ASC issues Interim Order against Glenn Donald Hunter, Kyle William Watters, HW & Associates Inc., and HW TradeFX LLC

CALGARY, AB, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) issued an Interim Order dated May 4, 2023 against Glenn Donald Hunter, Kyle William Watters, HW & Associates Inc., and HW TradeFX LLC (collectively, the Respondents).

The Interim Order indicates that ASC staff are investigating whether the Respondents contravened Alberta securities laws, and that the length of time required to conduct a hearing and render a decision could be prejudicial to the public interest.

The Interim Order requires that, for a period of 12 months from the date of the order, the Respondents:

Must cease trading in or purchasing any securities or derivatives (with limited exceptions for Hunter and Watters);

Are prohibited from using any exemption contained in Alberta securities laws; and

Are prohibited from acting as registrants.

A copy of the Interim Order can be found on the ASC website at asc.ca.

The ASC is the regulatory agency responsible for administering the province's securities laws. It is entrusted with fostering a fair and efficient capital market in Alberta and with protecting investors. As a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the ASC works to improve, coordinate and harmonize the regulation of Canada's capital markets.

SOURCE Alberta Securities Commission

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/09/c9671.html