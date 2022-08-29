Artyzen Hospitality Group Continues to Grow from Strength to Strength, Launching 5 Projects in Shanghai This Year

SHANGHAI, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artyzen Hospitality Group ("Artyzen") is fully invested and committed to the development of the tourism and hospitality industry in China. Its diverse portfolio includes five projects in Shanghai: lifestyle hotels, conference centres, and service apartments, all slated to open by the end of 2022. These dynamic projects will bring new energy to their locations, creating a vibrant lifestyle ecosystem in Shanghai, setting a new benchmark in contemporary, sustainable urban living.

Artyzen Habitat Qiantan Shanghai Hotel Exterior

"Artyzen Hospitality Group is aligned with government strategies and focused on the demands and needs of urban development. We are excited to be launching a series of new projects in Shanghai, Suzhou, Zhuhai, and Chongqing, with development plans for other major gateway cities under way. By 2023, we expect to be operating 19 projects, covering both the Chinese and International markets, with more than 50% in Shanghai," said Peter Wynne, Senior Vice President of Artyzen Hospitality Group. "Most importantly, our two flagship Artyzen Hotels & Resorts — Artyzen NEW BUND 31 Shanghai and Artyzen Singapore will be opening by mid-next year. We are very much looking forward to writing this 'Tale of Two Cities'."

Artyzen positions Shanghai as the strategic launch pad with five new contemporary lifestyles opening in Qiantan and Lingang: Bustling up-and-coming Qiantan International Business District is the next Lujiazui. Centrally located in the culture and lifestyle hub of Pudong and surrounded by scenic landscapes, Qiantan is the designated world-class zone for public events; Lingang Special Area of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone is an exemplary demonstration of China's commitment to global economic development. It is an iconic representation of Shanghai's innovative and progressive spirit as the city continues to attract global talent.

Each distinctive property is designed with the modern traveller in mind and led by the lifestyle pillars re-imagined from the Chinese idiom of "clothing" (art and design), "food" (culture and gastronomy), "housing"( habitat and community), "walking" (discovery and exploration), and "music" (joyful experience).

1. Debut of The Shàng by Artyzen Qiantan Shanghai

(Scheduled to open on 1 September 2022)

The Shàng by Artyzen is a new boutique lifestyle brand by Artyzen designed by world-renowned award-winning Neri&Hu Design and Research Office. Inspired by the charm of Shanghai's alleys, the designers reinterpret and seamlessly weave elements of Eastern art and cultural aesthetics into the modern living space. The hotel offers 210 calming and cosy guestrooms and a 24-hour fitness centre, catering to the healthy lifestyle of urbanites. The Living Room adjacent to the hotel lobby is a buzzing social area where guests can enjoy relaxed conversations over snacks and drinks.

2. Artyzen Habitat Qiantan Shanghai: Lush sanctuary in the heart of the city

(Scheduled to open on 1 September 2022)

Artyzen Habitat Qiantan is an urban living space designed for work, entertainment, relaxation, and discovery. Leading international interior design consultancy SL+A Group has created a welcoming cocoon of 246 modern guestrooms with thoughtfully curated bright and lively artworks. The Studios and Suites are fully equipped with kitchenettes and other facilities, which helps guests keep up with their regular routine during their trips.

3. Artyzen Lingang Shanghai: A Premium Business and Leisure Destination by Dishui Lake

(Scheduled to open on 1 October 2022)

Artyzen Lingang Shanghai is in the Lingang Special Area. Just a stone's throw from popular tourist attractions: the Shanghai Astronomy Museum and Haichang Ocean Park, the hotel is only a 40-minute drive to Shanghai Disney Resort. 305 contemporary guestrooms are bright and modern, with some rooms offering unrivalled views of Dishui Lake.

There are seven restaurants that offer a medley of different cuisines: including a Mediterranean buffet, an authentic Shanghainese cuisine restaurant, and a steakhouse serving the best cuts. Ideal for MICE meetings and events, the hotel's expansive 1500 sqm pillarless event space offer plenty of possibilities for different occasions, from business conferences to wedding banquet, and guests can enjoy front row views of picturesque Dishui Lake.

4. Artyzen Habitat Lingang Shanghai and Lingang Xinchen International Conference Center: A New Landmark for Business Exhibitions

(Scheduled to open on 1 October 2022)

Located on the bank of Dishui Lake in the New Shanghai Lingang Area, the hotel is connected to a large international conference centre, making it an ideal choice for business and social travellers.

The 364 contemporary rooms along with modern facilities provide a warm and welcoming experience for social and business travellers. Some rooms include separate living rooms and are equipped with mini kitchenettes, while others offer unparalleled views of Dishui Lake.

The hotel is directly connected to the International Xinchen International Conference Center. The expansive conference space covers 4000 sqm and is an ideal location for business conferences, banquets, and wedding celebrations. The 2200 sqm pillarless ballroom is fitted with state-of-the-art conference equipment and can be divided into two separate banquet halls of 1100 sqm.

5. Eature Residences Lingang: Smart Modern Living

(Scheduled to open on 1 October 2022)

Setting a new benchmark in contemporary urban living with state-of-the-art facilities and a welcoming feel of home. 128 elegant Chinese-inspired design service apartments located near Shanghai Pudong International Airport and other major transportation hub is the preferred choice for both business and leisure travellers.

"Artyzen Hospitality Group's portfolio of homegrown brands are progressive and innovative within the international hospitality space. We fully understand the needs of the new generation of travellers as we continue to grow, innovate, curate and customise unique experiences," said Peter Wynne, Senior Vice President of Artyzen Hospitality Group. "The success of Artyzen Habitat is one of our many proof points. This popular premium brand is a microcosm of modern-day living. Every development is thoughtfully designed to be environmentally friendly, in addition, we place huge emphasis to create a culturally and socially sustainable habitat — a work, play, rest, discovery, and community all-in-one."

Artyzen Habitat footprints include one in Beijing, three in Shanghai and openings underway in 2023, covering major cities like Suzhou, Zhuhai and Chongqing. Inspired to bring the community together via creative collaborations, the brand is curating a special pop-up event this year with Beijing's homegrown creative company "Plastered 8".

For more details, please search and subscribe to the WeChat official account "雅辰酒店集团" or visit the official website: www.artyzen.com.

Artyzen Hospitality Group

Established in 2013, the Artyzen Hospitality Group ("AHG") offers culturally relevant guest experiences in a unique and contemporary manner. Embracing "Art, Culture and Emotional Wisdom" as the operating philosophy and a unique sensibility that bridges the cultures different cultures, AHG creates lifestyle brands that truly connect and fulfill the evolving needs of the next generation of guests while generating profitable partnerships with developers and owners.

AHG's distinctive lifestyle brands include Artyzen Hotels & Resorts, Artyzen Habitat, The Shàng by Artyzen and YaTi by Artyzen. AHG also operates a portfolio of independent brands including the Grand Coloane Resort, Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel and The Plantation Inn. AHG is well positioned to further expand its presence in Asia Pacific.

Artyzen Hospitality Group is a subsidiary of Shun Tak Holdings Limited ("Group"), listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 1973, with a solid foundation in tourism and hospitality in Hong Kong and Macau. This strategic expansion strengthens the Group's position to better capture the opportunity of the burgeoning Asian tourism landscape, both China and beyond, especially for the increasingly affluent, distinct, and mobile travelers. www.artyzen.com

Artyzen Habitat Qiantan Shanghai's Signature Brand Experience - Townsquare

Artyzen Habitat Qiantan Shanghai's "Habitat Studio Premier King" with Kitchenette

The Shàng by Artyzen Qiantan Shanghai Hotel Exterior

Calming and Cosy Guestroom of The Shàng by Artyzen Qiantan Shanghai

Artyzen Habitat Lingang Shanghai Reception Design Reflecting the Locale

Open and Spacious Townsquare of Artyzen Habitat Lingang Shanghai

Astronomy-themed Kids Room of Artyzen Habitat Lingang Shanghai

Artyzen Lingang Shanghai Guestroom with unparalleled Dishui Lake view

Artyzen Lingang Shanghai's lush green social space - The Living Room

Artyzen Lingang Shanghai Fine Dining Zi Duan Chinese Restaurant

Pillarless Grand Ballroom of Lingang Xinchen International Conference Center

