Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) shareholders are still up 143% over 5 years despite pulling back 10% in the past week

The Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) share price has had a bad week, falling 10%. But in stark contrast, the returns over the last half decade have impressed. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 143% in that time. Generally speaking the long term returns will give you a better idea of business quality than short periods can. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean it's cheap now. While the returns over the last 5 years have been good, we do feel sorry for those shareholders who haven't held shares that long, because the share price is down 40% in the last three years.

While this past week has detracted from the company's five-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

Arvinas wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 5 years Arvinas saw its revenue grow at 46% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, its share price performance certainly reflects the strong growth, given the share price grew at 19% per year, compound, during the period. This suggests the market has well and truly recognized the progress the business has made. To our minds that makes Arvinas worth investigating - it may have its best days ahead.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

Arvinas is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for Arvinas in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

We're pleased to report that Arvinas shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 47% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 19%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Arvinas .

