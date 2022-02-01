Ascend Agency Helps Up-and-Coming Brands and NFT Projects Make a Name for Themselves

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / Ascend Agency, a digital marketing agency based out of Los Angeles, California, has been recognized for successfully helping up-and-coming brands and NFT projects make a name for themselves. The team at Ascend Agency has exclusive access to unique publications and services, allowing them to go above and beyond their client's expectations. With thousands of satisfied clients and an award-winning staff, Ascend Agency is one of the most trusted global strategic marketing agencies. Up-and-coming brands and NFT projects wanting to expand their reach and establish brand awareness can work with Ascend Agency to succeed in their digital marketing endeavors.

"We command the digital marketplace, thanks to our exclusive access to over 1,000 of its most important tastemakers and consumption-shaping channels. Our first-rate digital marketing skills help brands and NFT projects reach their maximum potential," said a spokesperson for Ascend Agency. "Our team is proud of our consistent abilities to provide the best services available in the industry for brands who want to establish a name for themselves. Establishing brand awareness is essential in the digital age, which is why we work hard to help new brands and projects gain their footing in the industry."

The company was founded less than two years ago and has already formed exclusive partnerships with publishers around the world. In a technology-driven world, building a digital presence is more important than ever, and Ascend Agency works hard to help brands adapt to the digital space. Ascend Agency's broad understanding of Web 3.0 and digital marketing allows them to create strategies that lead brands and NFT projects to success. By increasing brand authority and boosting search engine rankings, Ascend Agency helps their clients elevate their audience reach and brand awareness.

For more information about Ascend Agency, go to www.ascendagency.com.

