U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,670.00
    -5.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,361.00
    +8.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,042.00
    -48.75 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,710.00
    +0.60 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.71
    -0.27 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,629.70
    -7.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    18.53
    -0.15 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9781
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2260
    +0.0990 (+2.40%)
     

  • Vix

    29.98
    -0.78 (-2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1214
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.2190
    +0.1290 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,111.67
    +45.51 (+0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.68
    +1.28 (+0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,943.91
    +18.92 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,951.59
    -55.37 (-0.21%)
     

Ascend Elements Begins Construction of Apex 1 in Southwestern Kentucky

·3 min read

140-acre facility and campus will produce sustainable EV battery precursor and cathode active material for 250,000 electric vehicles per year

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Elements began construction of its largest electric vehicle battery recycling and engineered materials manufacturing facility with a ceremonial groundbreaking today. Leaders of the fast-growing startup were joined by Gov. Andy Beshear, local business and community leaders, and EV battery industry executives during the midday event in Hopkinsville, Ky. The facility will help meet North America's growing demand for lithium-ion battery materials, specifically engineered precursor (pCAM) and battery-ready cathode active materials (CAM). When finished, the Apex 1 facility will produce enough pCAM and CAM to equip 250,000 EVs per year.

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear and CEO Mike O’Kronley (center), Ascend Elements executives, and state and local officials break ground on the Apex 1 facility in Hopkinsville, Ky., Thursday Oct. 20, 2022.
Kentucky governor Andy Beshear and CEO Mike O’Kronley (center), Ascend Elements executives, and state and local officials break ground on the Apex 1 facility in Hopkinsville, Ky., Thursday Oct. 20, 2022.

Ascend Elements beg construction of its largest manufacturing facility with a ceremonial groundbreaking.

"Today, we've begun building something that doesn't exist anywhere in the United States – a domestic source of sustainable lithium-ion cathode material for EV batteries," said Michael O'Kronley, CEO of Ascend Elements. "We're in the middle of a global energy transformation and it's critical that we produce lithium-ion battery material in the United States. Our future energy independence and national security depend on it."

"Ascend Elements' initial announcement made history as the largest development project in Christian County, but with recent announcements the investment has grown to nearly $1 billion and will create 400 full-time jobs, making it the single largest investment in Western Kentucky," Governor Andy Beshear said. "Kentucky has quickly become a national leader in the electric-vehicle space and a substantial supplier network that consists of innovative companies like Ascend Elements is the reason for that success. I want to thank the leaders at the company for this commitment to the commonwealth and I can't wait to see Ascend Elements and the Hopkinsville community grow together."

Ascend Elements plans to invest close to $1 billion in the 140-acre campus and 500,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. The first-of-its-kind facility will be home to the company's innovative Hydro-to-Cathode™ direct precursor synthesis process technology — the most efficient and economically compelling way to return recycled battery materials to the battery supply chain. This closed-loop system generates minimal waste and carbon emissions compared to traditional cathode manufacturing. With potential expansion phases, the facility will employ up to 400 people and generate up to $4.4 billion in economic impact to Kentucky over the construction period and first 10 years.

Based in Westborough, Mass., Ascend Elements is the leading provider of sustainable, closed-loop battery material solutions. From EV battery recycling to commercial-scale production of lithium-ion battery precursor (pCAM) and cathode active materials (CAM), Ascend Elements is revolutionizing the production of sustainable lithium-ion battery materials. Its Hydro-to-Cathode™ direct precursor synthesis technology produces new CAM from spent lithium-ion cells more efficiently than traditional methods, resulting in reduced cost, improved performance, and lowered GHG emissions. With fewer batteries going to landfill and a cleaner manufacturing process, Ascend Elements is taking the lithium-ion battery industry to a higher level of sustainability.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ascend-elements-begins-construction-of-apex-1-in-southwestern-kentucky-301655655.html

SOURCE Ascend Elements

Recommended Stories

  • Nikola expects Inflation Reduction Act to lower hydrogen, truck costs

    Incentives provided by the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will help Nikola Corp by lowering costs of its electric trucks and hydrogen energy business, the electric vehicle maker said on Thursday. The act, which U.S. President Joe Biden signed in August, provides incentives designed to bring more battery and electric vehicle manufacturing into the United States. The legislation will help enable Nikola's semi-trucks to be competitive on a total cost of ownership basis compared to diesel-powered trucks, the Phoenix, Arizona-based company said.

  • Nikola Expects Inflation Reduction Act To Help Reduce Cost Of Building EV Trucks

    Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA) noted that incentives provided by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) would enable its zero-emission trucks to be competitive on a total cost of ownership basis compared to traditional diesel vehicles. The act, which U.S. President Joe Biden signed in August, provides incentives designed to bring more battery and electric vehicle manufacturing into the U.S. The act is expected to significantly boost Nikola's low-carbon hydrogen energy business strategy, enabling lower-co

  • SunPower CEO: Bidirectional charging 'will change the world for consumers'

    Solar energy company SunPower built its reputation on creating a reliable infrastructure to power up homes through clean energy.

  • Stellantis CEO Says Chinese EV Tariffs Are Needed to Avoid 'Social Unrest'

    Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares has had a lot to say lately. During the Paris motor show, for example, he announced that Alfa Romeo is profitable enough to fund its own future, then he later suggested scrapping new emissions regulations to allow automakers to focus on electric vehicles. Now he’s called for temporary tariffs on Chinese EVs to avoid “social unrest.”

  • TotalEnergies (TTE) Led Al Kharsaah Plant Starts Operation

    TotalEnergies (TTE) continues to expand its renewable power generation capacity on a global scale. The beginning of the Al Kharsaah solar plant will assist the company in meeting its 35 GW target by 2025.

  • The Game-Changing ESG Stock That Nobody Talks About

    Generating energy from the ocean is no easy task, but it has incredible potential

  • Reverion eyes commercial launch to draw more energy out of biogas

    Born inside the Technical University of Munich, the engineers behind Reverion say they've had their heads down for seven years developing a way to get more electricity out of biogas and existing fuel-cell technology. It's a form of chemical energy that must be converted into electricity before it can flow into homes. You could do this by burning it, but that would release pollutants and waste around half the energy; a comparably cleaner and more efficient option is to use fuel cells, which generate electricity via an electrochemical reaction — sort of like a battery.

  • You May Like Toyotas; You Won't Like the Stock

    Toyota may make great cars, but Akio Toyoda's view on electrification could be a problem for the stock.

  • A surge in coal and oil emissions was expected with Russia’s war and a COVID recovery — here’s what actually happened

    Energy watchdog says greatly reduced emissions in 2022 can be chalked up to stronger expansion of wind, solar and nuclear, and more electric vehicles.

  • BMW tests hydrogen burner at German plant, expands battery assembly lines

    LEIPZIG, Germany (Reuters) -BMW is testing a burner able to operate on both hydrogen and gas in its paint shop in Leipzig, the carmaker said on Thursday, as it also announced an 800-million-euro ($782 million) investment in new battery assembly lines at the plant. The burner, developed together with combustion technology firm Saacke to reduce carbon emissions in the production process, is able to switch from hydrogen to gas or vice versa while in use. For now, the carmaker buys hydrogen made with natural gas and buys certificates for green hydrogen, made by the same producer using electrolysers powered by renewable energy, to balance out its carbon footprint.

  • Property: 8 energy efficient homes to warm to

    As winter looms, the prospect of escalating energy bills seems more alarming than ever. The solution, if you’re planning to move, is to buy a home that’s highly energy efficient.

  • America's new nuclear power industry has a Russian problem

    U.S. firms developing a new generation of small nuclear power plants to help cut carbon emissions have a big problem: only one company sells the fuel they need, and it's Russian. That's why the U.S. government is urgently looking to use some of its stockpile of weapons-grade uranium to help fuel the new advanced reactors and kick-start an industry it sees as crucial for countries to meet global net-zero emissions goals. "Production of HALEU is a critical mission and all efforts to increase its production are being evaluated," a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) said.

  • Rhode Island is offering rebates on electric bicycles. Here's what to know.

    Rhode Island is starting an electric bike rebate program, named for a late journalist and environmentalist, to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

  • magniX Expands Into Development of Hydrogen Fuel Cells

    magniX, the company powering the electric aviation revolution, today announced plans to develop hydrogen fuel cells to complement its battery electric and hybrid electric systems. The company is to begin developing hydrogen systems for its industry leading electric propulsion units (EPUs). magniX EPUs, the only electric propulsion technology to be flight-tested in the 350kw to megawatt class, are electron agnostic, meaning they can be powered by any electric power source.

  • Could This Hydrogen-Based ETF Be a 'No. 1' Pick?

    Let's take a close look at the Defiance Next Gen Hydrogen exchange-traded fund -- and see why the technology holds promise, but the fund may take some time.

  • Germany Risks Wasting Billions on LNG Projects, Report Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is at risk of wasting billions of euros on boosting liquefied natural gas imports instead of moving toward sustainable alternatives like energy efficiency, according to a new report.Most Read from BloombergWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound TravelersTruss’s Government on Brink as Tories Agitate for Her to GoA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows

  • Marketmind: Truss drama deepens

    The abrupt resignation of Britain's interior minister Suella Braverman, who criticised Liz Truss, reflects the continued erosion of the prime minister's authority after just weeks in the job. Officers from 1922 committee, in charge of running Britain's Conservative Party leadership contests, are set to meet on Thursday to discuss the escalating leadership crisis, The Telegraph's associate editor Christopher Hope tweeted.

  • Biogen and 10 Other Healthcare Stocks Thriving in This Bear Market

    Of the 56 stocks in the S&P 500 that have seen their share prices climb at least 10% since Jan. 3, 11 are healthcare stocks, a Barron's screen found.

  • Microsoft lays off more employees, but is mum on details

    The company said it would "continue to invest in our business and hire in key growth areas in the year ahead.”

  • U.S. jury finds Credit Suisse did not rig forex market

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. jury found on Thursday that Credit Suisse Group AG did not conspire with the world's largest banks to rig prices in the foreign exchange market between 2007 and 2013, handing the bank a win as it works to restructure and put a string of scandals behind it. A Credit Suisse spokesperson said the bank is "extremely pleased that the jury agreed with us that plaintiffs' case had no merit." Credit Suisse was the last bank defendant remaining in the class action brought by currency investors in 2013, after 15 others reached settlements worth $2.31 billion.