of his first—if not the first—public mention of Web3, Sundar Pichai said the tech giant was looking into blockchain applications.

  • This 1 Chart Says Apple's Services Business Remains Unstoppable

    It would be easy to assume Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is nearing a plateau with its apps and content business. Apple reports there are now 1.8 billion actively used iOS devices in the world, impressively up 150 million from figures disclosed a year earlier, but only matching 2020's net additions. In that there are limits to how much a smartphone owner -- even iPhone users -- will spend on apps, entertainment, and other digital diversions, the market-wide headwind is also a headwind for Apple.

  • Google CEO Weighs In on Web3, Says He’s ‘Looking at Blockchain’

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai made his first public comments on web3, saying he is watching the blockchain space and looking at how Google’s parent company can add value to development of the technology that’s being embraced by many of his Silicon Valley peers.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover

  • Apple CEO Sees Big Potential in the Metaverse

    Apple has not been as public about its enthusiasm for the metaverse as other tech companies; notably, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), formerly known as Facebook, changed its name to show just how excited it was about the new category. Fortunately, investors got a further glimpse into Apple's thoughts about the metaverse during the company's fiscal-year 2022 first-quarter conference call on Jan. 27. Meta Platforms can arguably be credited for bringing fame to the metaverse.

  • Facebook parent Meta to report Q4 earnings as Apple’s privacy changes bite

    Facebook parent company Meta will reports its Q4 results after the bell on Wednesday.

  • AMD’s Bullish Outlook Suggests It’s Gaining Further on Intel

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. rallied as much as 12% in late trading after giving a surprisingly strong sales forecast, suggesting it’s making further gains on archrival Intel Corp. in computer processors.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infecte

  • Better Buy: Microsoft vs. Sony

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Sony (NYSE: SONY) operate very different business models, but they have overlapping interests in the video game market. Microsoft splits its business into three core divisions that each generate about a third of its revenue.

  • Spider-Man Rescues Sony From PlayStation’s Bad Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. reported strong third-quarter earnings and raised its fiscal-year forecast on Wednesday, propelled by a hit Spider-Man movie and sales of image sensors used in Apple Inc.’s iPhones.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV

  • Mozilla rolls out new privacy features to its mobile and desktop VPN

    Mozilla is rolling out new updates to its mobile and desktop VPN offerings, the company announced on Tuesday. With the launch of Mozilla VPN 2.7, the company is bringing one of Firefox's popular add-ons, Multi-Account Containers, to the desktop platform and also introducing a multi-hop feature to the Android and iOS version of the VPN service. The company says combining the add-on with Mozilla's VPN adds an extra layer of protection to users' compartmentalized browsing activity and also adds extra protection to their locational information.