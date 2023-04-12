ARway announces new business development strategy with referral program

Vancouver --News Direct-- ARway

ARway Corporation head of product Shadnam Khan joined Steve Darling from Proactive with details of the launch of its Referral Partner Program to help grow the ARway platform.

Khan tells Proactive the program is free to qualified partners and compensates for leads that convert to sales.

Khan also told Proactive the company has signed The TRIBE - SDK Partner for a first annual partner licence on the first tier which is built for digital marketing agencies, content creators, and mobile apps.

