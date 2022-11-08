ASAE: The Center for Association Leadership Chooses JUNO for TEC22 Digital Collaboration Experience

Platform for Virtual Event, Micro-Learning, Community Building will Transform Member, Sponsor Interactions

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A software platform for community, learning and events, JUNO is the perfect venue for ASAE: The Center for Association Leadership's Technology Exploration Conference.

"This is the future model for member-driven organizations," says JUNO Founder and CEO Josh Hotsenpiller. "JUNO's ability to connect, engage and educate in one space enriches the experience from a simple online event into full digital collaboration over the event, plus year-round community that provides a sense of partnership with others."

ASAE TEC participants will discover the latest technologies and how to use them for the purpose of driving new levels of success into associations. Solution-based content and interactive peer discussions will foster an environment for deeper knowledge assimilation that leads to professional growth. With the four digital days of the conference hosted on JUNO, participants from anywhere in the world can take part in what is sure to be an amazing event. The lessons continue in Washington D.C. on December 12 with an in-person event full of expert insight and hands-on training.

"Technology increasingly impacts association business," says Michelle Mason, President and CEO at ASAE: The Center for Association Leadership. "CIOs, CEOs, and other professionals with roles or interest in digital solutions want to talk to each other and discover new solutions and connections."

"With JUNO, we are able to turn this traditional gathering into a broader collaboration among members and industry partners. We expect the content and conversations to light a spark in attendees and give them what they need to keep growing."

JUNO's digital community engagement platform increases member value and revenue opportunities through transformational connection experiences. Networking, Learning, Events and Community features combine in this end-to-end software solution. Features such as micro-learning, certification, gamification, matchmaking, and in-platform streaming make it the most robust solution.

JUNO's proprietary AI is a recommendation engine that creates a customized experience, which drives engagement and loyalty. Our self-service analytic tools showcase actionable insights to help clients make data-driven decisions.

Learn more about JUNO's learning capabilities here with a video about new product features.

Register for the Digital Collaboration Experience of ASAE TEC here to take part Dec 5-12.

ABOUT JUNO

JUNO is a digital engagement platform for Networking, Community, Events, and Learning. This software-as-a-service solution is embraced by innovative clients ready to make the digital transformation necessary for future success in events, member communications, and learning.

JUNO has brought together over 10,000 users across five continents and delivered almost 50 million minutes of streamed content. Organizations like the American Society of Association Executives, the Professional Convention Management Association, American College of Emergency Physicians, Network of Executive Women, American Heart Association, a Big 4 national sports organization among others, have all chosen JUNO to advance their mission.

Learn more at www.junolive.com. For details or interviews, contact Annette Johnson at 348156@email4pr.com or 760-317-6727.

