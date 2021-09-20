ASA Recognizes Top Social Responsibility Programs in Staffing and Recruiting Industry
ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Staffing Association today announced the winners of the ASA Care Awards, a biennial program that recognizes the top social responsibility programs in the staffing and recruiting industry.
The winners will be recognized during a ceremony at Staffing World®, the ASA annual convention and expo, taking place this year Sept. 28–30 in Denver.
"All across the country, staffing companies are giving back and making a real difference in the lives of millions of people and for the communities in which they live," said Richard Wahlquist, ASA president and chief executive officer. "Once again this year, our ASA Care Award winners are creating a positive impact at all levels of society. Since the beginning of the global pandemic, many have also focused on providing support and assistance to those most adversely affected by the economic and social disruption caused by Covid-19. The American Staffing Association is proud to recognize the efforts and contributions of these exemplary corporate citizens."
2021 ASA Care Award Winners
Staffing Agencies With More Than $100 Million in Annual Sales
Health Carousel, "HC Gives Back" – ASA Care Award
Integrity Staffing Solutions, "Integrity Staffing Solutions for Comfort Cares" – honorable mention
Staffing Agencies With $25 Million to $100 Million in Annual Sales
Workbox Staffing, "Give-Serve-Connect" – ASA Care Award
LaSalle Network, "Community Champions" – honorable mention
Staffing Agencies With Less Than $7.5 Million in Annual Sales
Jersey Staffing Solutions, LLC, "Jersey Staffing Helps the NJ Community During Covid-19" – ASA Care Award
Portfolio Creative, "Portfolio Creative Cares" – honorable mention
Associate
Avionté Software, "Avionté Hope Foundation" – ASA Care Award
Assurance, "Assurance Caring Together" – honorable mention
About the American Staffing Association
The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry. ASA and its state affiliates advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical, and professional practices. For more information about ASA, visit americanstaffing.net.
