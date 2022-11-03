U.S. markets open in 1 hour 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,739.00
    -29.75 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,999.00
    -179.00 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,828.25
    -116.25 (-1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,778.80
    -14.50 (-0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.84
    -1.16 (-1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,620.90
    -29.10 (-1.76%)
     

  • Silver

    18.88
    -0.72 (-3.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9744
    -0.0076 (-0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.52
    +0.71 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1202
    -0.0189 (-1.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2480
    +0.5460 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,133.63
    -305.55 (-1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.32
    -12.83 (-2.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.97
    -57.17 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

ARway Corp. Releases Platform Upgrades

ARway Corporation
·4 min read

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2022 / ARway Corporation ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSNX:ARWY), an augmented reality no-code spatial computing platform and indoor wayfinding solution for the real world metaverse is pleased to announce that the Company has upgraded its Visual Positioning System (VPS) to incorporate the use of multiple QR codes enabling localization from multiple locations within a map. These updates are critical for the mass adoption of the company's AR wayfinding.

Users can now access augmented reality wayfinding at a facility from multiple QR code access points. This enables deployment at scale at large multi-purpose facilities. Visitors have a ubiquitous experience in a facility across multiple floors and can orient and position themselves wherever they are by scanning the nearest ARway QR codes. This enhancement provides greater flexibility for property owners and brands to deploy wayfinding and Augmented Reality experiences across their venue further driving the rapid adoption and seamless movement and navigation of visitors using ARway.

Visual Positioning System (VPS) - QR codes
ARway's proprietary VPS provides the following benefits and features:

  • Enhanced image tracking technology provides a meaningful visual marker for users to enter wayfinding and AR experiences.

  • QR codes are ubiquitous symbols in today's world and scanning one is synonymous with Augmented Reality activations.

  • The ARway system provides auto generated sets of QR codes to be deployed at locations.

  • Scanning an ARway QR code provides centimeter precise accuracy of persistent AR content including wayfinding destinations, spatial templates and more.

  • ARway's Visual Positioning System (VPS) strengthens ARway's hardware-free solution, and enhances the ease of implementation and visitor experience.

With these upgrades ARway is positioned to make an impact on two markets: Indoor Navigation and Spatial Computing:

According to research fom Technavio, "the global indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market size will grow by USD 23.03 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 33.21% during the forecast period." The market growth will be led by North America, as this region will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This represents a substantial revenue opportunity for ARway as it aims on becoming the leading service provider for indoor navigation across all industries.

ARway Corporation, Thursday, November 3, 2022, Press release picture
ARway Corporation, Thursday, November 3, 2022, Press release picture

Stock Options

The Company has granted 2,730,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The Options vest over three years, at a price of CDN $0.91 per share, being the closing price of the last trading day prior to the date of grant. All Options were granted in accordance with the Company's 3-year stock option plan.

Recent ARway News

Spin-Out

On October 26th, Nextech AR Solutions (OTC:NEXCF and CSE:NTAR) spun-out its spatial computing platform, ARway, as a stand-alone public Company. Nextech AR believes ARway (CSNX: ARWY) is the first publicly traded "pure play" spatial computing platform and retains a majority stake with 13 million shares.

The Company has already begun the listing process for ARway to trade on the Frankfurt exchange and the OTC Market and expects trading on those exchanges within 60 days of its CSE debut.

To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, and visit our website: www.arway.ai

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Julia Viola
Email: investor.relations@arway.ai
Website: https://www.arway.ai/investors

ARway Corporation
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

About ARway Corp

ARway is a no-code no-BLE beacon spatial computing platform for the real-world Metaverse. It enables AR-enhanced indoor navigation and wayfinding solutions for large, multi-purpose venues enabled by marker-based tracking using QR codes. Visitors can access a venue map by scanning a QR code with their smartphone upon entering the venue to navigate to any Point of Interest (POI) with step by step directions, learn information about those POIs, and interact with rich AR content and experiences along the way. The Web-Based Creator Platform provides 'advanced' authoring capabilities including the ability for creators to upload their own OBJ/GLB files, and create their own 3D objects. Try the ARwayKit SDK for developers and or Mobile App. With the ARway mobile app, ARway provides several pre-loaded 3D objects which creators can leverage to populate their metaverse.

Download the Mobile App

Apple iOs - click here
Google Play Store - click here

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway Corp. will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: ARway Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/723636/ARway-Corp-Releases-Platform-Upgrades

Recommended Stories

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell more than 12% on Wednesday after the exploration and production leader increased its capital expenditures forecast. Devon produced an average of 614,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day in the third quarter. The energy company's low production costs, which averaged $12.99 per BOE during the quarter, allow it to earn massive profits when oil and gas prices are high.

  • Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Mike McCormack, senior vice president, investor relations. Thank you, Franz, and good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for joining us to Lumen Technologies third quarter 2020 earnings call. Joining me on the call today are Jeff Storey, president and chief executive officer; and Chris Stansbury, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

  • Wall Street Sees ‘Devil’s Bargain’ in Powell’s Rate Comments

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street had already come to terms with prospects that the Fed would again raise interest rates by 75 basis points. But Wednesday afternoon was full of drama as traders first took hope from the central bank’s statement but then slumped following stern comments by Chair Jerome Powell. Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From W

  • Is Nio Stock a Buy Right Now?

    The China-based electric vehicle company offers a unique customer value proposition compared to other EV companies. Unsurprisingly, Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock is capturing the curiosity of stock market investors asking if the stock is a buy right now.

  • ‘Oh my gosh, why am I not in the market?’ This forecaster says investors will be shocked by what’s about to happen next

    The president of macroeconomic research firm Lamoureux & Co., Yves Lamoureux, sees up years in the medium to long-term for stocks, even if Powell threw a "short-term wrench in the engine."

  • Suncor posts net loss, $3.4-billion writedown on Fort Hills acquisition

    $2.6 billion in adjusted operating earnings beat analyst expectations

  • Jim Cramer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Be Among the New Market Leaders

    Wednesday is set to be a big day for market watchers, with the Fed expected to announce another interest rate hike, a move that will no doubt impact the stock market’s behavior. Rate hikes have been de rigueur in 2022 and this will be the fourth instance of such an act. The effort to curb soaring inflation has rocked the markets but heading into the Fed’s decision, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks there could be more turbulence ahead. Or as Cramer puts it, “W

  • Amazon Stock Got Crushed, but This Number Shows Why It's Still a Buy

    It turns out Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is mortal. After years of breakneck growth, shares of the e-commerce stock plunged Friday after the company called for fourth-quarter revenue to grow just 2% to 8%, slower than the pace of inflation. Currency-exchange headwinds accounted for 460 basis points of the expected slowdown, but the forecast still shows the company struggling to grow in a difficult economic environment.

  • Qualcomm stock falls after a slight earnings beat, revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Qualcomm's fourth-quarter earnings.

  • Is Pfizer Stock a Buy With a $17 Billion Revenue Hit on the Way?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) announced its third-quarter results on Tuesday. CEO Albert Bourla knows exactly why investors aren't enthusiastic. Bourla acknowledged that Pfizer projects a revenue impact of around -$17 billion related to the losses of exclusivity for several top-selling products during that period.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    With the Federal Reserve holding its November FOMC meeting now, there’s plenty of speculation on the central bank’s next move. The conventional wisdom says the Fed will hike rates again, by another 75 basis points – the fourth such hike in a row this year. But after that, no one knows. Inflation remains above 8%, so the Fed’s tighter monetary policies have clearly not reined in high prices – yet. According to Fundstrat, however, the Fed has moved far enough in that direction, and we’ll start to

  • Why Salesforce, Snowflake, and CrowdStrike All Cratered on Wednesday

    A broad cross section of the stock market tumbled on Wednesday, as investors focused on the macro economy and the Federal Reserve Bank's ongoing campaign to battle runaway inflation, which has remained stubbornly near 40-year highs. The latest Fed rate hike and the corresponding commentary did little to calm jittery investors. With that as a backdrop, shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) slipped 6.1%, Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) stock was down 7.4%, and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) slipped as much as 7.8%.

  • Hut 8 Mining Production and Operations Update for October 2022

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT), ("Hut 8" or the "Company") one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers and high performance computing infrastructure provider, increased our Bitcoin holdings by 299 in the period ending October 31, bringing our total self-mined holdings to 8,687 Bitcoin.

  • Lincoln National (LNC) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Lincoln National (LNC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -630.05% and 5.85%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Lightspeed Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD) (NYSE: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock After Its Latest Price Drop

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of Google, YouTube, and Google Cloud, was no exception, with share prices down over 13% in the last few trading days. Investors are worried about slowing growth at YouTube and expenses rising faster than revenue, among other issues. While there is clearly some short-term pressure on Alphabet's earnings, the business is still in a great spot right now.

  • Datadog Earnings Top Estimates On Large Customer Growth

    Datadog rebounded as Q3 earnings and revenue topped estimates amid mixed guidance for the December quarter.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?

    Plug Power (PLUG) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Why did inflation surge to a 40-year high? Here are 4 causes of the worst monetary-policy mistake in years.

    Jay Powell grapples with how the Fed got inflation so wrong and lands on the MarketWatch 50 list of the most influential people in markets.

  • Fortinet (FTNT) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Fortinet (FTNT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 22.22% and 2.37%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?