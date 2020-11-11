U.S. markets closed

Aruba Becomes First Caribbean Nation to Partner with JetBlue on Entry Testing

·5 min read

Vault Health, JetBlue’s Testing Partner, Provides Saliva-based PCR Testing at Home Before Travel

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced Aruba is the first Caribbean nation to partner with the airline for seamless entry testing through JetBlue’s testing partner, Vault. The decision by Aruba to begin accepting the convenient PCR test facilitated by Vault’s technology platform for JetBlue customers arriving on the island was made after assessing the supervised testing process. It also comes as a result of the airline’s initiative to work with destination regions to promote safer travel with easy testing. JetBlue and Aruba are equally dedicated to helping keep those working and traveling safe while providing viable options for those who want or need to travel, including those seeking to vacation.

Aruba has required negative COVID-19 PCR test results since reopening to visitors, all in order to protect travelers and residents and allow them to enjoy the beauty of the island and contribute to the tourism industry that drives the Aruban economy. The supervised at-home test facilitated by Vault’s platform is the first and only saliva-based test accepted for entry of JetBlue customers by Aruban authorities. The test option with Vault provides convenience, quick turnaround, and accuracy. Vault facilitates all testing conducted by its collaborating laboratory. JetBlue customers receive a dedicated customer support phone line through the process.

"Reliable, accurate, and convenient testing is a vital key to safely resuming leisure travel and invigorating the economy," said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer, JetBlue. "With a long history of promoting seamless travel, we are grateful to the Aruban Tourism Authority and the Aruban government for recognizing our partner, Vault, as an easy way for JetBlue customers to meet Aruba’s testing requirements."

"Aruba is honored to partner with JetBlue to be the first Caribbean country to offer this innovative seamless entry testing to streamline the travel process, and make our ‘one happy island’ even more accessible," said Ronella Tjin Asjoe-Croes, CEO of Aruba Tourism Authority. "We continue to prioritize the health and well-being of our visitors and locals through advanced safety protocols. This partnership provides our visitors with an added level of convenience and ensures that once travelers arrive on our sunny shores, they can immediately enjoy their trip and head straight to our award-winning beaches."

The simple saliva test is administered via online video connection facilitated by Vault, with a test supervisor who helps ensure the customer is providing their sample properly. The sample is then overnighted to a laboratory for processing within 72 hours. In addition to priority support, Vault has created a dedicated landing page for JetBlue customers with current travel scheduled to Aruba, located at https://learn.vaulthealth.com/aruba/.

"We are honored that Aruba is allowing Vault to facilitate their first and only saliva-based test accepted for entry into the country," said Vault Health Founder and CEO Jason Feldman. "Vault supervises the entire at-home test taking process to make sure that it is safely and precisely completed for more accurate results to keep residents and travelers to Aruba safe."

JetBlue customers traveling to Aruba on a JetBlue Vacations package also get the Insider Experience, including free airport transfers and access to a trained team of local Insiders at their service throughout their stay, at no extra charge.

JetBlue’s partnership with Aruba and Vault is part of the airline’s broader Safety from the Ground Up program, which focuses on healthy crewmembers, clean air and surfaces, fewer touchpoints, as well as travel flexibility. The airline is dedicated to continuing to evolve this program while focusing on ensuring customers who want or need to travel feel comfortable. To learn more about the airline’s safety program, visit jetblue.com/safety.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America. For more information, visit jetblue.com.

About Aruba

As one of the most revisited Caribbean destinations, Aruba – One happy island – offers breathtaking beaches, diverse culinary delights, a sprawling and unforgettable Arikok National Park, and award-winning hotels and villas. A leader in innovation, the country was awarded a top spot on Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2020 list due to their ambitious sustainability efforts. In today’s ever-changing world, Aruba’s ‘Health and Happiness Code’ safety protocols provides peace of mind, while still delivering a relaxing on-island experience. Located outside the hurricane belt, explore all Aruba has to offer, from romantic beach getaways, unique wellness experiences and more, on Aruba.com.

About Vault Health

Vault Health, a management organization of Vault Medical, Services, P.A., ("Vault") is a performance healthcare technology platform designed to help men through specialized in-home treatments for better health. Vault helps men overcome shortcomings in existing healthcare offerings through extensive education, professional medical evaluation, and personalized treatment. At the onset of COVID-19, Vault Health shifted focus and joined in the effort to address the COVID-19 pandemic to facilitate testing with an FDA-authorized saliva test for men, women, and children. To learn more about Vault Health, visit www.vaulthealth.com.

