U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,152.75
    +21.50 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,184.00
    +213.00 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,708.25
    +61.75 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,873.10
    +11.20 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.31
    +0.64 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.00
    -11.40 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    21.52
    -0.17 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0717
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8440
    +0.1010 (+3.68%)
     

  • Vix

    26.19
    -0.35 (-1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2594
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1220
    +0.4460 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,876.07
    +264.51 (+0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    693.33
    -2.73 (-0.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,607.66
    +7.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.36
    +187.56 (+0.69%)
     

Ascend completes purchase of plant in Chennai

·2 min read

HOUSTON, May 31, 2022 /CNW/ -- Ascend Performance Materials has completed its purchase of Formulated Polymers Limited, an engineered materials producer based in Chennai, India. The acquisition establishes Ascend's first production facility in South Asia.

Ascend's Dharm Vahalia, managing director for India, and Mark Power, strategy and growth director, cut the ribbon on the company's purchase in Chennai, India.
Ascend's Dharm Vahalia, managing director for India, and Mark Power, strategy and growth director, cut the ribbon on the company's purchase in Chennai, India.

"The team at FPL has a 30-year track record of serving customers throughout the subcontinent with high-performance compounds," said Dharm Vahalia, Ascend's managing director for India. "We look forward to bringing them into Ascend and broadening the portfolio available to customers in India."

Ascend's Starflam® flame-retardant engineered materials will continue to be produced at the facility and the company is qualifying production of its other materials.

"Our strategy has been to expand our manufacturing footprint and our product portfolio in line with our customers' growth roadmaps," said Isaac Khalil, senior vice president for polyamides at Ascend. "South Asia is a vital part of that growth."

Details of the deal were not disclosed.

About Ascend Performance Materials

Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with global manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and China. Our 2,800-person global workforce makes the plastics, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities.

Learn more about Ascend at www.ascendmaterials.com.

Contact: Ally Jahn, +1 713-210-9809, ajahn@ascendmaterials.com

(PRNewsfoto/Ascend Performance Materials)
(PRNewsfoto/Ascend Performance Materials)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ascend-completes-purchase-of-plant-in-chennai-301558438.html

SOURCE Ascend Performance Materials

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/31/c3844.html

Recommended Stories

  • China stocks gain, Amazon approves 20-for-1 stock split, bitcoin rallies

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several stocks tied to leading industry stories, including how Chinese stocks are recovering from China's COVID lockdowns.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Despite being not yet operational, and having no revenue to its name (much less profits), Lithium Americas stock has had a terrific run as investors bid up lithium assets in anticipation of booming demand for the metal, which is used to make the batteries that power electric vehicles. With lithium currently priced at $60,000 a ton, Goldman sees that slipping 10% to $54,000 later this year -- a pothole that precedes a bigger fall off a cliff. By next year, the banker believes, lithium prices will average just $16,000, a staggering 73% decline from present-day prices.

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • Jeremy Grantham warns the S&P 500 will ‘likely’ plunge another 40% minimum — here are 3 shockproof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Loads Up on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    What to make of the markets right now? Stocks finished the last full week of May with gains. The S&P 500 pulled back from the bear-market territory by gaining 6% for the week and moderating its year-to-date loss to 13%. The NASDAQ remains low, at a 23% year-to-date loss. It’s all a reminder that while markets are falling this year, the true key to understanding them is volatility. It’s natural at times like this to turn to the financial experts – traders who’ve risen to prominence through long-t

  • Why DraftKings Stock Was a Bad Bet on Tuesday

    Investors slapping a few dollars down on DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock Tuesday didn't make the best pick. Tuesday morning, Citigroup's Jason Bazinet gave his DraftKings price target a 20% haircut. In his new research note on the company, Bazinet wrote that his modification is based on a slight decline in DraftKings' active accounts, and a lower target enterprise value per account.

  • Why MicroStrategy Stock Spiked Today

    Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), a cloud-based analytics company, were flying high today on no company-specific news. Investors were instead likely reacting to the rising price of Bitcoin as the value of the cryptocurrency is on the rise. MicroStrategy holds well over 100,000 Bitcoin tokens, so its shareholders react strongly to the price of the cryptocurrency.

  • Amazon stock surges toward best 4-day performance in 2 years after stock split approved

    Shares of Amazon.com Inc. charged 5.7% higher to $2,435.01 in afternoon trading, to put them on track for a fourth-straight gain. The ecommerce and cloud behemoth's stock has soared 17.0% in the four days since it closed at $2,082.00 on May 24, which was the lowest close since April 9, 2020. That would be the stock's best four-day performance since it ran up 17.9% over the four-day stretch that ended April 16, 2020. Amazon

  • Should I buy this big dip? Warren Buffett has spent a third of his cash hoard — so it might be a sharp idea to start nibbling

    Buffett is buying. Time to follow his coattails?

  • Why Nio Stock Accelerated Today

    Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) hit the gas today as investors processed the news that China is implementing a tax cut for new car purchases and that the government will offer a cash subsidy for people who buy a battery-powered car. Additionally, a positive analyst's note about the company could be boosting investor sentiment. China's economy has been hurt by the country's strict "zero-COVID" policy, which has caused many cities and factories to shut down.

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts Say These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Oversold

    After 7 weeks of straight losses, the markets went into the long weekend on positive note: their best single week since 2020. The S&P 500 added more than 6% wiping away its losses from the month of May. The sudden drop in value, combined with the even more sudden bullish shift, even if it is temporary, has brought out the discount shoppers of the equity world. ‘Buy the dip’ is a real thing, and frequently successful path toward long-term portfolio gains, and the current environment is ripe for t

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Piles Into Nvidia, Buys an AI Biotech

    Ark Innovation has dropped 54% this year but has enjoyed inflow of $1.2 billion over the past six months.

  • HP earnings beat on top and bottom lines

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré reports on HP earnings and the stock's reaction.

  • Nasdaq Fights to Stay Green as These 2 Stocks Soar

    Last week was a good respite for investors, with the stock market showing signs of life for the first time in a while. Big gains for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) helped erase a small part of the index's losses for 2022. One has tried to recover from a steep downturn over the past 12 months, while the other is bouncing along with the cryptocurrency market.

  • Don’t fall in love with stocks, they’ll break your heart

    In the late 1960s and early 1970s, my father had a stockbroker friend through whom he bought shares, mostly in blue-chip drug companies that he admired. At various times, he owned Bristol Myers (BMY) Glaxo , Pfizer (PFE) and Schering-Plough.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    A strange thing happens when the market takes a downward turn. Many amateur investors take their ball and go home. According to a survey by Bankrate.com, only 18% of adults in the U.S. will invest more in 2022 than they did in 2021.

  • Costco Shares News on a Membership Price Increase

    Warehouse clubs took on a position of importance during the pandemic. When some items were in short supply, Costco and rival Walmart's Sam's Club became essential to people's lives. Sampling went away and people stopped shopping at Costco and Sam's Club just to see what merchandise they might have.

  • Should You Now Consider Disposing Your PayPal (PYPL) Shares Before it Becomes Too Late?

    Aristotle Capital Management, an independent/employee-owned investment management organization, published its “Aristotle Core Equity” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first quarter of 2022, Aristotle Atlantic’s Core Equity Composite posted a total return of -6.79% gross of fees (-6.89% net of fees), underperforming the S&P 500 […]

  • 12 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best ARK stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed review of Cathie Wood’s stock picks and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now. Founder and boss at ARK Investment Management, Cathie Wood has had a difficult start to […]