U.S. markets open in 5 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,981.00
    -20.25 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,937.00
    -70.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,533.25
    -106.75 (-0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,828.70
    -9.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.46
    +0.11 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.60
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    18.67
    -0.05 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0151
    -0.0080 (-0.78%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.40
    -0.48 (-2.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1935
    -0.0062 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.6340
    +0.2670 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,127.18
    +138.22 (+0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    524.83
    +17.86 (+3.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,280.92
    +10.41 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,914.66
    +111.66 (+0.40%)
     

ARV and Krungthai sign an MOU to pilot ASEAN's first National Corporate Identification (NCID) platform, digitizing the Corporate KYC process for bank account opening

·5 min read

BANGKOK, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AI and Robotics Ventures (ARV), a leading developer, service provider, and venture builder of AI and Robotics technologies and a subsidiary of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), partners with Krungthai Bank Public Company Limited, Thailand's leading financial institution, by signing an MOU to pilot ASEAN's first National Corporate Identification (NCID) platform; a transformational solution that achieves an end to end Digital Identification for Corporates accessing any Financial service. NCID transforms the conventional know-your-customer (KYC) process between Corporates and financial institutions, by digitizing an otherwise paper-intensive and laborious process into one which is fast, efficient, transparent, and secure. A more efficient system of KYC unlocks new business opportunities for Financial Institutions and Corporates. NCID platform solves this problem of complex Corporate KYC process by leveraging the concepts of Web 3, Digital ID, Digital document creations and Digital Signatures.

ARV and Krungthai sign an MOU to pilot ASEAN’s first National Corporate Identification (NCID) platform, digitizing the Corporate KYC process for bank account opening
ARV and Krungthai sign an MOU to pilot ASEAN’s first National Corporate Identification (NCID) platform, digitizing the Corporate KYC process for bank account opening

Dr. Thana Slanvetpan, General Manager of AI and Robotics Ventures Company Limited (ARV) and Mr. Tawatchai Cheevanon, Senior Executive Vice President, Head of Global Transaction Banking Group, Krungthai Bank Public Company Limited, together signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), with Mr. Sumrid Sumneing, Executive Vice President, Finance and Accounting Group of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), joining the event to congratulate and witness the signing ceremony at ARV's office at Bhiraj Tower, South Sathorn.

Dr. Thana Slanvetpan, General Manager of AI and Robotics Ventures Company Limited (ARV) said, "Conducting transactions between corporates and commercial banks is still plagued by a number of inefficiencies and limitations, including the reliance on paper-based documents and laborious manual processes. The ability to quickly, transparently, and reliably, verify digital-signatures together with its signing-authority in one single solution has been a limitation for juristic persons, inhibiting more widespread digital transformation."

"ARV foresaw this limitation for the industry, and set up a business unit called BIND an acronym for Bridging, Identity, Network and Data) to develop the NCID platform – adopting Web 3.0 technologies and principles such as SSI, interoperability, blockchain and cryptography, which are innovations to drive digital transformation and cybersecurity to the next level - as a solution to transform laborious paper-based processes into more streamlined, convenient, reliable, secure and scalable digital ones. NCID will enable business transactions between organizations to execute more swiftly and efficiently as it reduces operational process time and ensures the accuracy and security of data. The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Krungthai Bank Public Company Limited paves way for the first commercial bank digital corporate KYC transaction for a bank-account-opening execution via the NCID platform, operating under the Digital Service Sandbox with supervision by the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA). The transaction is ASEAN's first digital corporate KYC for corporate bank account opening. The project receives full support by all parties including PTTEP which is ARV's parent company and ETDA. The MOU marks an important starting point for elevating transactions between Thai juristic persons and commercial banks, and unlocks numerous opportunities for further development of Thai digital infrastructure in the future," added Dr. Thana.

Mr. Tawatchai Cheevanon, Senior Executive Vice President, Head of Global Transaction Banking Group, Krungthai Bank Public Company Limited remarked about being the first partner to adopt the NCID platform in a real transaction and that, "The collaboration between Krungthai Bank and ARV reflects the commitment of both organizations to develop technology and innovation to increase efficiency and enhance the competitiveness of Thai business sectors. The NCID platform is clearly a game changer for financial transactions in the business sector. E-Document innovation and digital-ID solutions enhance the efficiency of document preparation, signing and affixing company seals in electronic format. It helps the bank to conduct non-face-to-face verification (digital corporate KYC) and signature verification in a highly convenient and swift manner, while still being able to ensure security, accuracy and integrity of data according to relevant international standards. This is a true collaboration between corporates and  commercial banks, which shorten the process time and simplifies execution of the transaction and verification of signed documents. Krungthai is currently the first bank to bring the NCID platform to support corporate account opening for a PTTEP subsidiary as the first transaction, and we plan to expand our collaboration to support other companies under PTT Group."

"Krungthai Bank will continue to develop technology and innovations to improve financial services in order to better meet the needs of all groups of customers every day, whether they are from public sector or private sector, or for the general public. We are ready to play an important role in strengthening the competitiveness of the Thai business sector under the new digitalized business world through the concept of empowering better life for all Thais," added Mr. Tawatchai.

Mr. Sumrid Sumneing, Executive Vice President Finance and Accounting Group of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), emphasized the success of this collaboration and stated that, "As the parent company of ARV, we are very pleased with the achievement of this milestone for the NCID project; it is one of the innovations developed to solve problems we faced at PTTEP, which is similar to other companies and commercial banks that have been facing this problem for a long time without a practical solution. PTTEP believes that the NCID platform will help transform the process of managing document-signing activities and enable the execution of financial transactions between juristic persons and banks with more convenience. It will also help promote the streamlining and effectiveness of business transactions while saving time and resources, all while also ensuring reliability and security of documents, and trust of end-to-end digital transactions."

Under this collaboration, Krungthai Bank has conducted a digital corporate KYC with a subsidiary under PTTEP group, and successfully opened a corporate account through the NCID platform. This success marks the first time in ASEAN that a corporate bank account has been opened in a digital format using Web3 technologies.

ARV with its business unit BIND is committed to building partnerships with all sectors for further development of the NCID platform, and hopes to jointly unlock endless digital transformation possibilities in the future. ARV welcomes all partners from both public and private sectors to pioneer and develop technology together. Interested organizations can contact us for more details via telephone at +662-078-4000 or via e-mail at bind.sales@arv.co.th 

SOURCE AI and Robotics Ventures (ARV)

Recommended Stories

  • Snap stock falls after second-quarter revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors assess Snap's second-quarter earnings report.

  • Mr. 'Big Short' Makes a Serious Accusation

    Michael Burry, who bet on the collapse of subprime credit, does not hesitate to give his opinion on market developments.

  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

    Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -1.72% and 2.53%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Jim Cramer's REIT Picks From April Reveal Alarming Truth

    Jim Cramer is a lightning rod when it comes to scrutiny. On one hand, giving investing advice every day on air for years is naturally going to produce some losing picks. However, Cramer has become the focal point of a lot of targeted opposition. For instance, you can check out his ongoing (albeit one-sided) feud with George Noble, who is quick to call out Cramer. Or, you could check out the Journal of Retirement’s in-depth study of Cramer’s Charitable Trust performance and see that “Cramer’s por

  • As Snap melts down, its founders make sure to protect the people who matter: themselves

    Snap Inc. has never been an investor-friendly company as long as those investors weren't their founders, and the parent company of the Snapchat app made that even clearer Thursday.

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Just where is the stock market going, that’s the question investors are trying to answer. The answer isn’t fully clear, though; markets have fallen for most of this year, but the last few days have seen the best trading in weeks. The problem is, investors and economists aren’t sure if we’re at a true bottom or just in the midst of a bear market rally. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but the history of bears and rallies can offer some suggestions. Looking back to the end of the Second World

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That ‘In-The-Know’ Bigwigs Are Pouring Money Into

    Every investor – from the most experienced legends of Wall Street to the most amateur of retail traders – keeps a close eye on the market, looking for some sign or signal to indicate just the right trades. Following the corporate insiders is one way to find an advantage. These are the company officers whose positions put them ‘in-the-know’ on their companies’ inner workings. That knowledge gives these bigwigs an inside track when it comes to trading their own stocks – and to keep the trading flo

  • AT&T Falls Most in 20 Years After Overdue Bills Hit Cash Flow

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. fell the most in 20 years after saying some customers are starting to put off paying their phone bills, which contributed to the wireless carrier cutting its forecast for free cash flow this year by $2 billion.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point Hike Matched by Crisis

  • ‘Awful’ Snap Sales Wipe $47 Billion From Social Media Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- US social-media giants shed nearly $47 billion in market value in extended trading Thursday, as disappointing revenue from Snap Inc. raised concerns about the outlook for online advertising.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerEx-Coinbase Manager Arrest

  • Seagate (STX) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    Seagate (STX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -15.87% and 6.29%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • The biggest bear on Wall Street: BofA’s Subramanian just slashed her S&P price target to 3,600. But here’s what she likes for healthy cash return and inflation protection

    The sell-off isn’t over. Look for safe havens.

  • AT&T earnings were ‘actually good’ despite stock selloff, says analyst

    AT&T Inc.'s shares sold off sharply Thursday after the telecommunications giant cut its free-cash-flow forecast for the year, but one analyst said the latest report wasn't all bad.

  • Got $1,000? Here Are 2 Stocks to Buy That Could Triple That Amount

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) are two e-commerce powerhouses, each serving a different niche. With its software, businesses of all sizes can utilize Shopify to run an e-commerce website for a relatively low monthly subscription fee and a slice of each transaction. During the pandemic, Shopify had some great quarters when nearly every store rushed to set up an online presence.

  • GameStop Stock Is Splitting to $38. Trading Starts Friday.

    On Friday, the stock will trade on a split-adjusted basis, meaning one share will be worth one-fourth of what a share was worth previously.

  • Apple: Don’t Underestimate the Continued Growth Story, Says Analyst

    Earnings season is now in full swing, but most of the big hitters at Wall Street’s quarterly extravaganza will report the period’s financials next week. And so will the biggest of them all; Apple (AAPL) will deliver its third fiscal quarter results (June quarter) after the close on July 28th (Thursday). Wedbush's Daniel Ives thinks Apple will be able to meet expectations despite the “albatross” hanging round its neck. Recall, according to the company’s guidance, the Covid lockdowns in China are

  • The Companies Taking Advantage Of America’s LNG Boom

    As demand for natural gas around the world soars, the focus in the United States has turned to building the infrastructure for the next stage of the LNG boom

  • Tesla’s Rally Creates $1 Billion Headache for Its Army of Shorts

    (Bloomberg) -- The 10% surge in Tesla Inc. shares Thursday after the electric-vehicle maker reported strong earnings is creating one notable group of losers: The pile of traders betting against the stock. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerEx-Coinbase Manager Arrest

  • Americans Are Getting the Stock Market Really Wrong

    A reason more people consider real estate to be a better investment than stocks, bonds, gold, cryptocurrency or a bank account is the value of an average American home grew by more than 20% between the summer of 2021 and 2022. For the third time in four years, a Bankrate survey found that real estate is what Americans consider the best investment. The stock market was preferred by 26% while cash investments and gold followed with 17% and 9%.

  • Tesla ‘pricing themselves out of the sweet spot of demand,’ analyst says

    Cowen Research analyst Jeff Osborne joins Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian and Brian Cheung to discuss Tesla earnings, vehicle demand, price increases, and the outlook for production.

  • AT&T CFO: 'We’re still going to get paid' in a recession

    AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings, cash-flow guidance, recessionary risks, inflation, phone subscribers, and the outlook for growth.