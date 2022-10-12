U.S. markets closed

ASAPP Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

ASAPP
·2 min read

Founder and CEO Gustavo Sapoznik among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2022 Builders and Innovators Summit

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing ASAPP’s founder and CEO Gustavo Sapoznik as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Goldman Sachs selected ASAPP from companies across multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. Sapoznik is the founder and CEO of ASAPP, the AI cloud company for contact centers, whose mission is to build machine learning products to solve some of the world’s largest and most difficult problems. ASAPP’s products are deployed at Fortune 500 enterprises, delivering automation and work simplification at scale, unleashing a massive transformation and cost-saving opportunity for its customers. The ASAPP team includes some of the foremost machine learning researchers who are applying their pioneering work to solve real-world problems. ASAPP operates offices in New York, Mountain View, Bozeman, Buenos Aires, and Bangalore.

“I’m honored that ASAPP is recognized as an exceptional company by Goldman Sachs at the Summit,” said Sapoznik. “It’s a pleasure to be part of such an industry-leading team that is driving research and development in artificial intelligence and its application for customer experience. Congratulations to all of the entrepreneurs who are making a difference in their respective industries.”

“We’re delighted to recognize Gustavo as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2022,” said David M. Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. “They have made extraordinary contributions to a wide range of fields, and all of us are looking forward to meeting with these innovative thinkers.”

In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

To learn more about ASAPP visit www.asapp.com.

About ASAPP
ASAPP is a research-based artificial intelligence cloud provider committed to solving how enterprises and their customers engage. Inspired by large, complex, and data-rich problems, ASAPP creates state-of-the-art AI technology that covers all facets of the contact center. Leading businesses rely on ASAPP's AI Cloud applications and services to multiply Agent productivity, operationalize real-time intelligence, and delight every customer. To learn more about ASAPP innovations, visit www.asapp.com.

Media Contact
Shiloh Gray
​​press@asapp.com


