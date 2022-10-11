U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

Ascend continues broad expansion into new markets, launches HiDura™ MED portfolio

·2 min read

HOUSTON, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ -- Ascend Performance Materials today announced a new portfolio of medical grade nylon 6,6 resins and engineered materials for the healthcare market under its HiDura™ brand.

HiDura MED polyamides by Ascend Performance Materials can be used in medical durables, drug delivery, surgical instruments, medical equipment and wound care.
HiDura MED polyamides by Ascend Performance Materials can be used in medical durables, drug delivery, surgical instruments, medical equipment and wound care.

HiDura™ MED products meet ISO 10993-5 and 10993-10 testing criteria and can be used in a variety of healthcare applications, including:

  • Medical durables: Braces, patient support, furniture, mobility aids and other durable equipment.

  • Drug delivery: Filtration equipment and membranes, tubing, fluid connectors and auto injectors.

  • Surgical instruments: Scalpel handles, dental instruments, forceps and clamps

  • Medical equipment: Housings, protective cases, cables, sensors, connectors and wearables.

  • Wound care: Sutures, tapes and zip ties.

"Ascend's nylon 6,6 brands are synonymous with unparalleled quality across multiple industry segments," said Dhruv Shah, Ascend's healthcare business manager. "Our HiDura™ MED portfolio offers the same quality to customers looking for solutions that meet the stringent requirements of the healthcare market, including ISO 10993-5 and 10993-10 biocompatibility testing, an effective change notification policy and operational policies to assure the highest possible standards."

Shah added that the company is focused on supporting its customers' growth and will continue to expand its healthcare portfolio, including the introduction of long-chain and amorphous polyamide grades in the future. Ascend is also actively exploring applications in medical durables and wound care using Acteev®, its award-winning, patented technology that incorporates the antimicrobial benefits of active zinc ions into our polyamide to create long-lasting functionality and efficacy in reducing the growth of microbes that can cause some medical products to degrade.

HiDura™ MED grades are available from Ascend and the company's distribution partners. For more information visit ascendmaterials.com/healthcare.

About Ascend Performance Materials

Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with global manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and Asia. Our global workforce makes the engineered materials, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability, inclusion and diversity, and to the success of our customers and our communities.

Learn more about Ascend at www.ascendmaterials.com.

Contact: Alison Jahn
ajahn@ascendmaterials.com

 

(PRNewsfoto/Ascend Performance Materials)
(PRNewsfoto/Ascend Performance Materials)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ascend-continues-broad-expansion-into-new-markets-launches-hidura-med-portfolio-301646174.html

SOURCE Ascend Performance Materials

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/11/c9639.html

