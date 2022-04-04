U.S. markets close in 2 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,568.01
    +22.15 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,828.98
    +10.71 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,478.56
    +217.06 (+1.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,089.49
    -1.62 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.13
    +2.86 (+2.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.10
    +9.40 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    24.58
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0976
    -0.0073 (-0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4040
    +0.0270 (+1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3101
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7530
    +0.2630 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,669.96
    -664.84 (-1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,073.82
    -10.43 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.92
    +21.02 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

Arup announces new leadership as firm broadens reach and sharpens focus on sustainable outcomes across the Americas

·7 min read

Fiona Cousins named Chair and Nigel Nicholls named Chief Operating Officer

New regional leadership team appointed to lead the built environment consultancy's growth and deliver on its sustainable development commitment

Robert Kay joins Arup to lead Climate and Sustainability Services

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ -- Arup, a global leader in engineering, consulting, and design for the built environment, announced today that Fiona Cousins has been appointed Chair of the Americas Region and Nigel Nicholls has been named Chief Operating Officer of the Americas Region. Their appointments reflect the firm's focus on sustainability and innovation, and its capacity and commitment to solve the most pressing problems impacting communities across the globe.

Fiona Cousins, Americas Chair, Arup
Fiona Cousins, Americas Chair, Arup

Guided by Arup's mission to shape a more sustainable world through high quality work and innovative solutions, the firm also announced a new regional leadership, organized to deliver exceptional service to clients and communities.

Four regional leaders will drive Arup's local operations to ensure the highest quality client service: Sean Meadows (Canada), Federico Torres Jimenez (South), Brian Swett (East), and Scott Russell (West).

Further, in order to drive focus and influence in our key markets, Arup named eight new leaders for our priority businesses and services: Bill Scrantom (Property, Science, Industry, and Technology – and Social Infrastructure, including Healthcare), Jenny Buckley (Aviation, Highways, Rail), Brian Raine (Energy, Water, and Resources), Tim Treharne (Advisory Services), Chris Pollock (Technical Services), Gideon D'Arcangelo (Digital Services), Paul Moore (Cities, Planning, and Design), and Robert Kay (Climate Services and Sustainability).

Fiona Cousins, Chair

Fiona Cousins is Arup's Americas Region Chair, an Arup Fellow, and member of the Arup Group Board. Having joined Arup in 1985, Fiona most recently led the climate services and sustainability teams for Arup in the Americas, along with serving as a key leader in building engineering and digital strategies for the firm. She is a mechanical engineer by profession and, as a renowned sustainability and resilience consultant, has worked on a wide range of projects to establish clear and decisive direction for sustainable and resilient outcomes. In 2019, she was appointed by Mayor Bill de Blasio and Speaker Corey Johnson to the New York City Advisory Board for Local Law 97.

"At Arup, we're always looking to expand our capabilities and pursue mission-driven, positive work within the AEC industry. As markets change, we will continue to push for more sustainable outcomes on all our work by incorporating and relying on digital solutions. We will also take an intentional approach to our clients' objectives to drive the firm's growth," said Cousins.

Under Fiona's leadership, the regional, business and service leaders will be instrumental in helping Arup realize its vision of shaping a more sustainable and equitable built environment that puts client services at the forefront.

Nigel Nicholls, Chief Operating Officer

Nigel Nicholls is Chief Operating Officer for Arup in the Americas. Nigel joined the firm in London in 1989 and has spent the last 10 years as Managing Director of Arup's New York office, the firm's largest in the Americas Region. He is a mechanical engineer by profession and has spent time living and working in many parts of the world including the UK, Zimbabwe and Botswana before moving to the USA 20 years ago.

"I am excited by Arup's commitment to raising the profile of our local leadership and generating new opportunities for sustainable growth. Especially following our recent commitment to achieve net zero emissions across the firm's entire operations by 2030, we intend to approach all projects through a sustainable design lens and continue working on positive-impact projects with our clients," said Nicholls.

Sean Meadows, Canada Leader

Sean Meadows has over 20 years of experience in the consulting industry, supporting public sector clients to deliver diverse and challenging infrastructure projects that have expanded sustainable transit options and equitable transit access. Arup's Canada offices are in Toronto and Montréal.

Federico Torres Jimenez, Americas South Leader

Federico Torres Jimenez has led projects in several businesses and services working with the public and private sectors, including key managerial and consultancy positions in the United Kingdom and Latin America. Federico previously led the opening of Arup's Bogotá office, and established Arup as an active player in the Colombian infrastructure market. The South region includes the firm's offices in Houston, Dallas and Bogotá.

Brian Swett, Americas East Leader

Brian Swett is an internationally recognized leader in climate change and sustainability, with more than 20 years of experience working with municipal governments, private sector real estate development, federal governments, and nonprofits. Brian previously served as Arup's Director of Sustainable Cities and Real Estate and Boston Group Leader. The East region includes the firm's offices in New York, New Jersey, Boston, Washington DC and Chicago.

Scott Russell, Americas West Leader

Scott Russell brings a renewed focus to client care, community service, and member development to his work, drawing on his previous experiences as Arup's Los Angeles Group Leader, the Director of Marketing and Communications for the Americas Region, and an urban planner. The West region includes the firm's offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Oakland and Seattle.

Bill Scrantom, Americas Property, SIT (Science, Industry, and Technology), and Social Infrastructure Leader

Bill Scrantom is a recognized leader in healthcare planning and is a known expert in the design of sustainable healthcare environments with more than 35 years of experience, bringing a client-centric focus to designing significant facilities for academic medical centers, community hospitals, ambulatory facilities and medical research facilities.

Jenny Buckley, Americas Transport Leader

Jenny Buckley is a leader of large multidisciplinary teams for complex transportation projects. With over 20 years of industry experience, she is known for delivering strategic solutions and maintaining strong client relationships. She serves on the Americas Region Board and has over 20 years of experience in structural engineering.

Brian Raine, Americas Energy, Water, and Resources Leader

Brian Raine is a leader in Utility Scale Renewable energy work, aligned with the UN sustainable development goals that include clean energy and resilient infrastructure solutions. He established Arup's Texas offices in 2001.

Tim Treharne, Americas Advisory Services Leader

Tim Treharne has 40 years of experience in banking finance and investment, principally in the structuring, procuring and financing of major capital projects. Having worked on projects and programs across a range of sectors and geographies, Tim brings a depth of experience and market knowledge from multiple perspectives in developing alternative delivery models for public and private clients alike to advance climate and social initiatives.

Chris Pollock, Americas Technical Services Leader

Chris Pollock has over 20 years of experience and has led and successfully delivered acoustics and audiovisuals through strategic design input and planning. Chris is a champion for wellbeing and sustainability and leads the delivery of innovative technical services for a team of specialist designers and consultants.

Gideon D'Arcangelo, Americas Digital Services Leader

Gideon D'Arcangelo has over 30 years of experience as an expert in user-centric design practices and is an accomplished leader who has overseen countless projects for corporate and cultural clients from concept, installation and operations. He is a leading designer for interactive and immersive experiences in the built environment, and a champion of equitable design.

Paul Moore, Americas Cities, Planning, and Design Leader

Paul Moore has over 30 years of experience in oversight and management of major urban design, land use and transportation planning, and engineering projects. He has extensive experience developing major transportation and transit planning projects, small area planning and redevelopment studies, traffic engineering and design manuals and studies, and livable transportation solutions.

Robert Kay, Americas Climate and Sustainability Services Leader

Robert Kay joins Arup with 32 years of experience in climate change and coastal zone management. Prior to working at Arup, Robert served as the Deputy Director and Senior Fellow of ICF's Climate Center, helping clients embrace the climate transition.

About Arup
Dedicated to sustainable development, Arup is a built environment consulting firm of 16,000 designers, advisors and experts working across 140 countries. Founded to strive for humanity and excellence in everything that we do, we collaborate with our clients and partners, using imagination, technology and rigor to shape a better world.

CONTACT: Jackie Wei-Green, Jackie.Wei-Green@arup.com, (310) 578-4437

Nigel Nicholls, Americas Chief Operating Officer, Arup
Nigel Nicholls, Americas Chief Operating Officer, Arup
Arup, a multidisciplinary engineering and consulting firm with a reputation for delivering innovative and sustainable designs. (PRNewsFoto/Arup)
Arup, a multidisciplinary engineering and consulting firm with a reputation for delivering innovative and sustainable designs. (PRNewsFoto/Arup)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arup-announces-new-leadership-as-firm-broadens-reach-and-sharpens-focus-on-sustainable-outcomes-across-the-americas-301516958.html

SOURCE Arup

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/04/c8426.html

Recommended Stories

  • Nordstrom’s Big Moves: Scott Meden, Geevy Thomas Retire + Jamie Nordstrom, Ken Worzel Take New Roles

    The company continues to centralize its structure under several key leaders.

  • How Much Do Amazon, Google, Apple, and Microsoft's CEOs Make?

    Jeff Bezos became a billionaire and one of the richest men in the world as the founder and long-time CEO of Amazon . "Jassy received a restricted stock unit award for 61,000 shares, which vests over 10 years from grant, from 2023 through 2031, with more than 80% of the shares scheduled to vest between 5 and 10 years after grant," the company shared in a proxy filing.

  • Here's how much Texas Roadhouse's top execs made in 2021

    Last year was one of change for Texas Roadhouse Inc. Following the unexpected loss of the Louisville-based company's founder and former CEO Kent Taylor, there were several new additions to its C-suite. Jerry Morgan, who was named as Texas Roadhouse's president in late 2020, took on the position of CEO following the passing of Taylor in March 2021. Later, Christopher Colson became the company's general counsel, and Gina Tobin and Hernan Mujica joined the C-suite as chief learning and culture officer and chief information officer, respectively.

  • Novartis’s Restructuring Expected to Lead to $1 Billion in Cost Savings

    The drugmaker said it is integrating its pharmaceuticals and oncology units into two medicines units—one for the U.S. and one that focuses on the international market.

  • Hasbro adds two directors, plans to keep Wizards unit

    BOSTON (Reuters) -Hasbro Inc on Monday added two directors to its board and said it will keep its Wizards of the Coast unit, rejecting calls from an activist investor to spin off the profitable unit and refresh the toy maker's board with its director nominees. Elizabeth Hamren and Blake Jorgensen, executives with experience in gaming, technology, operations, and capital allocation joined the board as independent directors this month expanding the board's size to 13 members, the company said. Board chairman Rich Stoddart called Hamren and Jorgensen "proven, experienced leaders" who will add "tremendous incremental value and critical thinking."

  • Constellation Brands Stakeholders Propose Ending Majority Control of Corona Brewer

    The move would reduce the voting control the Sands family holds in Constellation to roughly 20% from about 60% currently.

  • Hasbro Adds Gaming-Industry Veterans to Board at It Faces Proxy Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- Hasbro Inc. added two industry veterans to its board as the company looks to expand its digital-gaming business while fending off a proxy fight.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaElizabeth

  • OCEANAGOLD PRESIDENT AND CEO GERARD BOND COMMENCES TENURE

    OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) ("OceanaGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that today Gerard Bond has commenced his role as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Bond will initially be based in Melbourne, Australia and in the coming weeks will travel to visit all operations and meet with shareholders and other key stakeholders.

  • Hasbro Rejects Activist’s Call to Split Company

    The toy maker added Discord and Electronic Arts executives to its board, setting up a proxy battle at its upcoming annual meeting.

  • Executive Director & Chief Curator of Naples Art Frank Verpoorten

    Executive Director & Chief Curator of Naples Art Frank Verpoorten speaks about the "Toulouse-Lautrec: Master of the Belle Époque" exhibit.

  • BuildDirect Appoints Eyal Ofir as Director of the Board and Announces the Grant of Deferred Share Units

    BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BILD) ("BuildDirect" or the "Company") a growing omnichannel building material retailer, today announced that it has appointed Eyal Ofir to its Board of Directors. John Farlinger and Andrew Elbaz have stepped down from their roles as Directors of the Board. All changes are effective immediately. The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 23,529 deferred share units ("DSUs") to one director of the Company in accordance with the Company

  • American tech boss joins Channel 4 board as privatisation looms

    The chairman of Snap, the US social media app, will join the board of Channel 4 as the broadcaster braces itself for potential privatisation.

  • Homrich Berg Buying Neighboring RIA to Make $13 Billion Firm

    The large, fee-only advice and planning firm based in Atlanta makes its biggest acquisition yet as it plans southeast expansion.

  • [Private Deal Alert] Real Estate Investment Offering For Medical Office Building With 12% Target Annual Returns

    While new trends in real estate come and go, one thing remains constant: the need for healthcare. Since this need is unlikely to go away anytime soon, healthcare-related real estate can be an attractive investment. CAN Community Health Clinic Offering The online real estate investing platform CrowdStreet has been linking real estate developers and project owners with investors for quite some time. If you’ve been looking for an investment in the medical real estate sector, their latest offering m

  • Carmakers dream of clean, green, mean electric machines

    An electric car is a clean car, right? From motor magnets with toxic histories to batteries made using copious fossil-fuel power, many challenges face carmakers seeking to purge dirtier materials from their supply chains to satisfy regulators and investors. These obstacles represent opportunities for a growing group of companies in the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem that bet they can capitalise on that demand.

  • Stabilizing Market Sees Banks Prep Sale of Billions in Junk Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Banks are gearing up to offload billions of dollars in junk debt backing leveraged buyouts, counting on the nascent stability in the market to finally get rid of underwrites for businesses such as Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc and Unilever Plc’s tea unit.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Ta

  • Gold prices climb to kick off week

    Gold futures edged higher Monday, bouncing after last week’s pullback as investors monitored developments in the Russia-Ukraine war and inflation worries grow. The precious metal shook off pressure from a further rise in Treasury yields and a slightly stronger dollar. “Gold is holding up fairly well in the face of multiple super-sized rate hikes being priced into the markets and risk appetite remaining fairly strong,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA, in a market update.

  • Exxon Flags Biggest Profit in 13 Years Due to Surging Oil Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. signaled its highest profit since 2008 as Russia’s war in Ukraine upended global commodity markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaExxon’s announcement that first-quar

  • Novartis to save at least $1 billion by 2024 thanks to simplified structure

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Novartis said on Monday it was integrating its pharmaceuticals and oncology units into an innovative medicines (IM) business to simplify its structure, targeting savings of at least $1 billion by 2024. "Integrating pharmaceuticals and oncology business units into an innovative medicines (IM) business with separate U.S. and international commercial organizations will increase focus, strengthen competitiveness and drive synergies," the Swiss pharmaceutical company said in a statement. It said it expects selling, general and administrative savings of at least $1 billion to be fully embedded by 2024 as a result of these changes.

  • China's tech sector is losing its shine but remains top career choice for young talent

    China's tech sector is losing its shine as a career choice for the country's best educated and most entrepreneurial amid widespread headcount cuts, subdued growth and intense regulatory scrutiny, according to jobseekers and workers in the sector. Evan Liu, a 28-year-old with a master's degree from the US, did not foresee that job hunting would be this hard. He started looking for work in the internet industry soon after the Lunar New Year in February, a period known as "golden March, silver Apri