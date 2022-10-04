U.S. markets open in 4 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,742.75
    +52.50 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,901.00
    +363.00 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,482.00
    +196.25 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,745.00
    +30.10 (+1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.97
    +0.34 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.20
    +14.20 (+0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    21.02
    +0.44 (+2.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9872
    +0.0045 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.33
    -2.29 (-7.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1367
    +0.0047 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7740
    +0.1540 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,945.55
    +741.53 (+3.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.33
    +17.97 (+4.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,006.53
    +97.77 (+1.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

Aryaka Delivers Industry's First Zero Trust WAN Based on Unified SASE Architecture

·4 min read

Integrates Firewall-as-a-Service and Secure Web Gateway into Leading Cloud-Managed Networking and Security Services

SAN MATEO, Calif, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aryaka®, the leader in SASE solutions, today announced the next evolution of its Zero Trust WAN with the inclusion of Secure Web Gateway and Firewall-as-a-Service.  The integration is the first to enable enterprises to easily enforce security policies across offices and remote users with unified control while delivering incredible application performance and stability.

Aryaka (PRNewsfoto/Aryaka)
Aryaka (PRNewsfoto/Aryaka)

"Today's CIO is asked to not only transform the enterprise but do it while battling a relentless cyber threat, and all with even less people and resources," said Dennis Monner, Chief Commercial Officer of Aryaka.  "It's an incredible challenge that can't be solved with legacy carrier connectivity and point security products."

Aryaka helps CIOs modernize their infrastructure and simplify operations by converging networking and security in an all-in-one service.  In today's distributed world where applications are everywhere and employees can be anywhere, this unified SASE approach provides enterprises the security, connectivity, and flexibility they need to rapidly adapt to an unpredictable future.

"We attack the problem from a completely unique perspective," said Renuka Nadkarni, Aryaka Chief Product Officer.  "By truly integrating security into our global, software-defined network and delivering it as a service, we enable enterprises to instantly 'turn-on' a SASE architecture that was built in, and for, the cloud."

Integral to the approach is Aryaka's collaboration and commitment to trusted advisors and partners around the world.  "One of the best parts of working with Aryaka is their incredible focus on the customer," said Drew Lydecker, President of AVANT.  "How they integrated Secure Web Gateway into their unified SASE solution speaks volumes to their commitment to simplifying and securing IT operations for the modern enterprise."

Core to Aryaka's success has been the relentless focus on simplicity for a cloud-first world.  They meet enterprises wherever they are on this journey, helping them to move from a legacy architecture to a modern, software-defined WAN built for the cloud.  The seamless integration of security into this architecture provides unmatched performance while reducing risk from network handoffs, operational complexity, poor patch management and a host of other real-world challenges. 

"Zero trust network access is an emerging security technology but enterprises are often acquiring it through point products," said Chris Rodriguez, Security and Trust Research Director at IDC. "Convergence is the logical evolution as threats continue to target multiple channels."

Aryaka's Secure Web Gateway is a defense for Site-to-Internet and User-to-Internet traffic, providing protection for web and internet-based attacks. Combined with its Firewall-as-a-Service, Aryaka ensures customers have flexible perimeter security for distributed users, devices, and applications that provides benefits such as:

  • Improved patch and update readiness

  • Reduced operational complexity

  • Correlated view across events

  • Reduced vendor portfolio

  • Reduced total cost of ownership (TCO)

  • Increased capital efficiency

Richard Delisser, SVP of Cloud and Infrastructure Technology at World Fuel, a longtime Aryaka customer said, "World Fuel is a cloud first company, so we're 100% behind Aryaka's Zero-Trust WAN roadmap to converge network and security into one Unified SASE offering. Combined with Aryaka's cloud-managed services delivery, it provides us with the ability to innovate securely at the pace of a startup."

For more information on Aryaka's Unified SASE offerings and to learn more about how Aryaka's customer-first approach is helping enterprise customers compete in today's business landscape, visit aryaka.com or join the upcoming webinar on October 19th or 20th.

About Aryaka
Aryaka is the leader in fully managed SD-WAN and Unified SASE solutions and the first to deliver a Zero Trust WAN based on a Unified SASE architecture. A Gartner "Voice of the Customer" leader, Aryaka meets customers where they are to help them overcome their network and security challenges with ease and an excellent customer experience. Aryaka's flexible architecture and all-in-one service are designed to modernize enterprises of any size, enabling them to defy convention and future-proof their businesses. The company's customer base is comprised of hundreds of global enterprises, including several in the Fortune 100.

North America Aryaka Media Contact:
Dex Polizzi
Lumina Communications for Aryaka
aryaka@luminapr.com 
+1 917 524 6319

North America Channel Aryaka Media Contact:
Khali Henderson
BuzzTheory for Aryaka
aryaka@buzztheory.com
+1 480 999 5297

UK Aryaka Media Contact:
Sophie Scully
Marketing Manager
+44 1494 218 064
aryaka@blabbermouthmarketing.co.uk

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aryaka-delivers-industrys-first-zero-trust-wan-based-on-unified-sase-architecture-301639727.html

SOURCE Aryaka

Recommended Stories

  • NVIDIA Should Be Worried About Intel

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is finally ready to enter the graphics card market, bringing a third major player to an industry dominated by NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA). Roughly 80% of all graphics cards sold feature NVIDIA GPUs, with the remaining 20% powered by AMD. Intel's entry into the graphics card market comes as demand is plunging amid a tough economic environment and the bursting of the cryptocurrency bubble.

  • Apple iPhone Exports From India Doubling in Boon to Modi’s Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s iPhone exports from India crossed $1 billion in the five months since April, according to people familiar with the matter, signaling the South Asian nation is making progress with its bid to become a force in electronics manufacturing.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Credit Suisse Turmoil Deepe

  • Tim Cook says people don’t know ‘what the metaverse is’ as Apple fights with Facebook

    ‘I always think it’s important that people understand what something is,’ Mr Cook said, ‘and I’m really not sure the average person can tell you what the metaverse is’

  • Tesla analyst explains ‘the real value’ behind Elon Musk’s Optimus robot

    Tesla robots have taken center stage, but the real value could be for the EV maker's autopilot software, one analyst argues.

  • Google Drops Translate App in China

    How do you say 'so long' in Mandarin? Alphabet's Google announced yesterday it would shutter its translation services in mainland China,...

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch: Will Federal Spending Be A Bright Spot?

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • UPDATE 2-Meta launches AI software tools to ease switching between Nvidia, AMD chips

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc said on Monday it has launched a new set of free software tools for artificial intelligence applications that could make it easier for developers to switch back and forth between different underlying chips. Meta's new open-source AI platform is based on an open-source machine learning framework called PyTorch, and can help code run up to 12 times faster on Nvidia Corp's flagship A100 chip or up to four times faster on Advanced Micro Devices Inc's MI250 chip, it said. But just as important as the speed boost is the flexibility the sofware can provide, Meta said in a blog post.

  • Is BlackBerry Stock a Buy Now?

    BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) posted its earnings report for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 (which ended on Aug. 31) on Sept. 27. The Canadian cybersecurity and Internet of Things (IoT) software maker's revenue fell 4% year over year to $168 million, but still beat analysts' estimates by $2 million.

  • Tesla’s Optimus bot: ‘High school science project’ or robotics game changer?

    Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robot has been attracting plenty of attention following the company’s AI event on Friday. Two development versions of the Optimus bot were on show at Tesla Inc.’s AI Day 2022. “The robot can actually do a lot more than we just showed you, we just didn’t want it to fall on its face,” said Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk, candidly.

  • Google shuts down translation feature in China

    Google has shut down its translation services in China, citing low usage in the mainland country. Google confirmed the move in a statement to The Hill on Monday after CNBC reported that the website dedicated to the translation service now redirects users to the Hong Kong version of the service. “We are discontinuing Google Translate…

  • Optus Hires Deloitte to Review Cyberattack

    SYDNEY--Optus has hired external consultants to undertake an independent review of a massive data breach that exposed the personal information of nearly 10 million customers. Optus, one of Australia's largest telecommunications companies and a unit of Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., said Monday that it has engaged Deloitte to perform a forensic assessment of the cyberattack and the circumstances surrounding it. The cyberattack exposed personal information of 9.8 million customers dating back to 2017, including names, dates of birth, phone numbers and passport numbers, the company said earlier.

  • Cryptoverse: Trading names in a mind-boggling crypto craze

    A new NFT trading craze where names are bought and sold for eye-popping sums is providing a multi-million-dollar lifeline for speculators shivering in the bleak crypto winter. "Domain" names such as coin.crypto (which has sold for $100,000) and beer.eth (which fetched $39,000) are a new breed of NFTs that owners can use to replace the jumble of 16 random numbers and letters that form their digital wallet addresses. Right now the trading market for these alternative assets is providing rich - and risky - pickings for some investors who are scooping up buzzy domains with the aim of flipping them for a profit in the secondary market on NFT platforms like OpenSea.

  • Samsung Kicks Advanced-Chipmaking Race Into High Gear With Road Map

    The South Korean company’s production targets for 2-nanometer processes and below are similar to those of dominant rival TSMC.

  • Facebook parent Meta mum on plans to reduce headcount growth in Boston

    Facebook's parent company did not offer any indication as to if and how its reported plan to contain headcount will impact its Boston-area workforce.

  • Woman 'paranoid' after finding stranger's tracker attached to her car: 'I'm literally shaking'

    A woman took to TikTok to warn others after she found an Apple AirTag attached to her car.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • VLC-developer VideoLAN sends legal notice to Indian ministries over ban

    VideoLAN, the developer and operator of popular media player VLC, has filed a legal notice to India’s IT and Telecom ministries, alleging that the Indian bodies failed to notify the software developer and did not afford it a chance for an explanation. Indian telecom operators have been blocking VideoLAN’s website, where it lists links to downloading VLC, since February of this year, VideoLan president and lead developer Jean-Baptiste Kempf told TechCrunch in an earlier interview.

  • Sony Betting Big on Next VR Headset With Increased Production Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. plans to make 2 million units of the PlayStation VR2 headset by March next year, people familiar with the matter said, setting an ambitious outlook that defies the global economic malaise.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Credit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise

  • LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES AWARDED NEXT PHASE FTTH CONTRACT BY KTUNAXA NATION COUNCIL VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $805,000

    LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("Lite Access") (TSXV: LTE) (OTC: LTCCF) a world leader in the fibre optic products and advanced installation methodologies, is pleased to announce that the Ktunaxa Nation Council ('KNC') has awarded the second phase of a Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) construction project to the Company, valued at approximately $805,000.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Is Rival Arista Networks The Better Option?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.