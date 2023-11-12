Arvinas, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ARVN) latest 14% decline adds to one-year losses, institutional investors may consider drastic measures

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Arvinas' stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

The top 9 shareholders own 53% of the company

Analyst forecasts along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

Every investor in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 74% to be precise, is institutions. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And institutional investors saw their holdings value drop by 14% last week. Needless to say, the recent loss which further adds to the one-year loss to shareholders of 70% might not go down well especially with this category of shareholders. Often called “market movers", institutions wield significant power in influencing the price dynamics of any stock. As a result, if the downtrend continues, institutions may face pressures to sell Arvinas, which might have negative implications on individual investors.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Arvinas.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Arvinas?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Arvinas. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Arvinas' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. It looks like hedge funds own 12% of Arvinas shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Our data shows that BlackRock, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 8.9% of shares outstanding. With 8.2% and 8.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, The Vanguard Group, Inc. and FMR LLC are the second and third largest shareholders. Furthermore, CEO John Houston is the owner of 1.7% of the company's shares.

We did some more digging and found that 9 of the top shareholders account for roughly 53% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Arvinas

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Arvinas, Inc.. In their own names, insiders own US$21m worth of stock in the US$825m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 11% stake in Arvinas. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

