ARYZTA AG's (VTX:ARYN) P/E Still Appears To Be Reasonable

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 32.8x ARYZTA AG (VTX:ARYN) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Switzerland have P/E ratios under 19x and even P/E's lower than 13x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

ARYZTA certainly has been doing a good job lately as its earnings growth has been positive while most other companies have been seeing their earnings go backwards. It seems that many are expecting the company to continue defying the broader market adversity, which has increased investors’ willingness to pay up for the stock. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like ARYZTA's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, the company posted a result that saw barely any deviation from a year ago. Likewise, not much has changed from three years ago as earnings have been stuck during that whole time. So it seems apparent to us that the company has struggled to grow earnings meaningfully over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the five analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 31% per year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 11% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why ARYZTA is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of ARYZTA's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

