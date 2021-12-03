U.S. markets open in 3 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,565.00
    -10.75 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,562.00
    -60.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,940.75
    -47.75 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,198.00
    -7.20 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.03
    +1.53 (+2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,771.60
    +8.90 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1313
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.86
    -3.26 (-10.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3276
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.2580
    +0.0490 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,837.23
    +181.11 (+0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,451.64
    +12.76 (+0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,127.84
    -1.37 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,029.57
    +276.20 (+1.00%)
     

As if Omicron weren't enough, Congress is fighting over debt and spending again: Morning Brief

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Javier E. David
·Editor focused on markets and the economy
·5 min read
As if Omicron weren't enough, Congress is fighting over debt and spending again: Morning Brief
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Friday, December 3, 2021

Like Freddie, Jason and John McClain, the U.S. debt fight just won't die

The Omicron variant and inflation worries are spooking markets. And as if investors don't have enough to worry about, the nation’s leaders are bickering over debt and spending — well, and just about everything else, to be honest — in ways that could lead the government to shut down.

Again.

On Friday, most eyes will be focused on a November jobs report that’s likely to portray a strong labor market, the byproduct of a resilient economy defying the gloomiest. Yet Washington’s warring factions, having struck an agreement late Thursday to keep the government funded until February, will also be engaged in a Sisyphean effort to prevent the U.S. from defaulting on its debt (yes, that delightful old chestnut is roasting once more, and just in time for Christmas). 

Like Freddie Krueger, Jason Vorhees and John McClain (the character made famous by Bruce Willis), the country's debt fight just won't die.

Although Congress reached an agreement to keep Uncle Sam's house open temporarily, there’s still the matter of the debt ceiling. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has flagged December 15 as the date the statutory limit will be breached, putting the world’s largest economy in technical default.

As the Morning Brief has reported previously, partisan sparring over the debt is tedious and torturous, but the consequences of a theoretical default are quite severe. Even an 11th hour deal may not spare the U.S. from having to swallow the bitter pill of accountability — as it was forced to do back in 2011, when S&P stripped the nation of its AAA credit rating.

A debt showdown, or another downgrade, couldn’t come at a worse time. Until Omicron’s appearance, bond investors were driving up interest rates (also known as the nation’s borrowing costs) based on surging inflation.

While Yahoo Finance’s Brian Cheung reported on Thursday that Federal Reserve officials appear to have found religion on the question of skyrocketing prices, a showdown over the debt and spending could unsettle markets by upending stocks, overwhelming the safe-haven buying that sent yields into reverse, and cutting into growth.

The government is now funded through mid-February, but Washington has once again kicked the can down the road. According to S&P Global Markets, an eventual shutdown could shave 0.11 percentage points from growth every week the government is closed. That translates into a weekly rate of $1.8 billion annualized.

“Turning the government off and on comes with a cost,” Beth Ann Bovino, chief U.S. economist at S&P Global, wrote in an analysis published on Thursday.

“Indeed, even the January ‘weekender’ shutdown during former President Donald Trump's administration wasn't without costs,” she added. “The most recent 35-day shutdown from fourth-quarter 2018 through first-quarter 2019 was so severe that it cut GDP by 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively,” Congressional Budget Office data found.

A shutdown could add to inflationary pressures, and create “another headache” for the Fed, Bovino added. And it gets worse: the specter of a U.S. default still lingers in the background — something S&P warned could be “substantially worse than the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008,” and could devastate markets and the global economy.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB) noted this is the 25th consecutive year that Congress hasn’t passed appropriations bills in a timely way, and also warned that the fallout from a default would be grave, even as more deficit spending will add to the toxic mix of high debt and inflation.

“Ideally, both parties would take responsibility for raising the debt ceiling. And ideally, they would do so while also passing measures to help control the debt, as has been done many times in the past,” according to Maya MacGuineas, CRFB’s president.

“Regardless, we cannot afford to play chicken with the full faith and credit of the U.S. government — we must raise the debt ceiling immediately, and it is reckless that we have not already done so,” she added.

By Javier E. David, editor at Yahoo Finance. Follow him at @Teflongeek

What to watch today

Economy

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Change in non-farm payrolls, November (550,000 expected, 531,000 in October)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Unemployment rate, November (4.5% expected, 4.6% in October)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Average Hourly Earnings, month-over-month, November (0.4% expected, 0.4% in October)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Average Hourly Earnings, year-over-year, November (5.0% expected, 4.9% in October)

  • 9:45 a.m. ET: Markit U.S. Services PMI, November final (57.0 in prior print)

  • 9:45 a.m. ET: Markit U.S. Composite PMI, November final (56.5 in prior print)

  • 10:00 a.m. ET: ISM Services Index, November (65.0 expected, 66.7 in October)

  • 10:00 a.m. ET: Factory Orders, October (0.5% expected, 0.2% in September)

  • 10:00 a.m. ET: Durable Goods Orders, October final (-0.5% in prior print)

Earnings

  • No notable reports scheduled for release

Politics

  • President Biden is slated to speak at 10:15 a.m. ET about the November jobs report. His schedule is then cleared until departing for Camp David at 5:30 p.m. ET for the weekend.

Top News

European stock markets push higher as Omicron strain concerns ease [Yahoo Finance UK]

Cowed by Chinese regulators, Didi plans New York delisting and Hong Kong debut [Reuters]

FTC sues Nvidia to block $40B Arm deal, calling it the largest ever semiconductor chip merger [Yahoo Finance]

Berkshire’s Munger says now ‘even crazier’ than dot-com bust [Bloomberg]

Yahoo Finance Highlights

Trump social media SPAC pops on $1 billion funding aim 

Is Apple stock a major buy right now? This strategist says yes

Biden gets a break on oil and gas prices

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks, Futures Waver Before Jobs Data; Oil Climbs: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks and U.S. equity futures wavered Friday as traders awaited a key jobs report that could stoke expectations for a quicker reduction in Federal Reserve stimulus.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Ghost Signs’ Haunt London’s Reviving NeighborhoodsReliving the New York Subway Map DebateAutomating the War on Noise PollutionThe Hot New Trend For Hedge Funds Is—Finally—Female FoundersChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s CroniesS&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts f

  • Asian markets largely gain after Wall Street’s rally

    Stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Friday after a broad rally on Wall Street as investors kept an eye on the spread of the new coronavirus variant and measures governments are taking to restrain it.

  • Bengals’ Zac Taylor shoots down idea he’d consider Oklahoma’s head coach job

    Zac Taylor has no interest in taking a college head-coaching job.

  • Where will Missouri Tigers play in bowl game? Dallas, Detroit, Memphis are options

    Here’s where the Tigers could end up playing later this month

  • Smith & Wesson stock drops after earnings, sales miss expectations

    Shares of firearm maker Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. fell 12.5% in after-hours trading as results for the latest quarter came in lighter than expected.

  • 4 things to cheer as Omicron makes its dramatic entrance

    The Omicron variant of COVID-19 made its first domestic appearance on Wednesday, with one recorded case, a person who had traveled to South Africa and mildly symptomatic, being found in California.

  • Senate passes stopgap funding bill, avoiding shutdown

    The Senate has passed a stopgap spending bill that avoids a short-term shutdown and funds the federal government through Feb. 18 after leaders defused a partisan standoff over federal vaccine mandates. The measure now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. Earlier Thursday, congressional leaders announced they had finally reached an agreement to keep the government running for 11 more weeks, generally at current spending levels, while adding $7 billion to aid Afghanistan evacuees.

  • Jim Cramer: Buying the tech dip is a mistake when these 4 stocks offer ‘easier money’

    Each of these stocks has been "trampled on unjustly," the Mad Money host says.

  • Cathie Wood says inflation will 'unwind pretty quickly' and that stocks will probably be fine — here are 3 of her picks to keep riding the bull

    Wood believes we're still in a strong bull market. Take advantage.

  • Why C3.ai Stock Got Clobbered on Thursday

    Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) tumbled out of the gate Thursday, plunging as much as 18.7%, though the stock recovered somewhat, ending the day down just 11.2%. For the fiscal second quarter (ended Oct. 31), C3.ai delivered revenue of $58.3 million, up 41% year over year, driven by subscription revenue of $47.4 million, up 32%. The company's remaining performance obligation (RPO), which consists of contractually obligated sales that have yet to be recognized as revenue, surged to $465.5 million, up more than 74% year over year, suggesting that business will continue to thrive for the foreseeable future.

  • Bill Ackman: The Fed is one of the biggest risks to the market right now

    Yahoo Finance Live co-host Brian Sozzi details billionaire investor Bill Ackman's comments on the Omicron variant's impact on markets and the Fed's outlook.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on NIO Stock

    The stock market is often noted to be a forward-looking beast and look ahead is exactly what investors should do when considering the case for Nio (NIO), says Morgan Stanley’s Tim Hsiao. “The stock has lagged peers YTD as growth stalled on the component crunch, plant restructuring and no new products,” the analyst explained. “However, it's time to turn the page - a superior ecosystem, broadening customer and distinct branding make the setup unique and favorable for NIO to gather strength into 20

  • DocuSign stock plunges 30% as pandemic boom appears to dissipate

    DocuSign Inc. shares plummeted toward a 52-week low in after-hours trading Thursday, after the company's billings and revenue forecast missed expectations and the chief executive admitted a pandemic boom wore off in the quarter.

  • Alibaba Stock Hits Record Low in Hong Kong Amid Delisting Concerns. Here’s What to Know.

    China is considering whether to ban companies from listing overseas. The concern drove shares of the Chinese e-commerce giant to a record low in Hong Kong.

  • Trump social media SPAC pops on $1 billion funding aim

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC), the blank check company tied to former President Trump's social media firm, soared as much as 20% on Thursday amid a report of efforts to raise $1 billion.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As SEC Moves Forward On Delisting Rules

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Enron's Cast of Characters: Where They Are 20 Years After the Fall

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been 20 years, to the day, since Enron Corp. filed for bankruptcy, marking one of the most spectacular financial collapses in history and forever cementing its legacy as the posterchild of corporate fraud.Most Read from BloombergReliving the New York Subway Map Debate‘Ghost Signs’ Haunt London’s Reviving NeighborhoodsChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s CroniesAutomating the War on Noise Pollution‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly Veteran

  • The quick and easy way to lose your life savings

    As much as anyone I’ve ever known, my friend (I’ll call him Bill) was a gentle man and a gentleman. A few years ago his wife passed away, and Bill came to regard opening his mail as a daily highlight. If you separated your mail into two piles, one for people or organizations sending you money and the other for people or organizations wanting your money, almost everything would go on the second pile.

  • Nvidia’s deal for ARM is dead — how long until CEO Jensen Huang admits it?

    The Federal Trade Commission has joined in the chorus of government regulators opposing Nvidia Corp.'s proposed $40 billion acquisition of ARM Holdings Plc. with a lawsuit that could be the nail in the coffin for the deal.

  • Broker Revenue Forecasts For Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Are Surging Higher

    Ardelyx, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ARDX ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial...