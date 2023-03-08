ARway Corp announces company has filed patent for digital twin technology

Vancouver --News Direct-- ARway

ARway Corporation CEO Evan Gappelberg joined Proactive's Steve Darling with the news that the company has filed a provisional utility patent for the 'System & method for generating 3D digital twins from property floorplan images for Augmented Reality systems'.

Gappelberg tells Proactive that the technology transforms two-dimensional floor plans and architectural drawings into 3D digital twins that serve as an accurate reference model for remote AR content authoring.

