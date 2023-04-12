U.S. markets close in 2 hours 18 minutes

ARway announces new business development strategy with referral program

News Direct
·1 min read

Vancouver --News Direct-- ARway

ARway Corporation head of product Shadnam Khan joined Steve Darling from Proactive with details of the launch of its Referral Partner Program to help grow the ARway platform.

Khan tells Proactive the program is free to qualified partners and compensates for leads that convert to sales.

Khan also told Proactive the company has signed The TRIBE - SDK Partner for a first annual partner licence on the first tier which is built for digital marketing agencies, content creators, and mobile apps.

Contact Details

Proactive Investors Canada

+1 604-688-8158

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/arway-announces-new-business-development-strategy-with-referral-program-402099865