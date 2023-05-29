Asbestos (CVE:AB.H) Could Be At Risk Of Shrinking As A Company

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Asbestos (CVE:AB.H), so let's see why.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Asbestos, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0086 = CA$239k ÷ (CA$33m - CA$5.6m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Asbestos has an ROCE of 0.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 3.8%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Asbestos' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Asbestos' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There is reason to be cautious about Asbestos, given the returns are trending downwards. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 2.1% that they were earning five years ago. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Asbestos becoming one if things continue as they have.

What We Can Learn From Asbestos' ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. The market must be rosy on the stock's future because even though the underlying trends aren't too encouraging, the stock has soared 233%. In any case, the current underlying trends don't bode well for long term performance so unless they reverse, we'd start looking elsewhere.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Asbestos we've found 6 warning signs (5 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

