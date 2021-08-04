Ascend to Bring Lowell Smokes to Illinois on August 5

Just in Time for the Final Weeks of Summer

CHICAGO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowell Farms Inc. (CSE:LOWL; OTCQX:LOWLF), a California-born innovator in cannabis cultivation and maker of the legendary brand Lowell Smokes and multi-state, vertically-integrated cannabis operator Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (“AWH”) (CSE: AAWH; OTCQX: AAWH) today announced the long-awaited debut of Lowell Smokes, in Illinois on August 5, 2021. The iconic Lowell Smokes pre-roll pack will initially be available to consumers at eight retail locations throughout Illinois:



Ascend by MOCA dispensaries in Logan Square and River North in Chicago;

Midway Dispensary locations in Chicago and Chicago Ridge; and

Ascend dispensaries in Springfield, Collinsville and Fairview Heights.



In April, Lowell Farms entered into a strategic licensing agreement with AWH to bring the iconic Lowell Smokes brand to Illinois. The collaboration designates AWH, a distinguished pre-roll producer, as Lowell Farms’ wholesale partner. Sold in six-packs of pre-rolls, Lowell Smokes will be available for wholesale purchase and sale at dispensaries throughout Illinois in late August 2021.

“Almost overnight, Illinois has become an incredibly vibrant and exciting cannabis market with some truly exceptional product. We are glad to be partnered with Ascend and their cultivation team to bring Lowell to life in this great state,” says Lowell Farms Inc. Chairman George Allen. “Legalization has been a long time coming in Illinois and we cannot imagine a place we would rather be this summer to celebrate all those that made it happen.”

The relationship advances AWH’s goal of bringing popular West Coast brands to its markets east of the Mississippi River. It also marks the first time Lowell Farms’ products are available outside the state of California.

“Lowell is an iconic brand that we think is an ideal fit with our capabilities in Illinois,” added Abner Kurtin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AWH. “We’re thrilled to expand our offering in Illinois with Lowell Smokes’ award-winning pre-rolls.”

Lowell pre-rolls will be available to Ascenders Rewards Club members on Wednesday, August 4th. Upon official launch to the public on August 5th, Illinois consumers will be able to order Lowell Smokes products online at letsascend.com . For more information on Lowell Farms Inc. brands, please visit lowellfarms.com .

ABOUT LOWELL FARMS INC.

Lowell Farms Inc. (CSE:LOWL; OTCQX:LOWLF) is a California-based vertically-integrated cannabis company with advanced production capabilities supporting every step of the supply chain, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales, marketing, and distribution. Lowell Farms grows artisan craft cannabis with a deep love and respect for the plant, and prides itself on using sustainable materials – from seed to sale – to produce an extensive portfolio of award-winning original and licensed brands, including Lowell Herb Co, Cypress Cannabis, MOON, and Kaizen Extracts, for licensed retailers statewide.

ABOUT ASCEND WELLNESS HOLDINGS

AWH is a vertically integrated operator with assets and partners in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing curated selection of products with effect-based categorization. AWH produces and distributes Ozone branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com .

