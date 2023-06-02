Arvida Group Limited (NZSE:ARV) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 4.9% Yield

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Arvida Group Limited (NZSE:ARV) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Arvida Group's shares on or after the 7th of June, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 22nd of June.

The company's upcoming dividend is NZ$0.024 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of NZ$0.06 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Arvida Group has a trailing yield of 4.9% on the current stock price of NZ$1.22. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It distributed 27% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Arvida Group's earnings per share have dropped 6.0% a year over the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Arvida Group also issued more than 5% of its market cap in new stock during the past year, which we feel is likely to hurt its dividend prospects in the long run. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Arvida Group has delivered 25% dividend growth per year on average over the past eight years.

Final Takeaway

Has Arvida Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Arvida Group has comfortably low cash and profit payout ratios, which may mean the dividend is sustainable even in the face of a sharp decline in earnings per share. Still, we consider declining earnings to be a warning sign. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of Arvida Group's dividend merits.

While it's tempting to invest in Arvida Group for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, Arvida Group has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

