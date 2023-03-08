U.S. markets open in 1 hour 49 minutes

ARway Corp announces company has filed patent for digital twin technology

·1 min read

Vancouver --News Direct-- ARway

ARway Corporation CEO Evan Gappelberg joined Proactive's Steve Darling with the news that the company has filed a provisional utility patent for the 'System & method for generating 3D digital twins from property floorplan images for Augmented Reality systems'.

Gappelberg tells Proactive that the technology transforms two-dimensional floor plans and architectural drawings into 3D digital twins that serve as an accurate reference model for remote AR content authoring.

Contact Details

Proactive Investors Canada

+1 604-688-8158

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/arway-corp-announces-company-has-filed-patent-for-digital-twin-technology-753110967

