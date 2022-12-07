ARuVR Awarded Crown G-Cloud 13 Approved Supplier Status of XR Solutions for Crown Commercial Service

Image

ARuVR first and only XR provider on both UK's CCS digital outcomes and specialists framework and Crown G-Cloud 13 approved supplier lists.

ARuVR / HM Government G-Cloud Supplier

ARuVR / HM Government G-Cloud Supplier

LONDON, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARuVR, a multi-award winning end-to-end, enterprise-grade Extended Reality (XR) training platform, today announced that it is the first Augmented and Virtual Reality business to achieve approved supplier status on both the Crown G-Cloud 13 and government's Crown Commercial Service (CCS) digital outcomes and specialists framework.

Achieving Crown G-Cloud 13 2022-2023 trusted supplier status ensures that public bodies - including Central government, charities, education, health, local authority, blue light (police, fire, ambulance, search and rescue), devolved administrations and British overseas territories - can now access Augmented and Virtual Reality cloud software and training solutions, in the knowledge that ARuVR has achieved the most stringent standards.

G-Cloud is a government framework of approved supplier services. One of its main aims is to ease and speed the procurement of services for U.K. public sector bodies and departments.

ARuVR is the only G-Cloud and CCS-approved company currently able to provide U.K. public sector bodies with its range of Extended Reality (XR) solutions for Augmented and Virtual Reality content productions, training programmes, interactive experiences, software development, design and user experience - all seamlessly managed from one central enterprise-grade platform.

Frank Furnari, CEO & Founder, ARuVR, said: "Gaining the G-Cloud 13 accreditation further demonstrates the quality of the ARuVR cloud platform. This, combined with our previous CCS official digital partner status, means that public bodies throughout the U.K. can now easily access our award-winning XR training solutions to create new levels of interaction, efficiency and skills attainment to recruit, engage, upskill and retain an increasingly distributed workforce."

Story continues

Public sector bodies can access G-Cloud 13 via the Crown Commercial Service Public Procurement Gateway and ARuVR's Cloud-based XR training solution can be found within the Cloud Software category.

More information about the gateway can be found online via Crown Commercial Service's online Public Procurement Gateway guide.

Contact Information:

Andrew Durkin

Director

andrew@mustardpr.com

0044 7887998407



Related Images













Image 1: ARuVR / HM Government G-Cloud Supplier





ARuVR / HM Government G-Cloud Supplier









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



